Whitewater, WI

Comedy Cabin offering standup every weekend in Janesville

A new comedy club opens up in Janesville. Comedy Cabin Owner Nathan Clemons says he’s located at 120 North Crosby Avenue in the old Crosby Place. Clemons says upcoming shows include Vik Pandya, Tyler Fowler, and Adam Ferrara. Clemons says you can view the full lineup of comedians or...
JANESVILLE, WI
City of Milton website gets a re-design

The City of Milton’s website is getting its first re-design since 2017. Administrative Services Director Inga Cushman says the change will happen next Tuesday between 1:30 and 3:30 in the afternoon. Cushman says the new design brings some of the more important links right onto the home page of...
MILTON, WI
Deadline looming for YWCA Women of Distinction award nominations

The 48th Annual YWCA of Rock County Women of Distinction Awards are coming up in May, but the deadline to submit nominees is approaching much sooner. Executive Director Heidi Deininger says people have until Monday at 4:00pm to submit someone for an award, and submissions can be done by visiting the YWCA of Rock County’s website.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Fire damages Beloit apartment building

Six people are homeless after an early morning fire on Beloit’s near east side. Firefighters responded about 2:00 a.m. Friday to a residential fire in a three-unit apartment building on the 300 block of Euclid Avenue. Battalion Chief Bill Hyde says the occupants were alerted by a smoke detector and were exiting the building as firefighters arrived. Hyde says damage was contained to the second story. One occupant did go to the hospital with a non-fire related injury. The cause is under investigation.
BELOIT, WI
Trial of former Badger player continues for a fourth day

The trial of Marcus Randle El, the former Badger player accused of shooting two women to death, continued Friday afternoon, with one of the victims’ mother taking the witness stand. Justine Watson, mother to Sierra Winchester, detailed a text message she had received from Randle El saying he didn’t...
JANESVILLE, WI
Rock County could potentially have new District Attorney

Rock County could very well have a new district attorney once the current DA’s term has run out. Current DA David O’Leary says he’s been getting asked a lot about what his future holds, but once his term is up in two years he seriously doubts he will be running again.
Homicide trial of former Wisconsin Badger football player continues for a second day

Testimony continues in the jury trial for the 36-year-old former Wisconsin Badger football player, who is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the deaths of two women, in a dispute over drug money. Wednesday morning, 36-year-old Marcus Randle-El’s attorney, Michael Hart, questioned Janesville Police Sergeant Benjamin Thompson, who...
JANESVILLE, WI

