Bees in the D is a Detroit-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that seeks to create a cooperative effort between residents, schools, and businesses and organizations in the city and throughout southeastern Michigan to contribute to the health of honeybees and native pollinators, and the education of their importance to our environment. One of its projects, the Detroit Bee Highway, is a network of more than 200 honeybee hives and at 60 locations across five counties.

