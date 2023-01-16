mayor there is not a homeless shelter for the homeless people in hopkinsville the salvation army only holds maybe 40 people build something that can hold more than 40 people
Hopkinsville is sad and dying ! I’ve lived here all of my life ! Back in the early sixties the real people ran city government and didn’t accept Fort Campbell ! Didn’t want Hopkinsville to go ! So now it’s not growing ! Even Shoney’s has left with Pennies and more to come . People will not buy in Hopkinsville but goes to Clarksville! The roads are so full of potholes one had the swerve to miss so many ! Thank goodness they fixed the pool which servers more than Hopkinsville ! The depot needs to be renovated with the City Government needs to step up ! We need more for the children of Hopkinsville to do ! The homeless are here , Ask why ? I’m sure most inHopkinsville know that answer ! DRUGS ! The merging of HHS and CCH is a disaster! Another icon gone over a 5 cent tax ! Mr Mayor you have a lot to do ! God bless you 🙏
Comments / 14