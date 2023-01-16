Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New discount retail store opens in TennesseeKristen WaltersChattanooga, TN
1-10 Locals Arrested in December of 2022Charleston News LinkCharleston, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ChattanoogaTed RiversChattanooga, TN
1-5 B & B Marina to Host Brandon MaddoxCharleston News LinkChattanooga, TN
Related
tmpresale.com
Tye Tribbett at The Walker Theatre in Chattanooga Mar 24th, 2023 – presale code
The most current Tye Tribbett presale password has been added: Everybody with this presale info will have a fantastic opportunity to buy presale tickets ahead of their public sale. This presale is a great time to buy your own tickets, earlier than they go on sale to the general public...
WTVC
Asian Food and Gifts of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Ahead of their Lunar New Year Celebration, Asian Food and Gifts in Hixson wanted to tell us about their big celebration coming up. Owner Paul Del Carmen and his daughter, Eliza, are always posting recipes and more on their facebook page.
WTVC
Level Up Arcade and Billiards
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Do you ever get the urge to pop in some quarters and try to get the high score? If so, then grab your quarters and head on over to Level Up Arcade. Owner Char Welch is here to tell us all about it. Their Facebook has all their upcoming event information.
The Pot and Pan Kitchen in Charleston, TN
The Pot and Pan Kitchen inside Charleston, Tennessee is becoming a local favorite, very quickly. The atmosphere is warm. The kind of atmosphere where you can take a seat amongst friends and locals while having the conveniences of Cleveland without all its busyness. It is the type of place you most likely would feel comfortable bringing your family for some good food and good times.
WTVC
Coroner says actor Leslie Jordan died of natural causes
LOS ANGELES — Leslie Jordan, the actor and Chattanooga native whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” died from natural causes and not from a car accident last year, the Los Angeles County coroner's office has concluded.
WDEF
UTC Police Department Hosts Cell Phone Charity Drive
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – UTC’s Police Department is holding a cell phone drive next week for survivors of relationship abuse. The school’s police department is partnering with the 911 Cell Phone Bank and the Partnership for Families, Children and Adults. The charity drive starts the 23rd and...
WDEF
Local resident missing since late December
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — During today’s weekly press briefing, Chattanooga police asked for the public’s help to find a 22-year-old man wanted for domestic violence charges. Amon Grace was last seen driving a white Lincoln MKZ sedan. While Grace does have domestic charges against him, police say...
WTVC
ShowerUp is coming to Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Paul Schmitz talks about how ShowerUp, a Nashville-based, non-profit organization providing mobile showers and personal care to those experiencing homelessness, is pleased to announce a special preview event in Chattanooga. The event is the first step in establishing a full-time permanent ShowerUp presence in Chattanooga to serve the community year-round.
WTVCFOX
Sewage from Chattanooga raising stink with residents in one middle Tennessee county
WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. — You do your business in the bathroom, flush the toilet, and probably don't give what you're sending down the pipes a second thought. But that sewage is on the minds of some exasperated residents in one middle Tennessee county. On Thursday we learned sewage from...
chattanoogacw.com
Whitfield County Animal Shelter takes flight to find 'furever' homes for furry friends
WHITFIELD CO. , GA — An animal shelter in Whitfield County is taking flight to find new families for a few furry friends. The Whitfield County Animal Shelter employees and director incorporated a new way of travel in transporting 11 rescued puppies. After weeks of hard work, the organization...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Community Donates $67,000+ To Connect For Good To Help End Homelessness
Connect For Good, led by EPB with the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition and the City of Chattanooga, raised $67,295, all of which directly funded the Flexible Housing Fund to help those experiencing homelessness secure permanent housing. “We are incredibly grateful to Chattanoogans for opening their hearts to support permanent housing...
WTVC
Fire sends 1 to hospital in Chattanooga early Wednesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department worked a house fire early Wednesday morning that sent one person to the hospital. CFD says it happened just after 1:00 a.m. at a home on the 700 block of West Henderson Drive. 911 dispatchers received reports from neighbors about smoke coming...
New discount retail store opens in Tennessee
A new discount retail store recently opened in Tennessee. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, WE Wholesale opened its new Tennessee discount store in Chattanooga, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
Several Chick-fil-A Locations Temporarily Closing For Redmodeling
Individual restaurants are being upgraded in part to meet improved operational standards. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Cleveland.com, WSBTV.com, and Google.com.
WDEF
Fentanyl Distribution Bust in Walker and Hamilton Counties
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — Law enforcement officers busted a suspected fentanyl-manufacturing setup in Chickamauga, according to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force. They also busted a connected distribution in Hamilton County, Tennessee. After obtaining two search warrants, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the...
Family organizes races in honor of daughter who died in freak accident at rodeo event
CANTON, Ga — The family of a 20-year-old woman who died in a horse accident is organizing a memorial race in her honor. Breanna Chadwick, who lived in Canton, was at a rodeo event in Chatsworth that was held by the Murray County Saddle Club in July 2022. The fire department told the Dalton Daily Citizen that a horse plowed into a gate in the arena and the gate hit Chadwick. She was taken to a Chattanooga hospital, where she died.
WTVCFOX
Woman dies after domestic disturbance in Bradley County Thursday morning
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman is dead after an apparent domestic dispute north of Cleveland Thursday morning, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). We're working to learn more details. A release says deputies were called to a home on the 300 block of Christian Drive a...
Tennessee Valley Authority seeks comments for proposed multi-county Appalachia transmission project
The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) asked for public comments this week on transmission system reliability improvements it proposed for the Appalachia area in Polk County, Tenn., and Cherokee County, N.C. Currently, the agency has proposed ... Read More » The post Tennessee Valley Authority seeks comments for proposed multi-county Appalachia transmission project appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
chattanoogacw.com
Life expectancy in Chattanooga among lowest in nation, report finds
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A new report finds Chattanoogans born in the Scenic City have among the lowest life expectancies in the nation. MoneyGeek analyzed 119 metro areas with populations higher than 250,000 and used data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute's county health rankings. That analysis ranked...
Comments / 0