Iowa, LA

Buddy Russ Day Benefit Set For Sunday Feb. 5th, 2023 In Sulphur, La — Entertainment Lineup

If you are from Southwest Louisiana and you listen to the radio or have gone to a festival or event with an emcee, chances are you know who Your Buddy Russ is. Your Buddy Russ is on the radio weekdays from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm Monday through Friday on Gator 99.5 FM in Lake Charles. He is also always out in about emceeing benefits, fundraisers, Mardi Gras balls, and festivals all around Southwest Louisiana.
SULPHUR, LA
New Movies This Weekend In Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters

1. MISSING (PG-13) When her mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June's search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it's too late. However, as she digs ever deeper, her digital sleuthing soon raises more questions than answers.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Louisiana singer, songwriter V.J. 'Boo Boo' Boulet dies; career dates back to 1950s

Louisiana singer and songwriter VJ “Boo Boo” Boulet of Cankton died Tuesday from kidney disease, according to local radio stations. A native of Rayne, he was a longtime performer in Swamp Pop, Cajun, rock and country music and played with his cousin, Elwood Dugas in the band Bobby Page and the Riff-Raffs, formed when they were in high school. Band members included Bessyl Duhon, Bobby Page, Ernest Suarez, Harry Simoneaux, Scatman Patin and Boulet, who played piano.
LOUISIANA STATE
Washington-Marion boys basketball team suspended after fight with Eunice

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Washington-Marion boys basketball team has been suspended indefinitely following a fight with Eunice during a Jan. 13 basketball game. Video from the fight appears to show fans entering the court from the stands and joining the fight. Both Eunice Chief of Police Kyle LeBouef and Eunice City Marshal Terry Darbonne also said it appears adult fans joined the fight.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
See When Elvis Played In Lake Charles, Louisiana In May 1975 [VIDEO]

The date was May 4, 1975, and The King Of Rock And Roll, Elvis Presley, made a stop in Southwest Louisiana for two shows at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The civic center at the time was just three years old and with a seating capacity of 7500 fans in the main coliseum. When they had Elvis perform, he sold 10,000 tickets for the two shows. Elvis played an afternoon show and an evening show that day here in Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 19, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 19, 2023. Jonah Paul Richard, 37, Sulphur: Domestic abuse. Tristan Jon Simon, 26, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; false imprisonment. Mack Henry Thomas, 65, Lake Charles: Failure to register or notify as a sex offender. Jenny Marie Price, 40, McDonough,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
See Inside Of The Outlet Mall In Iowa, Louisiana [VIDEO]

If you are from Southwest Louisiana then you know about the outlet mall in Iowa, Louisiana. Some call it the VF Factory outlet mall but when it first opened back in 1988, it was called Factory Stores Of America Outlet Mall. When it open in the late 80s, it was...
IOWA, LA
King Cakes you can't see anywhere else are born at Village Deaux

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY)– A spread of specialty King Cakes were on display this morning at Village Deaux in Carencro. One of three locations, Village Deaux is ready to serve these sweet creations to all of Acadiana. Today, Village Deaux showed Gerald Gruenig how they prepare two King Cakes. The...
CARENCRO, LA
Huge Marijuana Bust Made During Traffic Stop in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - This is how proactive patrols can pay off. That's what leaders at the Lafayette Police Department would tell you as a proactive patrol conducted by their Narcotics Street Team made a big bust on Thursday, January 19th. Officers were on the Moss Street corridor when they say they pulled over a 2021 Ram truck for equipment violations. That's when officers say they made a huge discovery: 27 pounds of marijuana.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lake Charles, LA
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana.

