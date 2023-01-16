ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Broadway in Cincinnati: See what shows are coming in 2023-24

CINCINNATI — Broadway in Cincinnati just announced its lineup of shows coming in 2023-24. The 2023-24 season starts out with MJ The Musical, which runs from Sept. 5-17, 2023. Here's the rest of the seasons lineup:. Girl from the North Country: Oct. 17-29, 2023. Disney's Aladdin: Nov. 14-19, 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

New cereal bar pours fun, nostalgic energy into Avondale

CINCINNATI — A new restaurant concept is taking Cincinnati by storm. It's part good vibes, part imagination with all the nostalgia of being a kid on weekend mornings. The idea behind Saturday Morning Vibes (SMV) Cereal Bar came from social media. "I was scrolling on Instagram and I saw...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'

WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I'm off...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton247now.com

Grab-and-go food market opens in downtown Dayton this week

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- After a successful soft launch in fall 2022, a grab-and-go community food market will see its grand opening later this week in downtown Dayton. District Market will feature a variety of foods from local entrepreneurs on a temporary leasing rotation intended to help entrepreneurs...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Where is the snow this month?

2023 has started warm and wet without much snow. The Dayton International Airport hasn't recorded any measurable snowfall. Is a snowless January normal? Meteorologist Austin Chaney looked back at 130 years of data from the airport and found it is pretty rare! There have only been three years without any snow in January, the most recent was in 1944.
DAYTON, OH
southarkansassun.com

Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery

Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
Fox 19

WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Surveillance cameras caught a man stop his car in the middle of Interstate 75. Officers say they arrived shortly afterward to find him eating Taco Bell. Video shows the 53-year-old Gregory Powell bringing his car to a dead stop on the interstate and then head for the shoulder, where he stayed for nearly 15 minutes until police arrived.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘What the Fast and Furious?;’ Residents concerned after ‘drifting’ cars close down Dayton streets

DAYTON — Police are calling it a "pop-up street takeover" after dangerous drivers with high-performance cars took control of a downtown Dayton intersection Sunday. It took place Sunday around 1 a.m. in the area of East Third and South Jefferson Streets. Video from those in the area shows dozens of cars blocking three of the four ways of the intersection.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Police are responding to a report of an assault on Edwards Road

CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of an assault with injuries on Edwards Road in Hyde Park. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
CINCINNATI, OH

