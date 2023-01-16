Read full article on original website
Related
Great burger chain is opening its second NJ location
There’s been quite a number of hamburger restaurants opening additional New Jersey locations from Burger 25 to Habit Burger. Add another to the list as BurgerFi is opening its second Garden State store, this one in the new terminal at Newark Liberty Airport. BurgerFi’s first location opened in Cherry Hill back in Sep.
Delicious Bakery Chain Launches Another Premium Location in New Jersey
When you're looking for donuts, cakes, pastries, pies, or cookies, fresh is the only way to go. A high-end bakery just launched yet another Jersey location, and it's got people buzzing. I'm assuming it's a sugar high. When it comes to sweets, I'm all about them. The occasional Entenmann's is...
Dine with ghosts at this elegant (and haunted) NJ restaurant
There are people who love the idea of visiting haunted places. And then there are people like me who would stay far away. Not because I’m afraid, but just because the idea generally holds absolutely no interest for me. But I may make an exception in the case of...
Amazing New Jersey Japanese Restaurant Gets National Attention
The one thing all New Jersey residents can agree on is that we love our food. We are used to amazing restaurants and delicious food everywhere we turn. And we are becoming famous for having some of the best sushi around. We have already cornered the market on Italian food,...
These 5 Popular New Jersey Butterfly Gardens Should Be On Your Spring Bucket List
Butterflies are beautiful. Butterflies, to me, mean positivity and change. To so many people, including kids, butterflies are calming, and to catch one on your finger, is so cool. I had no idea we had so many butterfly gardens in New Jersey. I remember falling in love with the butterfly...
‘Go to hell’ — NJ veteran brings dead dog’s ashes on TV to rip George Santos’ lies
🔴 New Jersey veteran went on TV to back up his claims that a freshman congressman kept money meant for his dying dog. 🔴 U.S. Rep. George Santos called allegations 'shocking & insane'. 🔴 After laying out the facts, the veteran said Santos could 'go to hell'
8 of the 10 Worst Small Towns in NJ are in South Jersey, List Says (and It’s Not Nice)
A brand-new list was just published of the 10 worst small towns in New Jersey you'd supposedly never want to live, and eight of them are in South Jersey. This research comes from roadsnacks.net. Let's talk about criteria and just how the folks at the website came up with their findings.
This Legendary Cheesesteak Shop Is Coming to New Jersey
Let me tell you all a little story about prego Shannon. If you knew me at that point in time you would have been impressed by my appetite, to say the least. I was like a living, breathing Mrs. PacMan. Now that you have some context, I can tell you...
These are the 50 biggest retailers in America: 2 are based in NJ
New Jersey is home to many businesses, both big and small. With so many people living in The Garden State, it shouldn't be surprising that many retailers want a presence here. But did you know that New Jersey is home to not one, but two of the 50 biggest retailers in America? One of them shares the name of the town it's based in, and the other is in a class of its own.
Hidden Gem Lunch Spot Now Has The Longest Lines In New Jersey
Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Most Peaceful Towns In America
When you think of New Jersey, the word peaceful doesn't always come to mind. We have amazingly beautiful places, but we never seem to be alone enough to call them peaceful. New Jersey is one of the most congested states in the nation. Our roads are packed, our homes are close to each other, and the only peace we usually find is in the bathroom of our own homes.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of Delaware
Nothing beats a long-standing local eatery, especially when it's been family owned and operated for generations. Whether you live in the area or you’re just passing through, you have to check out this little hole-in-the-wall restaurant in northern Delaware that serves some of the absolute best Indian food. Keep reading to learn more.
Newark dining fixture named best seafood restaurant in NJ
NEWARK — A beloved staple of this city’s culture since 1969 has just been named the best seafood restaurant in New Jersey. Sol Mar Restaurant, a locally and family-owned Portuguese and Mediterranean-style seafood restaurant located at 267 Ferry St. in the Ironbound section, is the top seafood eatery in the state, according to 24/7 Tempo.
Historical And Beloved New Jersey Landmark On Boring Tourist Trap List
There will be a lot of people all over New Jersey who are not very happy about this one. A beloved New Jersey landmark has been included on a national list of the worst tourist traps. Let's be honest. There are definitely tourist traps out there all over this great...
Time to get ripped! There’s a gym expanding in this New Jersey town
Whether you're riding the new year, new me train or just on board with ongoing lifestyle goals of losing weight, building muscle, heading towards the shape you want to be in, or something else, you have plenty of opportunities out there to run it down. A blossoming and growing gym...
Trendy NJ retailer reveals what’s hot for Valentine’s Day
Showcase, the retailer known for having the “hottest trends” has released their list of what’s trendy for Valentine’s Day. You can find the items in one of their six New Jersey stores or at their online store. Just some of the items they say are hot...
Action! The Most Filmed Location in New Jersey May Surprise You
How many times have you been watching a movie and recognized a location in New Jersey?. The Garden State has many film-worthy locations, but which spot has been featured on the silver screen the most?. I came across an article that went state-by-state to identify the locations that have been...
Two Restaurants Named Among Most Romantic In New Jersey
We are closing in on Valentine's Day and the most romantic restaurants in New Jersey will start filling their reservation books soon. But, you don't have to wait to try one of these two fantastic restaurants recently named among the most romantic restaurants in New Jersey. Make an impromptu date night with the one you love sometime this week and let the fun begin.
Report: 2 Regal Cinemas in NJ Among 39 Closing Across the Country
A published report says two Regal Cinemas locations in New Jersey are among 39 across the country that will be shutting down over the next few months. Business Insider reports the news comes after parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September. Cineworld's troubles began as debts mounted...
Your Laundry Detergent May Now Be Illegal In New Jersey
We expect our laundry detergents to help us feel fresh and clean, not to give us a higher risk of cancer. You may have to pick a new favorite because some detergents have actually become illegal in New Jersey (and that’s not a bad thing). It’s a New Year...
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
21K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0