Six people are homeless after an early morning fire on Beloit’s near east side. Firefighters responded about 2:00 a.m. Friday to a residential fire in a three-unit apartment building on the 300 block of Euclid Avenue. Battalion Chief Bill Hyde says the occupants were alerted by a smoke detector and were exiting the building as firefighters arrived. Hyde says damage was contained to the second story. One occupant did go to the hospital with a non-fire related injury. The cause is under investigation.

BELOIT, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO