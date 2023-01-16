ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

'This Is A Huge Betrayal': Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Backstabbing Donald Trump With Andrew Cuomo Alliance

Turncoat Trumpster Kellyanne Conway ruthlessly kicked the ex-president to the curb, teaming up with disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in an unlikely political alliance that has shocked Washington, RadarOnline.com has learned. "This is a huge betrayal," one Beltway insider declared. "Kellyanne is embracing one of Donald Trump's biggest...
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common

Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
Anthony James

Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed

Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
Jameson Steward

Is Donald Trump Going to Prison?

The Georgia grand jury completed its investigation into whether President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law during the 2020 election. By the way some folks are acting, you would think Donald Trump going to prison is a done deal. Others dismiss entirely the idea that President Trump could go to prison - or even if he did anything illegal in the days following the 2020 presidential election.
The Independent

Don Jr admits he doesn’t know where $240m Trump fundraised to fight election results went in Jan 6 transcripts

Donald Trump Jr said that he did not know where the $240m raised to fight his father’s 2020 presidential election loss went, according to transcripts released by the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. The select committee released transcripts of its witness testimony with the former president’s son, along with that of other former Trump administration and campaign officials, and other figures involved in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the Capitol riot. During one point in Mr Trump Jr’s testimony, an interviewer noted that the Trump campaign raised about $250m...
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
abovethelaw.com

Clarence Thomas Helped Convince Ginni Thomas To 'Keep Holding On' To Her Mistaken Belief Donald Trump Won The 2020 Election

As many of you are well aware, Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a political operative in her own right, testified before the January 6th Committee. That’s because she was out there acting like Forest Gump — getting her paws all over the effort to keep Donald Trump in the presidency despite the result of the election. She sent a series of text messages to Mark Meadows, Trump’s Chief of Staff; she communicated with Coups 4 Dummies lawyer John Eastman; and pestered Wisconsin lawmakers over selecting an alternative slate of electors.
MSNBC

'Floored me': GOP official who defied Trump's coup reveals shocking call

As the country marks 2 years since the January 6 insurrection, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the DOJ charging 950 people in connection with storming the Capitol. Plus, former Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers joins “The Beat” after receiving a Presidential medal for his refusal to abuse his power to overturn the 2020 election, as Trump and his coup lawyer John Eastman asked him to. Bowers described the call from Trump’s team and how John Eastman’s support of coup plots “floored” him. Jan. 7, 2023.
Salon

Trump Jr. lashes out at "The View" for calling his dad a "big liar"

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the 'Save America' rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on January 29, 2022 in Conroe, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) In a video posted to his Rumble account, Donald Trump Jr. declared that the "whataboutism has begun" in the wake of the discovery of classified documents in a private office belonging to Joe Biden from when he was vice president.
OK! Magazine

'A New Low': Donald Trump Jr. Blasted For Promoting 'We The People' Bible On Social Media

Yikes! Donald Trump Jr. is being blasted for promoting a "We The People" Bible on social media. "Guys, with America's Judeo-Christian values under attack, there could be no better time to re-up our commitment to America and to our Christian values this country was founded on. Go check out the We The People Bible, made in America, printed in America, assembled in America. You're going to love it, and I think the people in your life probably need it, too," the 45-year-old preached in a video. Don Jr. is now selling Bibles, declares “Judeo-Christian value are under attack.” pic.twitter.com/euAuBnALkV— PatriotTakes...
The List

The Tragic Life Of Kimberly Guilfoyle

Kimberly Guilfoyle is a well-known member of America's social elite. Easily recognizable due to her stint as a Fox News host, Guilfoyle was a vocal supporter of the Trump presidency. Her engagement to Donald Trump Jr. cements her place in the family she holds so highly. But Guilfoyle endured many hardships, scandals, and tragedies while rising through the ranks of the Republican Party to get where she is today.
