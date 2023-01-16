Read full article on original website
KATV
One dead after train strikes pedestrian in south Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person was found dead Thursday morning after being struck by a train in south Little Rock. According to police, officers were dispatched to 9300 Mann Rd where upon arrival they found the body of 41-year-old Alvin Ayers. Officers made contact with the train conductor,...
KATV
Broadway Street in North Little Rock to require full weekend closure
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of transportation announced a full closure of Broadway Street in North Little Rock from 10 p.m. Jan. 27 through 5 a.m. Jan.30. In a news release on Thursday, Ardot said that Construction work to install a large drainage structure across Broadway will require a weekend full closure of the street.
KATV
38-years-ago Little Rock experienced the greatest 24 hour temperature drop
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On this day 38-years-ago the city of Little Rock experienced the greatest temperature drop in history. According to KATV's meteorologist, Todd Yakoubian this is due to a massive artic front that came through the state. In 1985 Little Rock experienced a large temperature drop that...
Little Rock city employee retires after 44 years
A long-time city employee was sent off in grand fashion at the Little Rock city courthouse Friday morning.
KATV
'This is not fair:' Big Country Chateau residents water expected to be shut off for good
Little Rock (KATV) — A Little Rock apartment complex could be on the verge of having its water completely shut off for good by March 1. More than a week ago people who live at Big Country Chateau found a notice from Central Arkansas Water about services being cut off.
Little Rock police investigating 2021 homicide
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information in an ongoing homicide investigation from 2021. On April 23, 2021, officers responded to 1015 E. 10th Street and discovered 55-year-old Jackie Gipson deceased. The manner of death has not been released, but detectives are investigating the...
mysaline.com
TV reporter from Saline County dies in motorcycle wreck
Southwest Patrol officers responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle collision at 9400 Stagecoach Road on Monday, January 16, 2023. When they arrived, the discovered the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were lying on the ground unresponsive. The passenger from the motorcycle, Haven Hughes, age 22, of Little Rock, was...
KATV
One shot dead in downtown North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock police announced on Tuesday afternoon they are actively investigating a homicide. According to the police the incident occurred in the 1700 block of East Broadway. When police arrived they located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound and was then pronounced dead...
KATV
Little Rock police seeking information regarding 2021 homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are seeking information regarding a homicide that happened in 2021. Authorities said in a tweet that Jackie Gipson, 55, was discovered dead at 1015 E 10th Street. It was later determined that Gipson was the victim of a homicide. police said detectives...
aymag.com
David’s Burgers in West Little Rock is Relocating
David’s Burgers located at 101 S. Bowman Road in Little Rock is moving to a new location across the street, in front of JJ’s. According to David’s Burgers Creative Director Ryan Rooney, the new locations will provide a better parking and drive-thru experience for customers. An opening...
North Little Rock police identify victim in East Broadway deadly shooting
North Little Rock police have identified the man killed in a shooting on East Broadway Street Tuesday.
Family and friends remember the life of Little Rock woman killed Monday
The family and friends of Stacy Petty shed light on her legacy and life following her death on Monday night.
Tim's Tavern | Where BBQ, mac-and-cheese, and good people all meet
BENTON, Ark. — There’s something so special about hole-in-the-wall restaurants, especially here in Arkansas. Often it’s at these locations where our community meets, business is conducted, and relationships are made. That's why we’re always looking for a good hole-in-the-wall to learn about, and this week we may have outdone ourselves!
arkadelphian.com
City board hears report on Ouachita River spill
In a brief meeting of the Arkadelphia board of directors Tuesday evening, City Manager Gary Brinkley stated that a chemical spill into the Ouachita River at Malvern should not have any effect on local water. “There’s a lot of vegetation and stuff between here and there.”. — Gary Brinkley,...
Student arrested for bringing stolen gun to Mills High School
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the afternoon of January 19, 2023, a resource officer at Mills High School received information that a student on campus was in possession of a firearm. Deputies made contact with the student and were able to locate a Glock 17 9mm— however, an examination...
Cabot police search for missing teen
CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department is asking for information on the whereabouts of a missing teen who was last seen on Thursday, January 19. 17-year-old Cameron Stricklin was last seen at his residence in Cabot. According to reports, Cameron stated he was going to school at Cabot High School and never arrived.
KATV
NLRPD seeking public help in locating suspect
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock police Department is asking the public for help in searching for a suspect. In a Tweet on Thursday, police shared video of the suspect utilizing a counterfeit ID to withdraw funds from an account she was not associated with. Anyone with...
KATV
34-year-old woman missing from Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock Police are seeking information regarding a missing 34-year-old woman. Police said that Krystyna Nwachukwu was last seen in Little Rock on Sunday. Nwachukwu was seen in a 2007 tan Chevrolet Suburban with AR license plate number AJX39H. She is described as a Black...
KATV
Cabot teen who texted he is 'never coming home', missing since Thursday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Cabot Police Department have announced a 17-year-old has gone missing. Police said Cameron Stricklin was last seen on Thursday at his home in Cabot. According to police Stricklin said he would be going to school but it was later found out that he never showed up.
Lanes on I-30 in Benton clears after Tuesday morning crash
A crash on Interstate 30 in Benton has blocked traffic going eastbound Tuesday morning.
