Buddy Russ Day Benefit Set For Sunday Feb. 5th, 2023 In Sulphur, La — Entertainment Lineup
If you are from Southwest Louisiana and you listen to the radio or have gone to a festival or event with an emcee, chances are you know who Your Buddy Russ is. Your Buddy Russ is on the radio weekdays from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm Monday through Friday on Gator 99.5 FM in Lake Charles. He is also always out in about emceeing benefits, fundraisers, Mardi Gras balls, and festivals all around Southwest Louisiana.
New Movies This Weekend In Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters
1. MISSING (PG-13) When her mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June's search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it's too late. However, as she digs ever deeper, her digital sleuthing soon raises more questions than answers.
Louisiana singer, songwriter V.J. 'Boo Boo' Boulet dies; career dates back to 1950s
Louisiana singer and songwriter VJ “Boo Boo” Boulet of Cankton died Tuesday from kidney disease, according to local radio stations. A native of Rayne, he was a longtime performer in Swamp Pop, Cajun, rock and country music and played with his cousin, Elwood Dugas in the band Bobby Page and the Riff-Raffs, formed when they were in high school. Band members included Bessyl Duhon, Bobby Page, Ernest Suarez, Harry Simoneaux, Scatman Patin and Boulet, who played piano.
Mattress Mack’s Multi-Million Dollar Bet At Lake Charles, Louisiana Casino
Houston area businessman Mattress Mack was back in Lake Charles today to drop a multi-million dollar bet on the Dallas Cowboys. Mack is no stranger to throwing down large amounts on money betting on Texas based sports teams to win. He bet $2 million, at the Horseshoe Casino, that the...
Lafayette Native on THE ROOKIE and THE ROOKIE: FEDS
Breaux Bridge native and actress, Ashli Auguillard, emerged as the surprise "bad guy" on the special ABC crossover event of THE ROOKIE and THE ROOKIE: FEDS.
If South Louisiana Made A Mix Tape, Here’s What Would Be On It
If you were born in the 1970s or 1980s, you are familiar with cassette tapes. Do you remember having a mix tape? Do you remember having a jam box with a tape player in it and sitting by the radio waiting for your favorite song to come on to hit the record button?
Washington-Marion boys basketball team suspended after fight with Eunice
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Washington-Marion boys basketball team has been suspended indefinitely following a fight with Eunice during a Jan. 13 basketball game. Video from the fight appears to show fans entering the court from the stands and joining the fight. Both Eunice Chief of Police Kyle LeBouef and Eunice City Marshal Terry Darbonne also said it appears adult fans joined the fight.
See When Elvis Played In Lake Charles, Louisiana In May 1975 [VIDEO]
The date was May 4, 1975, and The King Of Rock And Roll, Elvis Presley, made a stop in Southwest Louisiana for two shows at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The civic center at the time was just three years old and with a seating capacity of 7500 fans in the main coliseum. When they had Elvis perform, he sold 10,000 tickets for the two shows. Elvis played an afternoon show and an evening show that day here in Lake Charles.
Scott Boudin Festival 2023 Announces Music Lineup
The infamous festival will take place from April 14-16, 2023 in Scott, La.
Several Lafayette Names Rumored to Be Running for Legislature This Year
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - With the 2023 election cycle now fully underway, most eyes are focusing on the growing number of gubernatorial candidates. But, the Louisiana legislature is also on the ballot, and there are several local seats up for grabs. There is also speculation that several local politicians...
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 19, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 19, 2023. Jonah Paul Richard, 37, Sulphur: Domestic abuse. Tristan Jon Simon, 26, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; false imprisonment. Mack Henry Thomas, 65, Lake Charles: Failure to register or notify as a sex offender. Jenny Marie Price, 40, McDonough,...
Is The ACTS Theatre In Lake Charles Haunted? [VIDEO]
The ACTS Theatre in Lake Charles was visited in 2021 by some Paranormal Investigators. They heard about the story of William Portie who in the 1920s would walk the streets of Lake Charles, Louisiana selling candy to kids out of his goodie basket. He was known for his stove pipe...
See Inside Of The Outlet Mall In Iowa, Louisiana [VIDEO]
If you are from Southwest Louisiana then you know about the outlet mall in Iowa, Louisiana. Some call it the VF Factory outlet mall but when it first opened back in 1988, it was called Factory Stores Of America Outlet Mall. When it open in the late 80s, it was...
Maegan Barras takes the stand to discuss finances in Lafayette right-to-life case
Maegan Adkins Barras took the witness stand Wednesday to discuss her finances as they relate to her husband in a Lafayette right-to-life case that's captured national attention. One day prior she had been threatened with jail time by 15th Judicial District Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett for not paying her two-thirds...
Check Out This Stunning Home with a Grotto Located in Lafayette
This house is a hidden gem complete with a stunning and impressive grotto.
King Cakes you can’t see anywhere else are born at Village Deaux
CARENCRO, La. (KLFY)– A spread of specialty King Cakes were on display this morning at Village Deaux in Carencro. One of three locations, Village Deaux is ready to serve these sweet creations to all of Acadiana. Today, Village Deaux showed Gerald Gruenig how they prepare two King Cakes. The...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Wanted Oretta Man
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Wanted Oretta Man. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 17, 2023, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO) reported that it is attempting to locate Billy Hyatt, of Oretta, Louisiana. According to BPSO, Hyatt is wanted on multiple warrants in connection to...
DeRidder teen dies in early Friday crash
State Police say the pick-up truck failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.
Huge Marijuana Bust Made During Traffic Stop in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - This is how proactive patrols can pay off. That's what leaders at the Lafayette Police Department would tell you as a proactive patrol conducted by their Narcotics Street Team made a big bust on Thursday, January 19th. Officers were on the Moss Street corridor when they say they pulled over a 2021 Ram truck for equipment violations. That's when officers say they made a huge discovery: 27 pounds of marijuana.
