Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months
Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
BBC
Stagecoach co-founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Scottish transport tycoon Dame Ann Gloag has been charged with human trafficking offences. Her husband David McCleary and two other members of their family have also been charged. All four strongly deny the charges against them. BBC Scotland has been told that the 80-year-old co-founder of Stagecoach was charged after...
BBC
Four Roman Catholic churches in the East granted special protection
Four "distinctive" Roman Catholic churches in the East of England are to be granted special protection. The buildings - in Cambridge, King's Lynn, Beccles and Felixstowe - will be listed, or have their listing upgraded, on the advice of Historic England. Each tells the story of the development of the...
BBC
King Charles to divert Crown Estate windfall to 'public good'
King Charles has asked for a surge in profits from six new offshore wind farms on the Crown Estate, worth £1bn, to be used for the "wider public good", rather than the Royal Family. The Royal Household's public funding is based on 25% of Crown Estate profits. But King...
BBC
Junior doctor blamed Birmingham hospital for her suicide, family say
A junior doctor left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked. Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in the letter shared by her parents the working environment "just broke me". She died in June and an inquest...
BBC
David Nash inquest: Student 'likely to have lived' if seen in-person by GP
A law student who died after four remote GP appointments was likely to have lived if he had been seen face-to-face, a coroner has ruled. David Nash died in November 2020 after developing mastoiditis in his ear, which caused an abscess on his brain. Mr Nash, 26, spoke to a...
BBC
Rent rises to be capped and eviction ban to remain
Rent rises are to be capped at 3% and evictions will remain banned under Scottish government plans. Tenants' rights minister Patrick Harvie announced the move - which will be subject to parliamentary approval - pledging to amend an emergency bill. The bill was passed last year to tackle the cost-of-living...
BBC
County Durham paramedic struck off for failing to help girl who died
A paramedic who failed to give appropriate life support to a teenage girl who died has been struck off following a misconduct hearing. Emergency teams were called to attend the suicide of 17-year-old Quinn Milburn-Beadle in Shildon, County Durham, in December 2018. A panel found Gavin Wood did not follow...
BBC
Illegal vapes are biggest threat on High Street, say Trading Standards
Shops selling illegal vapes and the sale of vaping products to children are the top threats on the UK's High Streets, according to Trading Standards officials. Hundreds of thousands of vapes which flout current laws have been seized. And there is concern that cheap, brightly-coloured vapes are ending up in...
BBC
Rare finds offer insight into Stone Age life
Bones, tools and weapons were found at the site near Scarborough. It is thought the settlement originally lay on the shore of an island in an ancient lake and dates to the Mesolithic period. The dig uncovered evidence of a wide range of animals being hunted, including elk and red...
BBC
Father issues plea for mum missing with newborn
The father of a high society woman who went missing with her newborn baby and partner, a registered sex offender, has urged her to turn herself in to police. Constance "Toots" Marten, 35, Mark Gordon and their baby have been missing since their car broke down and caught fire near Bolton on 5 January.
BBC
Oliver Lewin: Engineer jailed over TV and radio mast terror plot
A telecoms engineer who plotted terror attacks on phone, TV and radio masts as part of a plan to "topple the government" has been jailed. Oliver Lewin, 38, who had claimed he was a "fantasist" during a trial at Birmingham Crown Court, had been found guilty of preparing terrorist acts.
BBC
Police must check all officers and staff by end of March
Police forces in England and Wales have been told to check all their officers against national databases by 31 March. This week the Home Office demanded checks after the case of David Carrick, who admitted dozens of rapes and sexual offences as a Met Police officer. The National Police Chief's...
BBC
Maddi Neale-Shankster back home in Coventry after Thailand balcony fall
A woman who fell from a second-floor balcony while on holiday in Thailand has returned home to Coventry after a huge fundraising effort by her family. Maddi Neale-Shankster was left paralysed from the waist down, after the fall on New Year's Eve. The beauty therapist, from Holbrooks, was on holiday...
BBC
Rapist jailed for Aberdeen and Fife attacks on sleeping women
A rapist who carried out sex attacks on sleeping women during a catalogue of offending has been jailed for eight years. Daniel Malone, 32, targeted victims in Aberdeen and Dysart in Fife. He had denied a series of charges but was convicted of rapes and sexual assaults on three women.
Comments / 0