Atlantic City, NJ

PWMania

WWE Royal Rumble Store Details Announced

WWE has released details of their Royal Rumble Store. Ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2023, the company issued the following press release to formally make the announcement. The WWE Universe will have an opportunity to get their hands on exclusive WWE gear at the Royal Rumble Superstore presented by Credit One at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. From Jan. 26-29, the Royal Rumble Superstore will be open and feature items such as championship replica titles, Money in the Bank briefcases, Superstar merchandise, Royal Rumble apparel and so much more! The Royal Rumble Superstore is free and open to the public.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
PWMania

MLW Superfight 2023 To Feature Return Of Lio Rush

You can officially pencil in another familiar face for the first big Major League Wrestling show of the New Year. On Wednesday, MLW announced that Lio Rush will be working their upcoming MLW Superfight 2023 special event in Philadelphia, PA. MLW.com released the following announcement:. Lio Rush looking for a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily News Now

Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PWMania

Backstage Update on AEW Heading to Universal Studios For Tapings

AEW is reportedly returning to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. According to a new report from Fightful Select, another round of AEW Dark tapings will take place at Universal on Saturday, January 28. The Dark tapings in Orlando will be the second month in a row after the show was...
ORLANDO, FL
PWMania

Sportsbooks Name Comcast the Favorite to Purchase WWE

Vince McMahon is back and looking to sell the company that his family has owned since its inception in 1953. So who could buy the wrestling giant? Well, the books think there’s a pretty clear favorite. Comcast is given -140 odds, or an implied 58.3% chance to purchase WWE....

