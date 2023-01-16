Read full article on original website
Genesis is planning to file for bankruptcy: Report
Cryptocurrency lending firm Genesis Global Capital, a subsidiary of crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group, is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as this week. According to a Jan. 18 Bloomberg report, Genesis previously said it was considering a bankruptcy filing if it were unable to raise cash amid...
Digital Dollar Project urges US to take action on CBDC development
The Digital Dollar Project (DDP) released a new version of its white paper "Exploring a U.S. CBDC" on Jan. 18. The project expanded the paper in order to examine central bank digital currency projects internationally, though its focus is still on the United States. The DDP introduced its “champion model”...
Former FTX US president raises $5M for new crypto software firm
The former head of FTX US is launching a new cryptocurrency software company and has raised $5 million from several investors, according to Bloomberg. Brett Harrison, who served as president of FTX US between May 2021 and September 2022, has received backing from Coinbase Ventures and Circle Ventures to launch a new software startup. SALT Fund, Motivate VC, P2P Validator, Third Kind Venture Capital, Shari Glazer of Kalos Labs and Anthony Scaramucci also participated in the seed round.
Data suggests Avalanche’s (AVAX) rally was a buy the rumor, sell the news event
Avalanche (AVAX) came into the spotlight early at the beginning of 2023 by adding its blockchain support to Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud. However, empirical and on-chain analysis suggests that Avalanche’s price surge is likely due to a broader cryptocurrency market pump which will likely end with the rest of the market.
FinCEN lists Binance among the top Bitcoin counterparties of Bitzlato
The United States Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) — a bureau of the Treasury Department — has argued that Binance is linked to the illegal cryptocurrency platform Bitzlato. In an order published on Jan. 18, FinCEN stated that the Binance cryptocurrency exchange was among the “top three receiving...
SEC charges Mango Markets exploiter for allegedly stealing $116M in crypto
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has followed the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and others in filing parallel charges against the crypto user allegedly behind a multimillion-dollar exploit of decentralized exchange Mango Markets. In a Jan. 20 notice, the SEC alleged Avraham Eisenberg manipulated Mango Markets’ MNGO governance token,...
SSV launches $50M ecosystem fund to support ETH staking tech
Validator infrastructure developer ssv.network has launched a new ecosystem fund to support Ethereum proof-of-stake decentralization — a move that the company said would promote innovation around Ether (ETH) staking technologies. The ecosystem fund, valued at $50 million, will support projects building applications using distributed validator technology, or DVT, the...
Genesis’ bankruptcy filing was decided by independent committee, according to DCG
In a Jan. 20 statement, Genesis Capital’s parent company, Digital Currency Group (DCG), denied involvement in Genesis’ bankruptcy filing. According to DCG, a special committee of independent directors recommended and decided to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Filing for Chapter 11 will allow Genesis to seek the...
Opinion: Digital Currency Group's Genesis implosion: What comes next?
It looks as if the bear cycle is going to claim another high-profile crypto company. On Jan. 19, Digital Currency Group’s (DCG’s) lending subsidiary, Genesis, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Here we have yet another industry giant with a tale of incestuous lending, little risk management to speak of and opaque reporting policies.
ConsenSys slashes headcount 11% as chief economist reveals formula for adoption
ConsenSys, the parent company behind MetaMask, is letting go of 11% of its workforce, with CEO Joseph Lubin blaming “uncertain market conditions” brought on by recent collapses. In a blog post from ConsenSys CEO Joseph Lubin on Jan. 18, the blockchain firm CEO said “poorly behaved” centralized finance...
Media startup says it will buy back $10 million SBF stake: Report
Media startup Semafor said on Jan. 18 that it will attempt to buy back former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s $10 million stake in the company, according to a Jan. 18 report from the New York Times. The report stated that Semafor will seek to raise money from other sources to make up what it is giving back.
Bybit CEO offers clarity on exposure to Genesis, but community demands more
Genesis Global Trading, a prominent crypto lender, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York on Jan. 20, becoming the latest company to declare bankruptcy in the wake of FTX’s collapse. However, the focus of the crypto community has shifted toward other firms that had exposure to the lending firm.
Stellar joins CFTC’s Global Markets Advisory Committee as one of four crypto orgs
The Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) has become the newest member of the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC), the blockchain announced on its blog. The committee is preparing to meet on Feb. 13 for the first time in over a year. SDF supports the...
Raydium exploiter moves $2.7M to crypto mixer Tornado Cash
In an alert, blockchain security firm CertiK reported that the Raydium protocol exploiter had sent 1,774.5 Ether (ETH) to the mixer. The amount is worth around $2.7 million at the time of writing. While security teams from various exchanges continue to combat the efforts of hackers, funds continue to flow...
Going cashless: Norway's digital currency project raises privacy questions
The small Nordic country of Norway may not be particularly notable on the global crypto map. With its 22 blockchain solution providers, the nation doesn’t stand out even at the regional level. However, as the race to test and implement central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) accelerates every day, the...
Binance registers as virtual asset service provider in Poland
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced plans on Jan. 18 to enhance its local presence in Poland while remaining compliant with local regulations. Binance Poland sp. z o.o., Binance’s Polish entity, will adhere to Polish regulatory standards for virtual asset service providers (VASPs), which require Polish users to sign new terms and conditions with Binance Poland in order to continue using the company’s services.
Crypto to play 'major role' in UAE trade: foreign trade Minister
Crypto will play a “major role” in the United Arab Emirates' global trade moving forward, says the UAE’s minister of state for foreign trade Thani Al-Zeyoudi. Speaking with Bloomberg on Jan. 20 in Davos Switzerland — where world leaders are currently gathered for the 2023 World Economic Forum — Al-Zeyoudi provided a host of updates regarding the UAE’s trade partnerships and policies heading into 2023.
Crypto could solve venture capital’s due diligence problem — VC exec
Venture capitalists battling with the difficulties of proper crypto firm due diligence should be looking at getting back to the basics — to “trust the chain,” a crypto-focused venture fund executive argues. Speaking to Cointelegraph, John Lo, managing partner of Digital Assets at Recharge Capital — a...
DeFi should complement TradFi, not attack it: Finance Redefined
Welcome to Finance Redefined, your weekly dose of essential decentralized finance (DeFi) insights — a newsletter crafted to bring you significant developments over the last week. Following FTX’s demise, the DeFi space is up for a complete remodel as crypto users demand better security and compliance practices. SushiSwap’s...
CoinDesk could be up for grabs as parent company DCG scrambles for funds
Crypto media outlet CoinDesk is reportedly considering a potential sale as its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) looks to strengthen its balance sheet. According to The Wall Street Journal, CoinDesk has sought the help of investment bankers from the financial advisory firm Lazard, who are helping the firm weigh options including a full or partial sale.
