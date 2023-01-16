Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wclo.com
Comedy Cabin offering standup every weekend in Janesville
A new comedy club opens up in Janesville. Comedy Cabin Owner Nathan Clemons says he’s located at 120 North Crosby Avenue in the old Crosby Place. Clemons says upcoming shows include Vik Pandya, Tyler Fowler, and Adam Ferrara. Clemons says you can view the full lineup of comedians or...
wclo.com
City of Milton website gets a re-design
The City of Milton’s website is getting its first re-design since 2017. Administrative Services Director Inga Cushman says the change will happen next Tuesday between 1:30 and 3:30 in the afternoon. Cushman says the new design brings some of the more important links right onto the home page of...
wclo.com
Registration open for next Rock County Sheriff’s Office “Gutter Busters” event
Now that the fishing season is wrapping up, members of the Rock County Sheriff’s Office are dusting off their bowling shoes. Deputy Terry Borgwardt says the Sheriff’s Office wants to take up to 25 kids ages six to 12 bowling as part of the “Gutter Busters” program.
wclo.com
Deadline looming for YWCA Women of Distinction award nominations
The 48th Annual YWCA of Rock County Women of Distinction Awards are coming up in May, but the deadline to submit nominees is approaching much sooner. Executive Director Heidi Deininger says people have until Monday at 4:00pm to submit someone for an award, and submissions can be done by visiting the YWCA of Rock County’s website.
wclo.com
Fire damages Beloit apartment building
Six people are homeless after an early morning fire on Beloit’s near east side. Firefighters responded about 2:00 a.m. Friday to a residential fire in a three-unit apartment building on the 300 block of Euclid Avenue. Battalion Chief Bill Hyde says the occupants were alerted by a smoke detector and were exiting the building as firefighters arrived. Hyde says damage was contained to the second story. One occupant did go to the hospital with a non-fire related injury. The cause is under investigation.
wclo.com
Trial of former Badger player continues for a fourth day
The trial of Marcus Randle El, the former Badger player accused of shooting two women to death, continued Friday afternoon, with one of the victims’ mother taking the witness stand. Justine Watson, mother to Sierra Winchester, detailed a text message she had received from Randle El saying he didn’t...
wclo.com
Rock County could potentially have new District Attorney
Rock County could very well have a new district attorney once the current DA’s term has run out. Current DA David O’Leary says he’s been getting asked a lot about what his future holds, but once his term is up in two years he seriously doubts he will be running again.
wclo.com
Rock County Board Supervisor introduces several resolutions at last week’s meeting
A Rock County Board Supervisor doesn’t appear to be using his time in office sitting on his laurels. While a measure directing the City of Janesville to hold a referendum on the proposed Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center got most of the attention last week, it wasn’t the only resolution Mike Zoril introduced at the County Board meeting.
wclo.com
Medical examiner testifies in double murder trial of former Badger receiver
The former medical examiner for Dane and Rock County took the witness stand Thursday afternoon to give details on the autopsies of Seairaha Winchester and Brittany McAdory, who were shot to death in Janesville in 2020. Dr. Vincent Tranchida said Winchester suffered gunshot wounds to the head, torso, and left...
wclo.com
Homicide trial of former Wisconsin Badger football player continues for a second day
Testimony continues in the jury trial for the 36-year-old former Wisconsin Badger football player, who is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the deaths of two women, in a dispute over drug money. Wednesday morning, 36-year-old Marcus Randle-El’s attorney, Michael Hart, questioned Janesville Police Sergeant Benjamin Thompson, who...
wclo.com
Janesville Police Chief supports change in how cash bail is determined
Janesville Police Chief David Moore is happy voters will decide whether to change the Wisconsin State constitution when it comes to how judges set cash bail. Moore supports the amendment which would allow judges to look at the totality of circumstances when setting cash bail. Moore says right now, the...
Comments / 0