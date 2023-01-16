Read full article on original website
WATCH: Kinship Of Polk County On The Kirk Anderson Show
ST CROIX FALLS, WI -- DrydenWire.com – Host, Kirk Anderson, sat down with staff members from Kinship of Polk County during National Mentoring Month on the inaugural episode of the Kirk Anderson Show. The show was live-streamed at 8:30a (CST) on DrydenWire's Facebook page on Thursday, January 19, 2023.
Burnett County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Jan. 19, 2023
BURNETT COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Burnett County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Burnett County. Burnett County Reports. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you...
Argument Leads To Arrest Of Webster Man Following Report Of A Shooting At Vehicle
BURNETT COUNTY -- A 28-year-old man from Webster, WI, is in custody and charges are pending following a report of a vehicle being shot at following an argument at a residence in Burnett County, according to a press release from Burnett County Sheriff Tracy Finch. Press Release. On January 17,...
Wisconsin Sheriff Says He Will Not Enforce ATF’s Rule On Pistol Braces
POLK COUNTY, WI (DrydenWire.com) -- Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak says that he has no intentions of enforcing the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) final rule on pistol braces in his county. In a strongly worded letter to ATF Director Steven Dettelbach, obtained and reviewed by DrydenWire.com, Sheriff Waak...
Man Facing Felony Charges After He Allegedly Threatened Hospital Staff
SAWYER COUNTY -- (DrydenWire.com) -- Felony charges have been filed against Glen Lamorie, of Hawyard, WI, after he allegedly threatened harm to hospital employees. Glen is slso facing criminal charges in 5 additional court cases filed against him in Sawyer County in 2022. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Woman Who Failed To Appear On Felony Charges From High-Speed Pursuit
WASHBURN COUNTY (DrydenWire.com) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for Brittany Fellenz on criminal charges stemming from a high-speed law enforcement pursuit that occurred in Washburn County in November 2022. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you...
