Kingsport, TN

Tennessee Donor Services donates computers to Kingsport Hunger First

By Emily Hibbitts
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Donor Services (TDS) donated 50 computers to Hunger First on Thursday.

TDS, which serves more than 6 million people in Tennessee and Virginia, donated 40 CPUs and 10 laptops to Hunger First in Kingsport.

“We are extremely excited to receive this donation,” said Michael Gillis, Executive Director of Hunger First. “These computers will help our homeless and low-income population find jobs and learn new skills.”

The aim of the partnership with TDS and Hunger First is to give back to the community while reaching out and educating the public about organ and tissue donation, a release from TDS states.

“This gift will go a long way to help people in our community,” said Nick Shepherd, External Affairs Coordinator for TDS. “Just like when someone decides to be the gift of life by signing up to be a registered organ and tissue donor.”

For more information, contact Nick Shepherd at 423-946-5833 or by email at nick.shepherd@dcids.org.

WJHL

WJHL

