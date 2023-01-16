ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

After 18 seasons and a state championship, Mike Groppuso steps down as Kingston High School baseball coach

By Crispin Kott
hudsonvalleyone.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Mid-Hudson News Network

Matriarch of the Ingrassia family passes away

TOWN OF WALLKILL – Dorothy Ingrassia, the retired Town of Wallkill receiver of taxes, passed away at home Thursday. She was 91. Mrs. Ingrassia had served in that post for over 24 years and was the administrative assistant to former Town Supervisor Dennis Cosgrove prior to being elected receiver of taxes in 1988.
WALLKILL, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Lenape elementary students wow families with presentations on natural disasters

Lenape Elementary School Grade 5 students in Elaine Thomas’s class recently invited their families to a special presentation on natural disasters. Students greeted their guests at the school entryway and escorted each person to their seats in the classroom, where impressive homemade models and colorful project exhibits of historic incidents with volcanoes, hurricanes, tornados, earthquakes and more were on display. English as a New Language teacher Rosemary Sharpe and Special Education teacher Kristen Lown supported the students in their preparations and presentations as well.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Daily Voice

Fall From Scaffolding Collapse Sends 2 Men To Hospital In Mahopac Falls

A helicopter had to rush a man to the hospital after a scaffolding collapse caused him and another person to fall in the Hudson Valley. The collapse happened on Tuesday, Jan. 17 around 3:30 p.m., when Putnam County emergency responders were sent to the Lake Secor area of Mahopac Falls to help the two injured men, according to the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department.
MAHOPAC FALLS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

NFA teachers return to work after ‘Weavegate’

NEWBURGH – The four Newburgh Free Academy teachers who reportedly made comments perceived to be insensitive about an African American student’s hair extension that was found on the floor last spring, have been given the green light to return to work. The high school teachers – three women...
NEWBURGH, NY
mwwire.org

The Flu Season is Underway at Monroe-Woodbury High School

Flu season is underway in New York, and many students from Monroe-Woodbury High School have been feeling its effects. Flu season is an annual occurrence due to a drop in average temperatures. The influenza virus spreads rapidly. This effect is amplified in a school environment, where students are constantly walking through crowded hallways and interacting with others.
WOODBURY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Saugerties school officials deal with a burst pipe on Christmas day

Last month, Cahill Elementary in the Saugerties Central School District (SCSD) unwrapped an unwanted gift as a pipe burst on the third floor of the school on Christmas Day. SCSD Superintendent Kirk Reinhardt discussed the issue, along with the district’s quick response, during a meeting of the Board of Education held on Tuesday, January 10.
SAUGERTIES, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Woodstock kicks off exciting 2023 art season with “printstock”

“The arts, like newspapers, are undergoing lots of change. That’s because the way galleries did business in the past was to be involved in the development of an artist’s career, and the sales would be through their client base,” says Jen Dragon, who for the last month or so has been working at her new job, that of Director of Exhibitions at the Woodstock Byrdcliffe Guild. Dragon, who has been involved in the local arts scene for more than three decades and has installed more that 100 exhibitions nationally and internationally, and who ran Cross Contemporary Gallery in Saugerties for five years, has curated a new show, entitled One on One: A Survey of Contemporary Monotypes & Monoprints. The exhibit will be on display from Friday, January 13 until Sunday, February 26, with an opening reception for the artists and the public, 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, January 21, at the Kleinert/James Center for the Arts at 36 Tinker Street in Woodstock.
WOODSTOCK, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

New superintendent of New Paltz Central schools hopes to enhance the district’s social media presence

Newly-appointed Superintendent Stephen Gratto hit the ground running in his first week in the New Paltz Central School District. During a Board of Education meeting held on Wednesday, January 4, Gratto said he’d made an effort to meet — and listen to — as many people as possible during his first few days on the job. He’s also listened to his own family when it comes to social media and he’s hoping to both add to and enhance the district’s social media presence.
NEW PALTZ, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Most everyone agrees, Gardiner’s current Zoning Code lacks clarity

The January 3 Gardiner Town Board meeting featured an update from planning consultant Dave Church on the results of his research toward revising Gardiner’s Zoning Code, a top-priority task for Majestic and the Board in 2023. Church said that he had completed interviews with most of the major players in the processes affected by zoning law and planned to attend the Planning Board’s January meeting to discuss that body’s perceptions of changes or clarifications needed in the code.
GARDINER, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Democratic committee member announces run for Newburgh City Council

NEWBURGH – A Newburgh City Democratic Committee member has announced his candidacy for an at-large seat on the city council this fall. “Our community is struggling with the rising cost of living, from unaffordable rent to devastating utility expenses,” said Bryan Luna, a Newburgh native. “Our residents don’t have the luxury of waiting for federal and state politicians. A collaborative, accountable and decisive government is essential to address the challenges Newburgh faces.”
NEWBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

What was Jimmy Doing in Newburgh New York

As we like to say when it comes to celebrity sightings in the Hudson Valley, You never know who you are going to bump into and it can often be in the most unexpected places. This week (January 18, 2023) a main cast member from the Paramount TV series Yellowstone was spotted in one of the area's most popular shops for antiques and upcycle finds. Let's just say that this character was way off the Ranch. To be exact 26 hours and over 1700 miles from the famous 6666 Ranch in Gutherie Texas. That's where "Jimmy" is living during season 5 of Yellowstone which is currently on the mid-season break which could be why he had the time to come to New York.
NEWBURGH, NY

