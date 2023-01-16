Read full article on original website
Related
mykdkd.com
New North School Principal for the 2023-2024 School Year
During our regular board meeting on January 18th, Warsaw R-IX School District hired Raini Ward to be our North School Principal for the 2023-2024 school year. Mrs. Ward’s first official day will be August 1st, 2023. Raini Ward is currently the K-12 Principal for the Climax Springs School District....
mykdkd.com
Calhoun School Board Drops High School
The Calhoun school board voted unanimously 6-0 last night to transition to a K-8 school district for next school year, giving grade 9-12 students an opportunity to attend area high schools that have more opportunities and offerings at the high school level than Calhoun is able to offer due to low enrollment: 21 total students in grades 9-12. This transition does not have any effect on taxes.
mykdkd.com
Greater Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce: 82nd Annual Banquet
On Thursday, January 19th, 2023 The Greater Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce held their 82nd annual banquet at the Benson Center in Clinton, MO. Performing the entertainment for the evening was the Clinton High School Pride Band. Guest Speakers included Mayor Carla Moberly & Economic Development Director Mark Dawson. Outgoing...
KCTV 5
Sedalia students disciplined after video shows boys shoving teen into toilet
SEDALIA, Mo. (KCTV) - A video circulating on social media appears to show a teenager being attacked by a group of boys, forced into a bathroom stall and dunked in a toilet. The video surfaced Thursday after the incident and was circulated on social media by students. The mother of...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol announces trooper Jared Thompson promoted to corporal
The commanding officer of the Missouri State Highway Patrol troop in northwest Missouri has announced a promotion of an area trooper. According to Captain Shawn Skoglund, Trooper Jared Thompson will be promoted to corporal and designated the assistant zone supervisor for the counties of Caldwell and Clinton effective February 1st.
mykdkd.com
Weekly Update From The Greater Clinton-Area Chamber of Commerce
The 82nd Annual Clinton Chamber Banquet was Thursday night at the Benson Center. We had a great turnout with great food from Powell Meats. Thanks to Tim Glasscock for being Master of Ceremonies, the CHS Band and David Cummings for the entertainment, the CHS JROTC for the presentation of colors, Johnny Crawford for singing the National Anthem and Pastor Monty Stratton for the invocation. Our speakers included Mayor Carla Moberly and Economic Development Director Mark Dawson. Past-President Daniel Dody talked about last year’s accomplishments and 2023 President Adam Cummings spoke on “Ensuring a Brighter Future”. The CHS Band was our Citizens of the Year winner…our Volunteer of the Year was Bill Thole…Ambassador of the Year was Amber Hansen…and the Business of the Year for 2022 was Cindy Wirsig with C Squared. If you would like to get involved with YOUR Chamber of Commerce, stop by 200 South Main or call 660-885-8166.
What I’ve Learned From Eating Missouri’s Famous Guber Burger
Last week I tried my first bite of the hamburger Sedalia's Wheel Inn made famous, the Guber Burger. It's been a bit of an educational experience beyond trying both the Kehde's Barbeque and Goody's Steakburger versions of the burger. Here's what I've learned:. Many Sedalians take the Guber Burger personally....
fourstateshomepage.com
Cass County judge expunges man’s marijuana conviction, a first in Missouri
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — History was made in Cass County Thursday morning when a judge started the process to release a Missouri prisoner because of the state’s new recreational marijuana amendment, which includes expungement for marijuana possession offenses. Adam Mace has been in prison for the last 14 years...
Shelter gets permanent custody of dogs rescued from junk-filled Cass County property
The Cass County Circuit Court officially awarded the Humane Society of Missouri permanent custody of the dogs that were rescued from frigid weather and months of concern due to possible neglect and endangerment of the animals.
KRMS Radio
Morgan County Crash Leaves Tipton Man With Injuries
Another one-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in Morgan County left a Tipton man with minor injuries. Troopers say 19 year old Kaden Lawson was heading east on Morrison Road near Route D at around 12:30 AM when his pickup failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the right side of the road striking a bridge and overturning.
KCTV 5
Man suffers serious injuries in Lafayette County crash
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A single-vehicle crash in Lafayette County left a 34-year-old man with serious injuries. The crash happened Friday morning at 3 a.m. when Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers reported a crash on Route TT east of Nivens Road. The man from Oak Grove, Missouri, crashed when...
mykdkd.com
GVMH “Speakeasy Gala”
Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare is pleased to announce that their “Speakeasy Gala” will be held on Saturday, March 4th, 2023 at 6:00 pm at the Benson Center. Wear your ‘20’s attire or formal wear and join them for dinner, live music and THE BIG REVEAL. Please RSVP by February 22 to Sarah Duncan, Foundation Director, at 660.890.7108.
Kansas state hospital worker sentenced for helping patient escape
Jamey Anderson, who helped a psychiatric patient escape from a state hospital earlier this year is sentenced for the crime.
Two Nevada men arrested in Vernon County for property damage and killing a horse
UPDATE (1/18/23): Joshua Leer changed his plea to guilty and was sentenced to two years of supervised probation. Chase Leer has a jury trial scheduled in Barton County on Jan. 24, 2023. VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people for several charges, including property damage. According to Sheriff Jason Mosher, […]
Man seriously injured in Cole County crash after falling asleep
COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Gregory D. Trout, of Blue Springs, is recovering from serious injuries after a crash in Cole County on Thursday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 2:00 p.m. on U.S. 54 near Gray Rd. According to troopers, Trout was traveling eastbound on U.S. 54 when The post Man seriously injured in Cole County crash after falling asleep appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Police Booked Man On Four Warrants
A 31-year-old Knob Noster man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports 31-year-old Zachare Shane Rawlins was booked into the jail on four warrants for alleged failure to appear, including for alleged failure to register a motor vehicle, no insurance, driving while revoked, and DWI. Bond is set at $1,022.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket drawn in Blue Springs, Missouri
A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was drawn on Friday in Blue Springs, Missouri, according to the Missouri Lottery.
fourstateshomepage.com
Tour this 356-acre private Ozark retreat and campground
STOVER, Mo. – Even “the middle of nowhere” is somewhere. So why not live somewhere special? Ever heard of a “project house”? How about a “project resort and campground”?. In 1998, a Missouri couple purchased a 4-bedroom brick home and 120 acres of...
mykdkd.com
Clinton Police Arrest Report (01/20)
Jarrod Marshall Black of Clinton, MO was arrested on 1/6/2023 for a DWI, driving while revoked/suspended, following too close, and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Michael Travis Glaesemann of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 01/06/2023 for an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction. Clayton Russell Decker of Calhoun, MO...
KMBC.com
Police seeking surveillance in Blue Springs home invasion, Independence shooting and police chase
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Police are asking the public to check their surveillance video after a home invasion and police chase that wound through several areas of eastern Jackson County, Missouri. Blue Springs police said this started as a home invasion. Officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of...
