Woman DIYS Gorgeous Floor Candle Holders on the Cheap

By Amanda Hoyer
 5 days ago

If you're looking for a new way to liven up your home, one of the best options is to craft your own decor. This can be anything from painting furniture or making throws out of old sweaters and blankets. If you're feeling more adventurous, why not try making some gorgeous DIY floor candle holders?

A crafty young woman has managed to create a mesmerizing and magical aesthetic in her home. Her style is incredibly chic and very affordable.

The gorgeous candle holders you see here are the work of a DIY-er who is incredibly talented, has a great eye for design, and also happens to be our very own friend. Her style is incredibly chic, with an all kinds of eclectic Victorian, Boho potential. We love flexible decor that gives a variety of interior design options.

The comments said it as well as we could.

"Looks good." @ Calliered725

"This is simple and beautiful." @ huohuo-diy

Honestly, the best DIYs are simple and beautiful.

It seems like there are two kinds of people in the world: those who don't care how much something costs, and those who take pride in getting value for their money.

We're not here to tell you that one way is better than another. We just want to show you how easy it is to get a beautiful home without spending a fortune! The whole "bougie on a budget" and "aesthetic lifestyle" don't belong to anyone person. The best part about DIY is that you really get to do it yourself, however you want.

