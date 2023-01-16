Effective: 2023-01-21 09:50:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 11 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog as low as 200 feet. * WHERE...Los Banos -Dos Palos, Merced -Madera -Mendota, Planada -Le Grand -Snelling, West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties, Caruthers -San Joaquin -Selma, Buttonwillow -Lost Hills -I5, Delano-Wasco-Shafter, Hanford -Corcoran - Lemoore, Visalia -Porterville -Reedley and Southeast San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PST Tuesday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, from 1 AM to 11 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO