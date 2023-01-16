ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washburn County, WI

WATCH: Kinship Of Polk County On The Kirk Anderson Show

ST CROIX FALLS, WI -- DrydenWire.com – Host, Kirk Anderson, sat down with staff members from Kinship of Polk County during National Mentoring Month on the inaugural episode of the Kirk Anderson Show. The show was live-streamed at 8:30a (CST) on DrydenWire's Facebook page on Thursday, January 19, 2023.
POLK COUNTY, WI
Burnett County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Jan. 19, 2023

BURNETT COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Burnett County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Burnett County. Burnett County Reports. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you...
Wisconsin Sheriff Says He Will Not Enforce ATF’s Rule On Pistol Braces

POLK COUNTY, WI (DrydenWire.com) -- Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak says that he has no intentions of enforcing the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) final rule on pistol braces in his county. In a strongly worded letter to ATF Director Steven Dettelbach, obtained and reviewed by DrydenWire.com, Sheriff Waak...
POLK COUNTY, WI
Man Facing Felony Charges After He Allegedly Threatened Hospital Staff

SAWYER COUNTY -- (DrydenWire.com) -- Felony charges have been filed against Glen Lamorie, of Hawyard, WI, after he allegedly threatened harm to hospital employees. Glen is slso facing criminal charges in 5 additional court cases filed against him in Sawyer County in 2022. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for...
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
Arrest Warrant Issued For Woman Who Failed To Appear On Felony Charges From High-Speed Pursuit

WASHBURN COUNTY (DrydenWire.com) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for Brittany Fellenz on criminal charges stemming from a high-speed law enforcement pursuit that occurred in Washburn County in November 2022. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you...

