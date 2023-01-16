ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Jeff
4d ago

Stroud announced he is entering the draft. Schottenstein announced he and his wife are expecting a baby. Doesn’t sound like big news to help the Buckeyes out.

Bradley Robinson pens heartfelt farewell to Ohio State

Bradley Robinson’s time at Ohio State has come to a close. After joining the Buckeyes in 2017, Robinson went on to become Ohio State’s long snapper for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Robinson was also a 4-time Academic All-B1G and a 5-time OSU Scholar-Athlete. Robinson penned his farewell...
Eleven Warriors

Chris Holtmann’s Team Needs an Identity, C.J. Stroud is QB1 for the NFL Draft and Ohio State Will Be Loaded Next Season

Ohio State women’s basketball just keeps on winning. I like that about this team. UHHH, CHRIS? Before Ohio State men's basketball began its streak of five-consecutive losses, the Buckeyes were the No. 1 team in KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency. That was pretty good! But now, after a 40% shooting performance against Minnesota and back-to-back sub-40% performances at Rutgers and Nebraska, Chris Holtmann's squad has fallen to No. 11 in that same category. Yikes!
The Spun

Ohio State Football Lands Veteran Transfer On Wednesday

Earlier this week, the Ohio State football program landed a commitment from transfer quarterback Tristan Gebbia from Oregon State. As it turns out, Ryan Day and company were just getting started. On Wednesday afternoon, the Buckeyes landed yet another top player from the transfer market. University ...
ocj.com

Stover scores a big win for Ohio beef

A farm boy turned football star had a great season for the Ohio State Buckeyes and a big win for Ohio’s beef producers. Stover grew up on a cattle and grain operation working with his family. He developed a strong work ethic there and paired it with his athletic ability for great success in the last couple of years.
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckeye Collectives aren’t helping themselves

The Ohio State football team is having trouble when it comes to NIL. The Buckeye Collectives are not helping themselves. The Ohio State football program might be at a crossroads with its collectives. Athletic Director Gene Smith came out and publicly supported three of them: Cohesion, The Foundation, and O Foundation. As of today, they are not getting the job done. The Buckeyes openly lost out on recruits in 2023 because the collectives couldn’t put together nice enough NIL packages for them.
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Offered Alabama 5-Star Quarterback Commit

Ohio State football is still on the lookout for a quarterback in its 2024 recruiting class. The Buckeyes lost a commitment from five-star Dylan Raiola last month, and have been looking for replacements since then. On Tuesday, they offered another five-star signal caller, Julian Sayin.  The ...
The Spun

Bronny James Reacts To Report He's Down To 3 Schools

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Times reported that Bronny James narrowed his list of suitors to three schools - Ohio State, USC and Oregon. The report also suggested that James would announce his decision in late February or early March. That makes sense considering that's when Sierra ...
The Spun

Look: Nebraska vs. Ohio State Halftime Score Going Viral

Nebraska and Ohio State put up some pitiful offensive performances during the first half of tonight's Big Ten matchup. At halftime, the Buckeyes led the Cornhuskers 22-21. Both teams shot less than 30% from the field and less than 15% from behind the three-point arc. The college basketball world ...
