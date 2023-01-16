ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Point, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Clayton County Police: 28-year-old man reported missing in Decemeber found dead

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway in Clayton County after police say a dead body was found on Monday afternoon. According to Clayton County police officials, 28-year-old Laurence Alex Day, who was reported missing on Dec. 15, was found near the 500 block of Flint River Road in Jonesboro. Detectives confirmed the identity of Day.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man killed while trying to stop vehicle break-in in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Police Department says Wednesday at 10:24 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Shepherds Path in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they located a male in his 30s with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

No injuries, 1 arrested during SWAT situation at SW Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA - Police said no one was injured and one person was arrested after SWAT responded to a southwest Atlanta apartment complex. Police said at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday the suspect and victim are out of their unit the Landing Square Apartments on the 3300 block of Greenbriar Parkway. Investigators are interviewing them at police headquarters.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Funeral being held for 5-year-old killed during storms in Butts County

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Butts County officials identified the youngest victim of last week’s tornado outbreak. Five-year-old Egan Jeffcoat was killed when a tree fell on his mom’s car while they were trying to get home. Family members say Egan loved being outside, fishing and Spider-Man.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cleanup efforts continue for Griffin families hit by severe storms

Spalding County was one of the hardest hit areas in the state with five tornadoes reported. Many of the homes here inside the Pine Glen Mobile Home Park are destroyed and looking at what’s left, it’s hard to believe entire families were inside as their homes were ripped apart by a tornado.
GRIFFIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Medical examiner identifies body found burning in woods as missing Atlanta man

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified a body found burning in the woods as a missing Atlanta man. The medical examiner's office said Nicholas Williams, whose body was found on Dec. 13 in Atlanta, died from a gunshot wound. Investigators found his burning body near the 800 block of Old Gordon Road.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Person shot on Northside Drive near Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person has been shot at 74 Northside Dr. SW near Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A man was shot in the leg around 7:36 p.m. He was walking into a store when a vehicle began shooting at him. The victim is alive, conscious and breathing and...
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Update: Perimeter Mall shooting victim paralyzed; management mum on increased security

The victim of a shooting a Perimeter Mall on Jan. 6 is paralyzed from the waist down as a result of his injuries, according to an arrest report filed by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Records obtained from the sheriff’s department identify Roykell L. Holder, 20, of Decatur, Ga. as the person who shot Che’saun […] The post Update: Perimeter Mall shooting victim paralyzed; management mum on increased security appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
DUNWOODY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy