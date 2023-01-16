ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

KATV

One dead after train strikes pedestrian in south Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person was found dead Thursday morning after being struck by a train in south Little Rock. According to police, officers were dispatched to 9300 Mann Rd where upon arrival they found the body of 41-year-old Alvin Ayers. Officers made contact with the train conductor,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Broadway Street in North Little Rock to require full weekend closure

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of transportation announced a full closure of Broadway Street in North Little Rock from 10 p.m. Jan. 27 through 5 a.m. Jan.30. In a news release on Thursday, Ardot said that Construction work to install a large drainage structure across Broadway will require a weekend full closure of the street.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Little Rock police investigating 2021 homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information in an ongoing homicide investigation from 2021. On April 23, 2021, officers responded to 1015 E. 10th Street and discovered 55-year-old Jackie Gipson deceased. The manner of death has not been released, but detectives are investigating the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mysaline.com

TV reporter from Saline County dies in motorcycle wreck

Southwest Patrol officers responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle collision at 9400 Stagecoach Road on Monday, January 16, 2023. When they arrived, the discovered the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were lying on the ground unresponsive. The passenger from the motorcycle, Haven Hughes, age 22, of Little Rock, was...
SALINE COUNTY, AR
KATV

One shot dead in downtown North Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock police announced on Tuesday afternoon they are actively investigating a homicide. According to the police the incident occurred in the 1700 block of East Broadway. When police arrived they located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound and was then pronounced dead...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Little Rock police seeking information regarding 2021 homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are seeking information regarding a homicide that happened in 2021. Authorities said in a tweet that Jackie Gipson, 55, was discovered dead at 1015 E 10th Street. It was later determined that Gipson was the victim of a homicide. police said detectives...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
aymag.com

David’s Burgers in West Little Rock is Relocating

David’s Burgers located at 101 S. Bowman Road in Little Rock is moving to a new location across the street, in front of JJ’s. According to David’s Burgers Creative Director Ryan Rooney, the new locations will provide a better parking and drive-thru experience for customers. An opening...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Tim's Tavern | Where BBQ, mac-and-cheese, and good people all meet

BENTON, Ark. — There’s something so special about hole-in-the-wall restaurants, especially here in Arkansas. Often it’s at these locations where our community meets, business is conducted, and relationships are made. That's why we’re always looking for a good hole-in-the-wall to learn about, and this week we may have outdone ourselves!
BENTON, AR
arkadelphian.com

City board hears report on Ouachita River spill

In a brief meeting of the Arkadelphia board of directors Tuesday evening, City Manager Gary Brinkley stated that a chemical spill into the Ouachita River at Malvern should not have any effect on local water. “There’s a lot of vegetation and stuff between here and there.”. — Gary Brinkley,...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
THV11

Cabot police search for missing teen

CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department is asking for information on the whereabouts of a missing teen who was last seen on Thursday, January 19. 17-year-old Cameron Stricklin was last seen at his residence in Cabot. According to reports, Cameron stated he was going to school at Cabot High School and never arrived.
CABOT, AR
KATV

NLRPD seeking public help in locating suspect

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock police Department is asking the public for help in searching for a suspect. In a Tweet on Thursday, police shared video of the suspect utilizing a counterfeit ID to withdraw funds from an account she was not associated with. Anyone with...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

34-year-old woman missing from Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock Police are seeking information regarding a missing 34-year-old woman. Police said that Krystyna Nwachukwu was last seen in Little Rock on Sunday. Nwachukwu was seen in a 2007 tan Chevrolet Suburban with AR license plate number AJX39H. She is described as a Black...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Cabot teen who texted he is 'never coming home', missing since Thursday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Cabot Police Department have announced a 17-year-old has gone missing. Police said Cameron Stricklin was last seen on Thursday at his home in Cabot. According to police Stricklin said he would be going to school but it was later found out that he never showed up.
CABOT, AR

