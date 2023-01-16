Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major New Cracker Barrel Location Breaks Ground For Summer OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this ThursdayAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
HEB In Dallas Fort Worth - When Is A Store Opening Near Me?Jack BeaversFort Worth, TX
Related
Chef's flirty new restaurant tops this week's 5 hottest Fort Worth headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. Favorite Fort Worth chef to open a flirty restaurant peddling paella. A new tapas and wine restaurant from one of Fort Worth's best-known chefs is opening this fall: Called La Coqueta, it'll be the first permanent brick-and-mortar restaurant from Juan Rodriguez and his wife Paige, who together run a popular pop-up dinner club on the city’s north side called Magdalena's.2. '80s pop star Kenny...
Quite the bounty of bites in this roundup of Fort Worth restaurant news
This roundup of restaurant news around Fort Worth includes restaurants newly opened, restaurants coming soon, new menus, new tacos, new pizzas, and more. So much more.Here's the latest batch of Fort Worth restaurant news, culled from press releases, social media posts, and hand-scribbled notes:Little Lilly Sushi is opening a second location in Keller at 1004 Keller Pkwy. #106. The restaurant posted a note on its Facebook page, saying "Getting a lot of messages and posts lately… yes it’s true, we are opening a second location! ETA late summer. Once we have more updates, we will post. But until then, get...
Fort Worth hospitality vets partner with musician Koe Wetzel on new country venue
There's a new restaurant and bar coming to Fort Worth with some serious starpower: Called Koe Wetzel's Riot Room, it'll open at 1100 Foch St., in what was previously a bar & restaurant called The Dogwood, sometime in February.Koe Wetzel is the Texas-born "outlaw" singer-songwriter who's been blazing a trail with live shows and albums such as his most recent release, Hell Paso, which debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard 200.The new venue is a collaboration put together by hospitality veteran Emil Bragdon, a Renaissance man and part-time pilot whose prior ventures include Reservoir, The Whiskey Garden, and...
These are the 9 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
This weekend around Fort Worth will feature one big event - in addition to the ongoing Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo - and a bunch of smaller ones. The national tour of a Broadway musical is the headliner, followed by four concerts, two comedians, screenings of an acclaimed film, and the closings of two art exhibitions.Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.Thursday, January 19Broadway at the Bass: The Lion KingIn Disney's The Lion King, giraffes strut,...
The best Fort Worth restaurants to celebrate Valentine's Day 2023
For restaurants, Valentine’s Day is the Super Bowl of dining events, which is ironic this year since the actual Super Bowl takes place just two days prior, on February 12. This is not stopping some restaurateurs from hosting special Valentine’s dinners all weekend long, although some are cautiously opting out of Sunday and Monday. Regardless of when you celebrate the day of love with whomever you love, now’s the time to nail down reservations. This list will grow as more restaurants begin to solidify their menus and offerings, so keep checking back. 97 West Kitchen & BarHotel Drover’s luxe rustic...
Favorite Fort Worth chef to open a flirty restaurant peddling paella
A new tapas and wine restaurant from one of Fort Worth's best-known chefs is opening this fall: Called La Coqueta, it'll be the first permanent brick-and-mortar restaurant from Juan Rodriguez and his wife Paige, who together run a popular pop-up dinner club on the city’s north side called Magdalena's.La Coqueta will also reside on the north side, at 1216 N. Main St., in a small, long-standing building that most recently housed the La Arboleda bar.“The north side has been very good to us, so we definitely wanted to open our first real brick-and-mortar there,” Juan Rodriguez says. “La Coqueta” means...
These are the 5 best food and drink events in Fort Worth this week
Break out the boots and shine the turquoise. The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is in full swing, and one local chef is hosting ticketed dinners with an early start time just for the occasion. Also on the list are two wine tastings, a pasta making class, and a new college night with some special sports guests at a local brewery. Wednesday, January 18Grady Spears Rodeo Dinners at Fort BreweryIn case you missed it: chicken fried steak king Grady Spears (formerly of Horseshoe Hill Café) is making guest chef appearances at Fort Brewery in the Foundry District. Now he’s...
'80s pop star Kenny Loggins calls it quits with final tour coming to Fort Worth
Pop star Kenny Loggins, best known for his run of hit songs in movies in the 1980s, will come to Fort Worth as part of his final concert tour, "This Is It," playing at Dickies Arena on April 28.Celebrating a career that has seen him perform his catalog of songs across the globe for nearly six decades, Loggins will go to at least 11 cities throughout 2023, starting in Sarasota, Florida on March 10. The Fort Worth date is his only stop in Texas.Loggins first came to fame as half of the duo Loggins & Messina with Jim Messina in...
Texas Film Awards 2023 to honor Fort Worth-based movie head honcho
Awards season is in full swing, and not just in Hollywood. On March 3, the Austin Film Society (AFS) brings back its annual Texas Film Awards to honor both rising stars and Texans who have significantly impacted the independent film industry. Fittingly, this year's ceremony takes place on a movie-set-turned venue, Willie Nelson's Luck, TX. For his impact on global cinema as a creative producer and executive, Warner Bros. Pictures Group Co-Chair and CEO Michael De Luca will be honored, according to a release. A resident of Fort Worth, de Luca boasts over three decades in the business, three Academy...
This is how long it takes Fort Worth home buyers to save for a down payment, report says
With home prices rising for most of 2022 in Fort Worth and around the country, thoughts about saving for a down payment have been distressing, to say the least.A new study says Fort Worth buyers will need to work for 3.65 years, saving 20 percent of their income, for a 20 percent down payment. Compared to Los Angeles where it takes the longest (11.6 years) and New York (10 years), that's somewhat encouraging.SmartAsset.com, a consumer-focused financial information and advice website, analyzed and ranked the 50 largest U.S. cities on how long it takes the average household to save for a...
Fort Worth Symphony fills 2023-24 season with music superstars and compelling collaborations
The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra's 2023-2024 season, running September through June, will feature more than 30 different programs across their Symphonic, Pops, Chamber, Meet the Artist, and Family series, as well as special events.Along with the new season, FWSO also announced on January 12 that music director Robert Spano, who came to the FWSO at the beginning of the 2022-2023 season, has also agreed to an extension of his contract and will remain in his position with the organization through the 2027-2028 season. He and principal guest conductor Kevin John Edusei will lead the majority of performances of the Symphonic...
10 eye-opening art exhibitions around Dallas-Fort Worth in January
From exploring and celebrating identity to sharing the dawn of a new day or a new year, Dallas-Fort Worth artists are jumping into 2023 with both feet and a lot of heart. Local art galleries and museums have shows ready to lead us to new discoveries and nourish our spirits. Here are 10 must-see exhibitions to visit in January, in order of opening date."The Miseducation of Boys and Girls"Cris Worley Fine Arts, through February 11In her playful yet powerful paintings for this series, Abi Salami borrowed from pop culture and her indigenous Nigerian religious experience to explore and question such...
Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul hit DFW for mezcal meet-and-greet with fans
Like so many great ideas, it all began over drinks.A few years ago, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, the award-winning stars of the critically acclaimed cult fave series Breaking Bad, sat in a New York sushi spot, devising ways to work together as the show had ended and acting projects together were rare. Hey, the duo thought as they sipped, cocktails why not start a liquor brand — maybe a mezcal?And so, just as Cranston's Walter White in Breaking Bad devised the perfect solution to bankroll his cancer treatment, the pair devised and eventually launched Dos Hombres mezcal in 2019....
Universal Studios will open a new family-friendly theme park in North Texas
Dallas-Fort Worth, get ready to meet Shrek: Universal Parks & Resorts is opening a one-of-a-kind theme park in Frisco, promised to be unlike any other in the world — a new park set in a green landscape featuring immersive themed lands that celebrates Universal's iconic characters and stories. According to a release, the company has purchased 97 acres of land, east of the Dallas North Tollway and north of Panther Creek Parkway, which will also be home to a themed hotel. The complex will boast a completely different look, feel, and scale from Universal's existing parks, one designed to appeal to a...
New classes and fitness ideas for the New Year in Dallas-Fort Worth
Resolutions or not, it would benefit us all to move a little more in 2023. If you want to ease yourself back in after the holidays, consider these new classes, free trials, and new membership deals.As it gears up to celebrate its one-year anniversary in Dallas, John Reed Fitness in Preston Center is making a play to be your go-to gym in the New Year with new-member deals. Through January 31, sign up for a 12-month contract and receive one month free, plus 12 guest passes, two personal training sessions, and a one-month freeze option.The fitness studio is known for...
Austin-based Hopdoddy fires up burgers & margaritas in north Fort Worth
A beloved burger chain from Austin is opening a new location in Fort Worth: Hopdoddy Burger Bar, the "better burger" pioneer, will open a restaurant in buzzy Alliance Town Center, at 3101 Heritage Trace Pkwy.According to a release, it'll open on January 17 with a spiffy renovation that incorporates music-themed interior décor and a covered dog-friendly patio overlooking Bluestem Park.It's taking over a space previously occupied by a location of the Bryan, Texas chain Grub Burger Bar, which closed on January 7. Grub was acquired by Hopdoddy in January 2022. Alliance is the seventh of 18 Grub locations to be...
Hugely popular Austin-style hangout Truck Yard is ready for Fort Worth debut
A hugely popular come-as-you-are backyard hangout is opening Fort Worth: Called Truck Yard, it'll open at the Alliance Town Center at 3101 Prairie Vista Dr., and according to a release, it'll officially debut on January 16.Founded in Dallas on Greenville Avenue in 2013, Truck Yard is known for its food truck fare, live music, and bountiful bar. It was among the first in Dallas to celebrate the outdoors with a laid-back indoor-outdoor space furnished with yard games and quirky vintage decor.There are now four locations total: the original in Dallas (which is currently closed for renovations), plus The Colony and...
Tennis legend Venus Williams withdraws from 2023 Dallas Open match at SMU
Dallas fans of Venus Williams won't get to see her play in person next month after all. The tennis icon has withdrawn from the Dallas Open's inaugural Women’s Tennis Classic Showcase due to injury, organizers announced January 20.Williams' opponent, Danielle Collins, also backed out due to a scheduling conflict, they said.But the match is still happening, and it will still star two top-ranked American players: Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens.According to a release, former U.S. Open finalist Keys and former U.S. Open champion Stephens will go head-to-head in the Women’s Tennis Classic on Saturday, February 4, at 7 pm. They...
Save the date for these 10 can't-miss Fort Worth galas and soirees of spring 2023
Time to steam the ballgowns and send the tuxes to the cleaner: Spring gala season has arrived.Fort Worth's biggest fundraising balls - along with sleek cocktail soirees and panache-filled power luncheons - kick off early this year with Grand Entry Gala the first weekend of January. Then, don't sleep on tickets to see music icon Yo-Yo Ma headline the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Gala Concert and Dinner in February. Jewel Charity Ball is going to Japan, and Classically Cliburn Gala is headed to Monte Carlo. Photo by Lawrence JenkinsThe FWSO Gala is back, February 25. ...
How to join the cast of 'Yellowstone' spinoff '1883: The Bass Reeves Story' in Fort Worth
Fort Worth-area fans of the hit TV shows Yellowstone and 1883 will have the chance to act in the shows’ newest spinoff, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, at the end of January. The new series' talent agency, Legacy Casting, announced on Facebook that they're seeking local people, ages 16-50, to cast as Union and Confederate soldiers.Casting director Andrei Constantinescu says they are also seeking Native American, specifically Black Seminole, men and women. “But really, in the world of extras, we’re looking for all body types, ages, etc.,” Constantinescu says. The agency is hoping to cast hundreds of non-speaking background actors...
CultureMap Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
637K+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Fort Worth is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://fortworth.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0