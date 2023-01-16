Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
FOX Sports' Shannon Sharpe, Ja Morant's dad separated during heated exchange at halftime of Lakers-Grizzlies
You just never know what you're going to see at a Lakers game in Los Angeles. Courtside celebrities are a regular occurrence, and they occasionally engage in banter (friendly or not-so-friendly) with players during the game. It's usually in the spirit of competition, but every once in a while things can get out of hand.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable for Thursday
Brown (groin) is questionable for Thursday's game against Golden State. Brown was able to fully practice Wednesday, but he's still considered a question mark for Thursday's contest due to right adductor tightness, which has sidelined him for three straight games. He was initially expected to miss about a week, so he appears to be on track with his rehab and should return soon. Before his absence, Brown posted a season-high 41 points (15-21 FG) in a win over New Orleans.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Out again Thursday
Gobert (groin) will not play in Thursday's game against the Raptors, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. Gobert will miss a second consecutive tilt with soreness in his right groin. The issue held him to just 5 and 13 minutes in the two contests leading up to his absence, so the injury has been an ongoing issue. Naz Reid got the start last time out and should remain the Timberwolves' starting center for the duration of Gobert's leave. His next chance to suit up will come Saturday against Houston.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Remains out Saturday
Middleton (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers. Middleton was recalled from the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Tuesday, but he hasn't yet been cleared to return to game action for the Bucks and will be sidelined for an 18th consecutive game. However, the 31-year-old has been practicing recently, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him suit up for Milwaukee shortly. His next opportunity to play will be Monday in Detroit.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't play Friday
Curry has been ruled out Friday against Cleveland due to left hip tightness. Curry has played at least 31 minutes in four of the last five matchups, averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 33.8 minutes per game during that time. However, he'll be one of several Warriors who will sit out the second half of a back-to-back set following Thursday's overtime loss to Boston. It wouldn't be surprising to see Curry back in action for Sunday's game against the Nets.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Gonzaga falls out of top 10 after impressive winning streaks snapped by LMU
I rarely punish teams on winning streaks. That's the long and short of it. So even when Gonzaga had close calls this month against sub-80 NET teams like San Francisco, Santa Clara and BYU, I kept Mark Few's program in the top five of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 because the Zags were still winning and, again, I rarely punish teams on winning streaks.
CBS Sports
College basketball power rankings: UCLA moves up to No. 1 thanks to 13-game winning streak; Virginia joins
"The Mountain West is having one of its best seasons in its 23-year history." That's a sentence I wrote in February of last year. In 2022-23, the league is even better. Like last season, the conference ranks seventh overall at KenPom.com. The last time the MW rated stronger was 2012-13, when the league sent five of its then-nine teams dancing. Five teams -- Boise State (19), New Mexico (31), Nevada (33), San Diego State (30), Utah State (34) -- rank top-35 in the NET. What's more, the conference slots fifth in the NET, better than the Pac-12 and ACC. Thanks to an aggregate 99-39 mark in non-league play, the Mountain West has assured itself of being a multi-bid league again; it's just a matter of which teams' résumés shake out to warrant at-large inclusion in two months. The MW claims nine victories over the Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC.
CBS Sports
NBA trade deadline 2023: The five sellers that will control the market in February
We can get the obvious teams out of the way early. Houston is probably trying to flip Eric Gordon for draft picks right about now. Orlando will likely take calls on Terrence Ross and Gary Harris. Charlotte and Detroit should be open to just about any veteran on their rosters. Jordan Clarkson sounds great until he runs into a team that can exploit him on defense. These are your garden variety trade deadline targets, mid-sized salaries attached to modest players who could probably help the back end of a contender's rotation but won't swing the championship conversation in any meaningful way.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Goes off with another triple-double
Jokic posted 31 points (12-20 FG, 7-7 FT), 11 rebounds, 13 assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 122-118 victory over Minnesota. Incredibly, Jokic has rattled off six consecutive triple-double performances, and although his competition during the run has been soft, the feat is impressive nonetheless. Jokic's dime-dropping ability is the key to achieving the milestone, and the All-Star has recorded double-digit assist totals in 21 games this season.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: New Mexico arrives in latest Top 25 And 1 after clutch overtime win
The Mountain West currently rates as the nation's fifth-best conference, according to the NET. It's ahead of both the ACC and the Pac-12 — and on track to get at least three schools, and perhaps as many as five, into the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Two of those schools played...
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Multi-point performance in win
Wilson scored a goal and an assist on one shot, helping the Capitals to a 4-0 win over the Coyotes on Thursday. Wilson scored a second-period power-play goal by redirecting Dmitry Orlov's point shot to extend the Capitals' lead to 3-0. He also picked up an assist on Sonny Milano's goal earlier in the period. Wilson notched his first multi-point game since returning from a torn ACL and has three points in six games. The Canadian forward should continue to skate in the Capitals' top-six forward corps and second power-play unit.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Friday
Rubio has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Warriors due to left knee injury management. Rubio appeared in the last four matchups and averaged 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 13.0 minutes per game. However, after missing nearly three months to begin the regular season, he'll rest for the first half of a back-to-back set Friday to preserve his long-term health. Raul Neto is a candidate to see increased run against Golden State.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Max Pacioretty: Exits in final minute
Pacioretty sustained what appeared to be a non-contact lower-body injury in the final minute of Thursday's game versus the Wild, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Given how late the injury occurred, it's unlikely there will be an update on Pacioretty's status following the contest. The winger missed nearly three months while recovering from an Achilles injury, and he grabbed at the same leg that he hurt previously. There should be an update on the winger prior to Saturday's game versus the Islanders.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Won't play Saturday
Tatum has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup in Toronto due to left wrist soreness. Tatum struggled to find any consistency from the field in Thursday's overtime win over Golden State, despite scoring 34 points, and he appears to have also picked up a wrist injury during the contest. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but Tatum's next chance to suit up will come Monday in Orlando. In the MVP candidate's absence, Grant Williams will presumably enter the starting lineup again, while Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon and Sam Hauser figure to all be candidates for increased run off the bench.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Goalless streak at 14 games
Nelson has not lit the lamp in his last 14 games. Nelson does have six assists over his last 14 games but also no points of any kind in his last four contests. His struggles have coincided with the team's offense going in the tank. The Islanders have only one win in their last seven contests. In those seven games, they have only scored 11 goals. They have only scored more than two goals in two of their previous nine games. Goal-scoring has dogged this team for quite a few seasons, and what is happening now should probably not be a surprise. The Isles hope their game against the wide-open Sabres on Thursday will help cure some of their offensive ailments.
CBS Sports
Warriors trade rumors: James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody likely staying put at deadline
It's the story that will never end: Will the Golden State Warriors eventually dump this two-timeline strategy and go all in to prioritize a run at another championship? Everyone said they needed to cash in their assets last season, but they didn't, and they still won it all. Can they do it again this year?
CBS Sports
LeBron James inches closer to becoming NBA's career scoring leader
Kareem-Abdul Jabbar had better enjoy these next few weeks as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, because LeBron James is drawing closer to the record every game. With 23 points in the Lakers' win over the Grizzlies on Friday, James, who is already just the second player to cross the 38,000-career-point barrier, is now just 261 points shy of standing alone.
CBS Sports
Bears' Joe Reed: Signs up with Chicago
The Bears signed Reed to a reserve/future contract Thursday. Reed has spent the past three seasons with the Chargers, though he did not appear in a game over the past two seasons while residing on the team's practice squad. The 6-foot, 224-pound wideout will now look to carve out a role in a Bears receiving corps that lacked any significant contributors this regular season.
