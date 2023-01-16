The secret to a successful business: Loyal, repeat customers. Here's how to get them

There is an oft-quoted statistic in business that it costs six times more to create a new customer than it does to keep one.

Why is that?

Well, there is no doubt that getting new customers definitely takes time, effort, and money, and so, as such, long-time customers are, indeed, small business gold; they allow us to pay the bills, hire employees, and grow our businesses. They are how entrepreneurs keep the dream alive.

And that then begs the question: How do you in fact create repeat, long-term customers?

While a one-time customer is nice, it is that repeat customer who really makes the difference. Customers can choose any business to service their needs; they will only choose yours time and again if you offer them something above the ordinary.

Here then are five ways to keep customers coming back for more:

1. Be great at what you do.

People hire you to do a service for them, or they go into your shop or online store to buy something from you. If your product or service is average, they may be back, they may become a regular, or they may not. But probably not.

But what if you were great at what you do?

Then they almost assuredly will be back.

If you sell flowers, create an exceptional bouquet, every time. If you cook, use great ingredients and cook with love.

2. Deliver great customer service.

Along the same lines, customers love you when they know that you love them back.

Nordstrom is famous for superior customer service, and that is one reason its customers are so very loyal. Costco, at the other end of the retail spectrum, has similarly great customer service, and yet again, it also has exceptional customer loyalty.

That’s how you create a great brand.

3. Treat your staff well.

One of the most interesting small business surveys I ever saw examined what made someone a great franchisee. What set the best franchise business owners apart? The biggest difference was not some crackerjack marketing program or a killer location, it was, surprisingly, how the owner treated their employees.

It turns out that the better boss you are, the happier your staff will be, and the happier they are, the better your customers will be treated. Happy customers in turn become repeat, loyal customers.

It’s a cycle of success that starts from the top.

4. Add value.

Recently, I decided not to bill some of my oldest customers for the weekly content that my business creates for them. I told them that I really appreciated their patronage over the years and this was my way to say thanks.

Yes, they were happy, and I doubt they are going anywhere else for their content needs.

5. Say thank you to your customers.

Most folks, when they are done doing business with even a mediocre shop, say “thank you.” But when you leave a great business, they are the ones who say thank you. And that is not the only time they say it. They say it even when it is unexpected, or for no reason at all. Great businesses sincerely appreciate the people who patronize them and they let folks know that.

So let me finish by saying one last thing: Thank you for coming here and reading my column. We sincerely appreciate it!

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The secret to a successful business: Loyal, repeat customers. Here's how to get them