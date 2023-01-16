Read full article on original website
msn.com
'This Is A Huge Betrayal': Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Backstabbing Donald Trump With Andrew Cuomo Alliance
Turncoat Trumpster Kellyanne Conway ruthlessly kicked the ex-president to the curb, teaming up with disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in an unlikely political alliance that has shocked Washington, RadarOnline.com has learned. "This is a huge betrayal," one Beltway insider declared. "Kellyanne is embracing one of Donald Trump's biggest...
Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common
Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
Ark. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says US would be better now with Trump; stops short of 2024 endorsement
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she believes the U.S. would be better off with former President Trump in office, but would not say if she will endorse him for 2024.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed
Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
Is Donald Trump Going to Prison?
The Georgia grand jury completed its investigation into whether President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law during the 2020 election. By the way some folks are acting, you would think Donald Trump going to prison is a done deal. Others dismiss entirely the idea that President Trump could go to prison - or even if he did anything illegal in the days following the 2020 presidential election.
Don Jr admits he doesn’t know where $240m Trump fundraised to fight election results went in Jan 6 transcripts
Donald Trump Jr said that he did not know where the $240m raised to fight his father’s 2020 presidential election loss went, according to transcripts released by the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. The select committee released transcripts of its witness testimony with the former president’s son, along with that of other former Trump administration and campaign officials, and other figures involved in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the Capitol riot. During one point in Mr Trump Jr’s testimony, an interviewer noted that the Trump campaign raised about $250m...
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
abovethelaw.com
Clarence Thomas Helped Convince Ginni Thomas To 'Keep Holding On' To Her Mistaken Belief Donald Trump Won The 2020 Election
As many of you are well aware, Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a political operative in her own right, testified before the January 6th Committee. That’s because she was out there acting like Forest Gump — getting her paws all over the effort to keep Donald Trump in the presidency despite the result of the election. She sent a series of text messages to Mark Meadows, Trump’s Chief of Staff; she communicated with Coups 4 Dummies lawyer John Eastman; and pestered Wisconsin lawmakers over selecting an alternative slate of electors.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
'Retire or get fired': Senate GOP campaign committee targets Manchin, red-state Democrats with ad campaign
The Senate GOP’s campaign committee is targeting Joe Manchin and two other Democratic senators from red-leaning states that likely face very challenging reelections in 2024
Whoops! Lindsey Graham Drops S-Bomb On Live TV, Doesn't Seem To Notice.
The Trump-adoring senator was offered a bar of soap after the Fox News interview.
MSNBC
'Floored me': GOP official who defied Trump's coup reveals shocking call
As the country marks 2 years since the January 6 insurrection, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the DOJ charging 950 people in connection with storming the Capitol. Plus, former Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers joins “The Beat” after receiving a Presidential medal for his refusal to abuse his power to overturn the 2020 election, as Trump and his coup lawyer John Eastman asked him to. Bowers described the call from Trump’s team and how John Eastman’s support of coup plots “floored” him. Jan. 7, 2023.
Washington Examiner
Ben Carson says Jan. 6 committee Social Security number leak was 'not an accident'
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson suggested that the leak of nearly 2,000 Social Security numbers of Trump allies by the Jan. 6 Committee was "not an accident." Carson, whose information was included in the leak, appeared on Fox & Friends First to discuss the circumstances. He revealed...
Trump Jr. lashes out at "The View" for calling his dad a "big liar"
Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the 'Save America' rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on January 29, 2022 in Conroe, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) In a video posted to his Rumble account, Donald Trump Jr. declared that the "whataboutism has begun" in the wake of the discovery of classified documents in a private office belonging to Joe Biden from when he was vice president.
It's Official - Trump's Taxes are Free of Illegal Activity - Now That We Know, What Will They Think Up Next? | Opinion
Democrats have fought for years to get access to Donald Trump's personal taxes, sure that they would uncover the bombshell that all of their previous efforts to attack the man, failed to do - only to uncover yet another nothing burger.
'A New Low': Donald Trump Jr. Blasted For Promoting 'We The People' Bible On Social Media
Yikes! Donald Trump Jr. is being blasted for promoting a "We The People" Bible on social media. "Guys, with America's Judeo-Christian values under attack, there could be no better time to re-up our commitment to America and to our Christian values this country was founded on. Go check out the We The People Bible, made in America, printed in America, assembled in America. You're going to love it, and I think the people in your life probably need it, too," the 45-year-old preached in a video. Don Jr. is now selling Bibles, declares “Judeo-Christian value are under attack.” pic.twitter.com/euAuBnALkV— PatriotTakes...
Trump and MAGA Misfits Turn on ‘Trump’s Bitch’ Sean Hannity
Sean Hannity, once the most important mouthpiece for Donald Trump, seems to be increasingly on the MAGAworld outs. And a new revelation that Hannity doesn’t buy the Big Lie isn’t helping. In a just-released deposition surrounding Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit, the Fox News star said he’d never...
The Tragic Life Of Kimberly Guilfoyle
Kimberly Guilfoyle is a well-known member of America's social elite. Easily recognizable due to her stint as a Fox News host, Guilfoyle was a vocal supporter of the Trump presidency. Her engagement to Donald Trump Jr. cements her place in the family she holds so highly. But Guilfoyle endured many hardships, scandals, and tragedies while rising through the ranks of the Republican Party to get where she is today.
Trump breaks silence on McCarthy and House speaker drama
Former president and 2024 presidential contender Donald Trump weighed in on the House speakership election, voicing support for Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., ahead of a second day of voting Wednesday.
Why Trump will lose in 2024: He's committed the cardinal sin of reality TV — he's boring
We've all been there. We dive into a much-anticipated first season of a new series and find ourselves intrigued and entertained. Then it's season two, which fumbles a bit, but remains watchable. By season three it is utterly boring, maybe even cringey, and before we get through all of the episodes we've jumped ahead to something else.
