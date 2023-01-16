ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 WOBM

Great burger chain is opening its second NJ location

There’s been quite a number of hamburger restaurants opening additional New Jersey locations from Burger 25 to Habit Burger. Add another to the list as BurgerFi is opening its second Garden State store, this one in the new terminal at Newark Liberty Airport. BurgerFi’s first location opened in Cherry Hill back in Sep.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

These are the 50 biggest retailers in America: 2 are based in NJ

New Jersey is home to many businesses, both big and small. With so many people living in The Garden State, it shouldn't be surprising that many retailers want a presence here. But did you know that New Jersey is home to not one, but two of the 50 biggest retailers in America? One of them shares the name of the town it's based in, and the other is in a class of its own.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

Hidden Gem Lunch Spot Now Has The Longest Lines In New Jersey

Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
PRINCETON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Most Peaceful Towns In America

When you think of New Jersey, the word peaceful doesn't always come to mind. We have amazingly beautiful places, but we never seem to be alone enough to call them peaceful. New Jersey is one of the most congested states in the nation. Our roads are packed, our homes are close to each other, and the only peace we usually find is in the bathroom of our own homes.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Newark dining fixture named best seafood restaurant in NJ

NEWARK — A beloved staple of this city’s culture since 1969 has just been named the best seafood restaurant in New Jersey. Sol Mar Restaurant, a locally and family-owned Portuguese and Mediterranean-style seafood restaurant located at 267 Ferry St. in the Ironbound section, is the top seafood eatery in the state, according to 24/7 Tempo.
NEWARK, NJ
Rock 104.1

Two Restaurants Named Among Most Romantic In New Jersey

We are closing in on Valentine's Day and the most romantic restaurants in New Jersey will start filling their reservation books soon. But, you don't have to wait to try one of these two fantastic restaurants recently named among the most romantic restaurants in New Jersey. Make an impromptu date night with the one you love sometime this week and let the fun begin.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

Report: 2 Regal Cinemas in NJ Among 39 Closing Across the Country

A published report says two Regal Cinemas locations in New Jersey are among 39 across the country that will be shutting down over the next few months. Business Insider reports the news comes after parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September. Cineworld's troubles began as debts mounted...
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
21K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy