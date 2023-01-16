Read full article on original website
Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not ReopenJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
7 people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after a gunshot death near a planned Atlanta police academy.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
2022 Metro Atlanta Homicides Rise for Third Straight Year, Hitting the Highest Total since ‘96Wild Orchid MediaAtlanta, GA
Atlanta Car Shows In 2023Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
WXIA 11 Alive
1 killed in DeKalb gas station shooting on Flat Shoals Road
The shooting happened at a Shell station located in the 3600 block of Flat Shoals Road, DeKalb County Police reported. No arrests were made.
WXIA 11 Alive
2 workers hurt after garage under construction collapses behind Buckhead home
It happened at a home at the 3100 block of Peachtree Drive NE. Atlanta Fire crews responded to the home after reports of a "job accident".
WXIA 11 Alive
Person shot, injured at DeKalb Shell station
One person has been shot and injured at a gas station in DeKalb County on Friday, according to DeKalb Police. (Video courtesy of DJ)
Massive sinkhole opens underneath busy Cobb County road
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers in Cobb County are being warned to take caution while driving on East Piedmont Road after a massive sinkhole opened up underneath. County officials say a failed joint in a drainage pipe led to the sinkhole opening near Sandy Plains. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Clayton County Police: 28-year-old man reported missing in Decemeber found dead
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway in Clayton County after police say a dead body was found on Monday afternoon. According to Clayton County police officials, 28-year-old Laurence Alex Day, who was reported missing on Dec. 15, was found near the 500 block of Flint River Road in Jonesboro. Detectives confirmed the identity of Day.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man killed while trying to stop vehicle break-in in DeKalb County
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Police Department says Wednesday at 10:24 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Shepherds Path in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they located a male in his 30s with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
Body Of Missing Georgia Man Found Burning In Woods
They found another body in the same wooded area.
fox5atlanta.com
No injuries, 1 arrested during SWAT situation at SW Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA - Police said no one was injured and one person was arrested after SWAT responded to a southwest Atlanta apartment complex. Police said at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday the suspect and victim are out of their unit the Landing Square Apartments on the 3300 block of Greenbriar Parkway. Investigators are interviewing them at police headquarters.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Funeral being held for 5-year-old killed during storms in Butts County
MCDONOUGH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Butts County officials identified the youngest victim of last week’s tornado outbreak. Five-year-old Egan Jeffcoat was killed when a tree fell on his mom’s car while they were trying to get home. Family members say Egan loved being outside, fishing and Spider-Man.
fox5atlanta.com
Cleanup efforts continue for Griffin families hit by severe storms
Spalding County was one of the hardest hit areas in the state with five tornadoes reported. Many of the homes here inside the Pine Glen Mobile Home Park are destroyed and looking at what’s left, it’s hard to believe entire families were inside as their homes were ripped apart by a tornado.
fox5atlanta.com
Medical examiner identifies body found burning in woods as missing Atlanta man
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified a body found burning in the woods as a missing Atlanta man. The medical examiner's office said Nicholas Williams, whose body was found on Dec. 13 in Atlanta, died from a gunshot wound. Investigators found his burning body near the 800 block of Old Gordon Road.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Person shot on Northside Drive near Mercedes-Benz Stadium
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person has been shot at 74 Northside Dr. SW near Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A man was shot in the leg around 7:36 p.m. He was walking into a store when a vehicle began shooting at him. The victim is alive, conscious and breathing and...
DeKalb County police need help finding missing 13-year-old
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police need help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Kevin was last seen leaving his home Wednesday off Henderson Mill Road, according to a Twitter post from the DeKalb County Police Department. Police said he is 5 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. Kevin...
fox5atlanta.com
1 arrested, 2 wanted after dozens of cars broken into at Downtown Atlanta apartment garage
ATLANTA - Police have one man in custody and are searching for two more after more than two dozen cars were targeted for break-ins at a Downtown Atlanta parking garage. It happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday at the parking garage for apartments located on the corner of Auburn and Piedmont avenues.
Woman accused of spraying officers, flight attendants with fire extinguisher at Atlanta airport
ATLANTA, Ga. — A woman was arrested Tuesday after police said she assaulted officers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and sprayed people with a fire extinguisher. At around 9:34 p.m., officers responded to concourse D at the airport in reference to a suspicious woman attempting to open secured doors...
Griffin-Spalding schools will be closed through Wednesday as area recovers from tornado damage
GRIFFIN, Ga. — The Griffin-Spalding County School System will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday as the community works to restore power and clean up tornado damage, according to the district. Last week, the area was devastated by severe weather. A tornado struck a Walmart on Tara Blvd in...
Police say response in Riverdale was for 'disturbance involving a firearm'
RIVERDALE, Ga. — A police response in Riverdale on Wednesday was for a "disturbance involving a firearm" the Clayton County Police Department said. The incident occurred a little after noon at the Sutter Lake apartments on Webb Road. Clayton County Police said there were no injuries. Residents at the...
Paulding bus driver being investigated after being slapped by parent, driving off with kids on board
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Viral videos posted on TikTok shows some Paulding County elementary school students climbing out of the windows of a school bus at a busy intersection. The Paulding County School District confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a school bus driver has been suspended as...
Update: Perimeter Mall shooting victim paralyzed; management mum on increased security
The victim of a shooting a Perimeter Mall on Jan. 6 is paralyzed from the waist down as a result of his injuries, according to an arrest report filed by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Records obtained from the sheriff’s department identify Roykell L. Holder, 20, of Decatur, Ga. as the person who shot Che’saun […] The post Update: Perimeter Mall shooting victim paralyzed; management mum on increased security appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
WXIA 11 Alive
The Real History of Stone Mountain | Extended Interview
Cheryl Presheim, discusses the true history of Stone Mountain with Exec. Producer, Kristian Weatherspoon in partnership with Atlanta History Center.
