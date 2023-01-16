Read full article on original website
4d ago
Isn't it Suspicious that a lot of these young people are dying from Cardiac Arrest/Heart Attack.....all of a sudden? Wow! Prayers and Condolences for his family🙏
Hamma⚒
4d ago
May his soul Rest In Peace🙏🏻. Another young person suddenly passing as we have seen many the past 2 years. Insurance companies continue to see a 20+% worldwide rise in all cause mortality death rates🤔
DmoneySwift
4d ago
Suddenly a HEART ATTACK at age 31?!? What’s going on with all of these YUNG PEOPLE croaking?!? WWWOOOWWWW
American Idol contestant CJ Harris dies at age 31: The singer suffered an 'apparent heart attack'
The artist seemed to suffer a heart attack and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama. Shortly after arriving in the emergency room.
RIP C.J. Harris! Every 'American Idol' Singer Who Has Died Since Competing
Jennifer Lopez favorite from 2014 C.J. Harris dies at 31.
Former ‘American Idol’ contestant CJ Harris dead at 31: reports
C.J. Harris, a singer who made it far in the 2014 season of "American Idol," has died, multiple outlets reported Monday.
