'I am ashamed and embarrassed': South Carolina senator apologizes after being ticketed
S.C. — Above Video: Your Monday Morning Headlines. South Carolina Sen. Tom Davis is apologizing after being ticketed in the early hours of Jan. 1. The senator was leaving a gathering on New Year's Eve when he pulled over after he “recognized he should not be driving,” according to a statement sent from his office to WJCL 22.
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
KC Johnson, Trans Woman Who Loved Anime and Manga, Killed in North Carolina
KC Johnson, a transgender woman, was killed on January 13 in Wilmington, North Carolina. She was 27 years old. Johnson’s body was found Wednesday in Georgia, after apparently being thrown in the Savannah River. She was reported missing last week after she told her partner, Bulla Brodzinski, she would be going out for an hour but never returned.
Egg Prices Soaring Higher And Here’s Why
I saw some Facebook friends posting pictures of egg prices today, and I did a double take. I’m not sure what part of the country the store picture came from. However, the price for 18 large eggs was more than $9.00. I usually just get a dozen, and its probably half that price. Honestly, unless I’m baking I don’t buy them every week. So, I don’t pay as close attention to the trending costs as I should. But, by any standard, that’s getting out of hand I think. And, it’s not supply chain issues this time. Egg prices soaring higher and higher is attributed to the avian flu. According to ABC11, egg suppliers say farmers in North Carolina and states nationwide had to destroy flocks of chickens due to avian flu. North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services pointed to the problem in Wake County in October 2022. The backyard flock tested positive to HPAI, becoming the state’s first positive in a backyard flock.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Powerball’s First Millionaire Of The Year Comes From North Carolina
Charlie and I spent New Year’s Eve like many of you. We attended a party with friends and reminisced about the year behind and what was to come. We left in time to make it to our overnight destination and watch the Times Square ball drop. I’ll admit we started visiting and realized we missed the midnight countdown. However, we did see Ryan Seacrest announce Powerball’s first millionaire of the year. The grand prize went to Gary Krigbaum of Spindale, North Carolina. The prize winner did not travel to New York for the award. But, his daughter, Sarah, accepted the hefty sum on his behalf. Krigbaum was one of eight from North Carolina selected by a second chance drawing as part of the promotion. According to WCNC, his name went into the million-dollar drawing with four others. We watched as the ball with the “NC” label popped up on the screen. Krigbaum’s daughter said, “I want my dad to have as much of it as possible. I want him to go fishing and get his truck and whatever he needs.” During three previous years, Powerball’s first millionaire drawing partnered with the New Year’s Eve broadcast.
Two Best Myrtle Beach South Carolina Restaurants For 2023 So Far
Although the year is barely underway, Yelp issued the ten best currently rated restaurants in Columbia, Greenville, Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Myrtle Beach. The customer sourced review site compiled the list picking the top two from each of those South Carolina regions. And, the two best Myrtle Beach South Carolina restaurants so far in the new year are Hook and Barrel and Simply Southern Smokehouse. Hook and Barrel at 8014 N. Kings Highway serves some amazing fresh seafood. Chefs prepare she crab soup in front of customers for a unique experience. Also on the menu, smoked shrimp and grits, crab cakes and pan-seared scallops. Hook and Barrel offers fresh oysters in the shell and the all familiar shrimp cocktail. Out of more than 1100 reviews so far, the Myrtle Beach favorite scored 4.5 out of 5.
Former President Trump to visit Fayetteville to celebrate Lynette ‘Diamond’ Hardaway
Former President Donald Trump will visit Fayetteville this Saturday to celebrate the life of Lynette "Diamond" Hardaway.
A North Carolina Library is Offering 20,000 Free Laptops
If you do just about anything these days you need a laptop to get it done. A North Carolina library is offering 20,000 FREE laptops. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is offering 20,000 refurbished laptops but there are just a few conditions to be eligible. You must live in Mecklenburg county and you must be at least 18 years old. These are a couple of the requirements. For more information get details from the library website right here.
North Carolina Based Grocery Store Limiting Egg Purchases
A North Carolina based grocery store is limiting egg purchases to three cartons of eggs per visit. Due to the high price of eggs and people constantly hunting for bargains, the Matthews based chain has made the decision for the limit. Harris Teeter says your three cartons can include the...
North Carolina witness describes circle-shaped object hovering above nearby tree
A North Carolina witness at Winston-Salem reported watching and photographing a circle-shaped light a few feet above a nearby tree at 7:36 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
As enrollment dips, UNC opens door to more out-of-state students at five campuses
Limits on slots for out-of-state students will continue. NC A&T in November received the steepest fine yet for enrolling too many students from elsewhere.
Texas lands transfer WR Adonai Mitchell
Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell is transferring to Texas for the 2023 season after winning back-to-back national championships with Georgia. A
Michigan State braces for another tough test at Indiana
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo sounded a bit like Forrest Gump when describing his Spartans ahead of Sunday afternoon’s Big
