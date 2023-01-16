Score Tory Burch Valentine's Day deals on purses, jewelry and shoes for someone special
If you're shopping for a stylish valentine ahead of February 14, we've found some insane Valentine's Day deals for you. Head to Tory Burch for the best savings on purses , shoes and clothing to impress any fashionista.
Shop Tory Burch Valentine's Day deals
Whether you're shopping for your valentine or treating yourself, you can shop tons of Tory Burch deals on purses, jewelry, shoes and more right now. You can pick up a new pair of signature Tory Burch sneakers , a new bag that will take you (and all your essentials) through 2023 and so much more at Tory Burch.
For a compact purse that can run errands with you and offer a stylish flare during date night, pick up the Tory Burch small Fleming Bouclé convertible shoulder bag for $419. Down $179 from the original $598 price tag, this chic accessory features the iconic double T logo detail, nickel hardware, magnetic snap closure and plenty of interior and exterior pockets.
If your valentine is dreaming of warmer weather, consider gifting her the iconic Tory Burch Cloud Miller sandal . These sandals are a seasonal staple and right now, they are on sale for $49 off. Typically $198, you can scoop these classic sandals for just $149, making this an incredible deal you won't want to miss.
Stay trendy with Tory Burch accessories and pick up stylish staples on sale by shopping the best Tory Burch Valentine's Day deals. Just be sure to shop fast—these savings will be gone soon.
The best Tory Burch Valentine's Day deals
- Tory Burch Eleanor Geometric Sunglasses for $119 (Save $76)
- Tory Burch Miller Double-Wrap Bracelet for $119 (Save $59)
- Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal for $149 (Save $49)
- Tory Burch Roxanne Chain Rope Bracelet for $159 (Save $69)
- Tory Burch Miller Watch, Black Patent Leather/Gold-Tone Stainless Steel for $189 (Save $61)
- Tory Burch Miller Raffia Mini Bag for $239 (Save $259)
- Tory Burch Chelsea Lug-Sole Heeled Ankle Boot for $289 (Save $169)
- Tory Burch Mini McGraw Dragonfly for $309 (Save $139)
- Tory Burch Kira Patchwork Mini Camera Bag for $359 (Save $239)
- Tory Burch Ella Felt Tote for $419 (Save $179)
- Tory Burch Small Fleming Bouclé Convertible Shoulder Bag for $419 (Save $179)
- Tory Burch Small Fleming Convertible Shoulder Bag for $489 (Save $209)
Shop Tory Burch Valentine's Day deals
