Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
WLWT 5
Broadway in Cincinnati: See what shows are coming in 2023-24
CINCINNATI — Broadway in Cincinnati just announced its lineup of shows coming in 2023-24. The 2023-24 season starts out with MJ The Musical, which runs from Sept. 5-17, 2023. Here's the rest of the seasons lineup:. Girl from the North Country: Oct. 17-29, 2023. Disney's Aladdin: Nov. 14-19, 2023.
WLWT 5
New cereal bar pours fun, nostalgic energy into Avondale
CINCINNATI — A new restaurant concept is taking Cincinnati by storm. It's part good vibes, part imagination with all the nostalgia of being a kid on weekend mornings. The idea behind Saturday Morning Vibes (SMV) Cereal Bar came from social media. "I was scrolling on Instagram and I saw...
wvxu.org
Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'
WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
Growing local restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio
A fast-growing local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, the growing local restaurant chain El Rancho Grande Mexican Grill & Cantina celebrated the grand opening of its newest Ohio restaurant location in Englewood, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
Spike named oldest living dog by Guinness World Records
An Ohio chihuahua is now a world record holder. Guinness World Records declared Spike the oldest living dog. The Preble County pup celebrated his 23rd birthday on Nov. 10. Pebbles, who lived in South Carolina, was the original record holder and lived to the ripe old age of 22 before dying in October.
dayton247now.com
Grab-and-go food market opens in downtown Dayton this week
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- After a successful soft launch in fall 2022, a grab-and-go community food market will see its grand opening later this week in downtown Dayton. District Market will feature a variety of foods from local entrepreneurs on a temporary leasing rotation intended to help entrepreneurs...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Where is the snow this month?
2023 has started warm and wet without much snow. The Dayton International Airport hasn’t recorded any measurable snowfall. Is a snowless January normal? Meteorologist Austin Chaney looked back at 130 years of data from the airport and found it is pretty rare! There have only been three years without any snow in January, the most recent was in 1944.
southarkansassun.com
Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery
Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
wdrb.com
'Spaceship' spotted on Kentucky hillside is a house used for out-of-this world parties
COVINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are stories and even videos of the unexplained darting through the night sky. "I know we're not alone," said Kim Chase. On a Kentucky hillside, there are undeniable sightings that have people talking like aliens. "Nano, nano," visitor, Angela Jackson said with a smile. A...
WKRC
Cincinnati Police arrest NY man for allegedly selling fake Bengals tickets
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man from out of state is accused of selling fake Bengals tickets. Cincinnati Police arrested Timothy Nesmith of the Bronx Sunday for allegedly selling counterfeit tickets with the Bengals' trademark B on the tickets. He's facing one felony charge of trademark counterfeiting. He was arraigned this...
whbc.com
Shots Fired in Altercation at Cincinnati-Area Amazon Facility
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – A major disagreement between two Amazon drivers at a company distribution facility near Cincinnati lands one of them in jail. 23-year-old Shedrick Washington was arrested after police say he fired three shots into the victim’s Lincoln Town Car in...
Man charged for selling fake Bengals tickets
Timothy Nesmith is charged with trademark counterfeiting and is being held on a $20,000 bond, according to court documents.
Fox 19
WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Surveillance cameras caught a man stop his car in the middle of Interstate 75. Officers say they arrived shortly afterward to find him eating Taco Bell. Video shows the 53-year-old Gregory Powell bringing his car to a dead stop on the interstate and then head for the shoulder, where he stayed for nearly 15 minutes until police arrived.
‘What the Fast and Furious?;’ Residents concerned after ‘drifting’ cars close down Dayton streets
DAYTON — Police are calling it a “pop-up street takeover” after dangerous drivers with high-performance cars took control of a downtown Dayton intersection Sunday. It took place Sunday around 1 a.m. in the area of East Third and South Jefferson Streets. Video from those in the area shows dozens of cars blocking three of the four ways of the intersection.
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of an assault on Edwards Road
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of an assault with injuries on Edwards Road in Hyde Park. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Report of Shots fired in the 2900 block of Madison Avenue in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Police are responding to a report of multiple shots fired in the 2900 block of Madison Avenue in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Summerside Road in Union Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Summerside Road in Union Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Police respond to hundreds of people gathering for car ‘hooning’
Around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, Baxter Stapleton and his neighbors heard downtown ringing with the sound of engines and tires burning. Some people, doing tricks with their vehicles and others blocked the roads.
Comments / 0