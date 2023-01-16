ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MO

mykdkd.com

New North School Principal for the 2023-2024 School Year

During our regular board meeting on January 18th, Warsaw R-IX School District hired Raini Ward to be our North School Principal for the 2023-2024 school year. Mrs. Ward’s first official day will be August 1st, 2023. Raini Ward is currently the K-12 Principal for the Climax Springs School District....
WARSAW, MO
mykdkd.com

Calhoun School Board Drops High School

The Calhoun school board voted unanimously 6-0 last night to transition to a K-8 school district for next school year, giving grade 9-12 students an opportunity to attend area high schools that have more opportunities and offerings at the high school level than Calhoun is able to offer due to low enrollment: 21 total students in grades 9-12. This transition does not have any effect on taxes.
CALHOUN, MO
mykdkd.com

Greater Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce: 82nd Annual Banquet

On Thursday, January 19th, 2023 The Greater Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce held their 82nd annual banquet at the Benson Center in Clinton, MO. Performing the entertainment for the evening was the Clinton High School Pride Band. Guest Speakers included Mayor Carla Moberly & Economic Development Director Mark Dawson. Outgoing...
CLINTON, MO
mykdkd.com

Weekly Update From The Greater Clinton-Area Chamber of Commerce

The 82nd Annual Clinton Chamber Banquet was Thursday night at the Benson Center. We had a great turnout with great food from Powell Meats. Thanks to Tim Glasscock for being Master of Ceremonies, the CHS Band and David Cummings for the entertainment, the CHS JROTC for the presentation of colors, Johnny Crawford for singing the National Anthem and Pastor Monty Stratton for the invocation. Our speakers included Mayor Carla Moberly and Economic Development Director Mark Dawson. Past-President Daniel Dody talked about last year’s accomplishments and 2023 President Adam Cummings spoke on “Ensuring a Brighter Future”. The CHS Band was our Citizens of the Year winner…our Volunteer of the Year was Bill Thole…Ambassador of the Year was Amber Hansen…and the Business of the Year for 2022 was Cindy Wirsig with C Squared. If you would like to get involved with YOUR Chamber of Commerce, stop by 200 South Main or call 660-885-8166.
CLINTON, MO
KRMS Radio

Morgan County Crash Leaves Tipton Man With Injuries

Another one-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in Morgan County left a Tipton man with minor injuries. Troopers say 19 year old Kaden Lawson was heading east on Morrison Road near Route D at around 12:30 AM when his pickup failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the right side of the road striking a bridge and overturning.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Man suffers serious injuries in Lafayette County crash

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A single-vehicle crash in Lafayette County left a 34-year-old man with serious injuries. The crash happened Friday morning at 3 a.m. when Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers reported a crash on Route TT east of Nivens Road. The man from Oak Grove, Missouri, crashed when...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

GVMH “Speakeasy Gala”

Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare is pleased to announce that their “Speakeasy Gala” will be held on Saturday, March 4th, 2023 at 6:00 pm at the Benson Center. Wear your ‘20’s attire or formal wear and join them for dinner, live music and THE BIG REVEAL. Please RSVP by February 22 to Sarah Duncan, Foundation Director, at 660.890.7108.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man seriously injured in Cole County crash after falling asleep

COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Gregory D. Trout, of Blue Springs, is recovering from serious injuries after a crash in Cole County on Thursday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 2:00 p.m. on U.S. 54 near Gray Rd. According to troopers, Trout was traveling eastbound on U.S. 54 when The post Man seriously injured in Cole County crash after falling asleep appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Police Booked Man On Four Warrants

A 31-year-old Knob Noster man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports 31-year-old Zachare Shane Rawlins was booked into the jail on four warrants for alleged failure to appear, including for alleged failure to register a motor vehicle, no insurance, driving while revoked, and DWI. Bond is set at $1,022.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Tour this 356-acre private Ozark retreat and campground

STOVER, Mo. – Even “the middle of nowhere” is somewhere. So why not live somewhere special? Ever heard of a “project house”? How about a “project resort and campground”?. In 1998, a Missouri couple purchased a 4-bedroom brick home and 120 acres of...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Clinton Police Arrest Report (01/20)

Jarrod Marshall Black of Clinton, MO was arrested on 1/6/2023 for a DWI, driving while revoked/suspended, following too close, and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Michael Travis Glaesemann of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 01/06/2023 for an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction. Clayton Russell Decker of Calhoun, MO...
CLINTON, MO

