The Most Devastating TV Deaths of All Time
This story contains detailed spoilers for each of the series highlighted, including HBO's The Last of Us. TV shows kill off their characters for a lot of reasons. Sometimes the actors are ready to move on, sometimes the writers are trying to pump up the ratings with a dramatic death, and sometimes their hands are tied by the source material they’re adapting. As viewers, we make peace with the fact that none of the characters we’ve grown attached to are 100% safe. But every once in a while, a death comes along that is so heartbreaking it overrides our ability to remind ourselves that it’s only a TV show. Here are some of the most devastating, the most brutal, and the most tragic deaths that still upset us to this day.
Video Game Remakes Should Be More Than Just HD Clones of Old Games
Directors and Hollywood studios have been remaking films for decades. Many of those remakes are considered among the best movies of all time: The Thing, Heat, Scarface, A Fistful of Dollars, The Departed… the list goes on. Each one of these examples reexamines and recontextualizes the original story, creating a recognisable but – vitally – distinct final product. A good remake retains the core essence, but provides a new perspective on the same events. This is a pathway that video game developers seem largely hesitant to follow, and that threatens to have the industry stuck in a creative rut. Nostalgia continues to exert its iron grip on pop culture, and it's asking us to pay full price for games we’ve already played.
Ten Dates - Official Announcement Trailer
Ten Dates is a live-action interactive FMV romantic comedy game that's a sequel to the hit Five Dates. In the game, speed daters witness how their choices can strengthen or weaken relationships with potential love matches. As Misha and Ryan attempt to charm five distinct personalities each, they’ll face daunting ice-breaker challenges, shocking revelations, and plenty of awkward moments. Ten Dates is launching on February 14 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, Android, and Mac.
The Bad Batch Season 2 is Repeating a The Walking Dead Mistake
This story contains spoilers for The Bad Batch. With new planets, old friends, and even a souped-up version of The Phantom Menace’s podracing, The Bad Batch Season 2 is throwing a galaxy of ideas at the galaxy far, far away. We’re four episodes into the 16-episode run, and while the bruised Clone Force 99 is likely heading toward an epic mission to one-up Season 1’s fiery finale on Kamino, it’s currently hard to see how we’ll get there.
Aliens Abducted My Parents And Now I Feel Kinda Left Out - Official Trailer
Itsy Levan is devastated by her parent's decision to leave the city and buy a fixer-upper in the middle of nowhere. Her life seems over until she meets her space-obsessed neighbor CalvinKipler. Calvin has spent most of his life awaiting the next arrival of Jesper’s Comet— partly because of his obsession with Astronomy, but mostly because the last time it came, aliens abducted his parents. This year he is going to be ready for its return so he can finally get them back. Itsy sees this as a chance to help her get into a NYC journalism program and decides to help him, however crazy his plan seems. They end up discovering much more than what is on the other end of the comet’s tail.
The Punisher's Latest Victim Shows How Ridiculously Powerful Frank Castle Has Become
Frank Castle has always managed to carve out a corner of the Marvel Universe alongside superhumans, mutants and literal gods, but the latest chapter of Marvel's Punisher comic reveals just how strong Frank Castle has become in his new role as The Hand's Fist of the Beast. Warning: full spoilers...
Scream 6 Trailer Shows an All-Out War Between Ghostface and Their Victims
Scream VI has unleashed a new trailer and poster, teasing "something different" from the Ghostface killer. The city that never sleeps is certainly not taking a nap any time soon as the latest trailer for Scream VI shows the survivors of the Ghostface killings leaving Woodsboro behind to start a fresh chapter in New York — but that chapter gets torn up when the masked menace shows up.
Where to Watch That '70s Show Online in 2023
Beloved period sitcom That '70s Show entertained audiences from 1998 to 2006 with a memorable midwest coming-of-age story. Over 15 years later, the show is still sought out by those looking for a breezy binge thanks to its consistent humor and the excellent chemistry among its cast. If you're wondering...
M3GAN 2 Announced for a 2025 Release Date
It's official: M3GAN is dancing her way back onto the big screen. Hollywood's newest favorite murderous doll is returning for a sequel in 2025. The film, officially titled M3GAN 2.0, is officially in the works at Universal and is aiming for a January 17 release date. While not much is...
Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin - Official Different Future Launch Trailer
Learn more about Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin's Different Future expansion in this launch trailer, including a look at the Hunter, Marksman, and Gambler jobs, and more. Different Future, the third and final expansion, features three new jobs, weapons, as well as an added synthesis function. Blast your way through an alternate time and space and ruin the Lufenian's plans while you're at it.
Marvel Comics Reveals New Avengers Roster and Creative Team for 2023
We've known for a while that Avengers writer Jason Aaron is wrapping up his five-year run on the series. Now Marvel has revealed the first details about the relaunched series debuting in May 2023, including the new Avengers team roster and the creative team involved. The latest volume of The...
Avatar: Way of the Water Beats No Way Home to Become the Sixth Highest Grossing Movie of All Time and More
James Cameron has done it again, as he has provided the blockbuster that people needed through Avatar: Way of the Water. We recently learned that Avatar 2 became the highest grossing Hollywood movie in India. We were also informed that the movie was on track to beat the box office figures of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Xbox Direct: 3 Predictions for Microsoft’s Much-Needed Showcase
Following Microsoft’s extremely frustrating no-show at The Game Awards last month, the folks at Team Xbox kicked off 2023’s events calendar by announcing its first-ever Xbox Developer_Direct, aka Microsoft Is Finally Stealing the Nintendo Direct Format Just Like Sony Did With State of Play Because This Format Just Works. The broadcast is next Wednesday, January 25, at 12pm PT/3pm ET, and we’ll have it live on all of IGN’s channels. Four games will be highlighted, and one will not: Redfall, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Elder Scrolls Online are in, and Starfield is out – with the latter getting its own separate Direct sometime in the future.
Life Imitates Al: 'Weird Al' Yankovic On How His Parody Songs Inspired a New Graphic Novel
"Weird Al" Yankovic has sold millions of albums, won five Grammy Awards, performed sold-out concerts around the world and had Daniel Radcliffe play him in a movie about his life. He can add one more line to his resume now, thanks to the brand-new graphic novel, The Illustrated Al: The Songs of “Weird Al” Yankovic. The release from Z2 Comics features a cadre of cartoonists bringing 20 of the Prince of Pop Parody’s songs to life on the page.
Hello Tomorrow! - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Hello Tomorrow!, an upcoming Apple original dramedy series starring Billy Crudup, Haneefah Wood, Alison Pill, Nicholas Podany, Dewshane Williams, Hank Azaria, Matthew Maher, and Jacki Weaver. Set in a retro-future world, Hello Tomorrow! centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup stars...
Everything We Know About Hogwarts Legacy
With Hogwarts Legacy fast approaching, we’ve created a breakdown to give you all the details for this upcoming game including the release date, story implications, and how the dueling works. Hogwarts Legacy is set in the legendary School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, but in a time period not seen...
Breaking Bad Wiki Guide
Breaking Bad is an original show created by Vince Gilligan and airs on AMC. The show stars Bryan Cranston as Walter White who is a chemistry teacher who becomes diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer. At his 50th birthday party, his DEA agent brother-in-law, Hank, offers to take him on a meth lab bust. Walt goes with, and sees former student Jesse Pinkman escaping. White finds Pinkman's address and makes him an offer. Walt wants to cook meth with Pinkman. Being a chemistry teacher, he is able to produce very high quality, pure meth and gets himself involved in the drug trade.
Netflix - 2023 Films Preview Trailer
Mark your calendars for 2023, as Netflix reveals the release dates and footage from the movie slate for another star-studded year! And this is just a sneak-peek of the full list, with more comedy, action, drama, suspense, and romance waiting for you to enjoy. So buckle up, grab the popcorn, and save the dates.
The Mandalorian Season 3's Mystery Jedi and Other Burning Questions From the New Trailer
There’s certainly no shortage of great Star Wars content to look forward to in the early months of 2023, and that includes the long-awaited third season of The Mandalorian. Disney just dropped a new trailer giving us a closer look at Season 3 and the further adventures of Din Djarin and little Grogu.
Night Court Season 1 Review: Episodes 1-6
Night Court premiered Jan. 17 on NBC. New episodes will release every Tuesday. The original Night Court sitcom aired for nine seasons from ‘84 to ‘92 and helped define NBC’s comedy dominance that carried the network into the 2000s. The new revival of the series picks up 30 years later with the Judge Harry Stone (Harry Anderson) character’s daughter, Abby (Melissa Rauch), following in her father’s footsteps and donning the black judicial gown to preside over the weirdo cases that fill the New York City night court docket. It’s the same sets, multi-camera format, dated laugh track, and quirky ensemble, including the return of John Larroquette as Dan Fielding. But what seemed kind of edgy and wacky in the original series now feels dated and corny especially since even the live audience sitcoms have evolved very much in three decades.
