Freeze Warning issued for Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 09:50:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 11 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog as low as 200 feet. * WHERE...Los Banos -Dos Palos, Merced -Madera -Mendota, Planada -Le Grand -Snelling, West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties, Caruthers -San Joaquin -Selma, Buttonwillow -Lost Hills -I5, Delano-Wasco-Shafter, Hanford -Corcoran - Lemoore, Visalia -Porterville -Reedley and Southeast San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PST Tuesday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, from 1 AM to 11 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma, Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 09:43:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-21 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. * WHERE...Merced, Madera, Mendota, Caruthers, San Joaquin, Selma, Hanford, Corcoran, Lemoore, Visalia, Porterville and Reedley. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PST Tuesday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bakersfield, Fresno-Clovis, South End San Joaquin Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-22 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bakersfield; Fresno-Clovis; South End San Joaquin Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 11 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog as low as 200 feet. * WHERE...Fresno-Clovis, Bakersfield and South End San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 11 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
High Wind Watch issued for Kings Canyon NP, Sequoia NP, South End of the Upper Sierra by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-23 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...Yosemite NP outside of the valley, Upper San Joaquin River, Kings Canyon NP, Sequoia NP and South End of the Upper Sierra. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Fresno-Clovis by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 05:33:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-21 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Fresno-Clovis DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Fresno-Clovis. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Freeze Warning issued for Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma, Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore by NWS
Flood Warning issued for Mariposa, Merced by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 08:50:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-20 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mariposa; Merced FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by other multiple causes continues. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Mariposa and Merced. * WHEN...Until 900 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Several structures are flooded and some sand bagging operations are continuing. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 847 AM PST, Long duration flooding is occurring due to recent heavy rainfall. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Merced, Atwater, Planada and Le Grand. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
