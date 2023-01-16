Read full article on original website
PWMania
Kevin Owens Issues Lengthy Statement on the Death of Jay Briscoe
As PWMania.com previously reported, on Tuesday, AEW/ROH President Tony Khan announced the death of Jay Briscoe. Many wrestlers paid tribute to Briscoe on Twitter, including Kevin Owens:. “I spent hours reading what people had to say about Jamin last night. I watched some of our matches together. I went back...
PWMania
WWE RAW Turns 30 + Philly + The Bloodline = The Return of The Rock
Yep, Raw turns 30. And the party is in Philadelphia! Why is this significant? Well, let us start for one that this RAW is a special RAW, an anniversary event; a birthday celebration. Look at all the legends we have lined up: Ric Flair, Taker, Bella Twins, you name it. I even heard Hogan may show up!
PWMania
Jade Cargill Reveals Advice Britt Baker Gave Her, Talks About Getting Big Push Immediately In AEW
Jade Cargill recently sat down for an extensive one-on-one interview with Bootleg Kev covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, the undefeated TBS Women’s Champion spoke about getting a big push on TV straight out of the gate in All Elite Wrestling despite her lack of experience.
PWMania
Former Impact Wrestling Star Making AEW TV Debut Following Impressive Dark Match
Brian Cage defeated Willie Mack on the January 11 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and now the former Impact Wrestling star is set to make his AEW TV debut as a result of his performance in the match. Following the broadcast, fans praised the match. Mack, who left Impact in...
PWMania
New Match Revealed for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Updated Line-Up
A second tournament match for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX has been announced. Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes will face Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium on tonight’s SmackDown. This will be the first round of the tournament to determine who will be the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a future shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 1/20/2023
After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the January 20 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Full spoilers are below:. * Jungle Boy defeated Ethan Page. From ringside, Stokely Hathaway, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy looked...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (1/20/23)
As the Road to the Royal Rumble continues, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be broadcast live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens will sign their contract for the title match at The Rumble on SmackDown. There will also be a tournament to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.
PWMania
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Fort Pierce, FL 1/20/2023
The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Havert L. Finn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida:. * Axiom defeated Oro Mensah. Following the match, newcomer Karl Fredericks from NJPW confronted Axiom and attacked him. * Tiffany Stratton defeated Wendy Choo. * Rip Fowler and Jagger...
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW/ROH Celebration of Life for Jay Briscoe Taping Results From Fresno, CA
After the AEW Rampage tapings, AEW and ROH taped the Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life event from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA on Wednesday night. The event will be broadcast for free on HonorClub and other digital platforms in the near future. Spoilers are below:. * The ring...
PWMania
Tony Khan Comments on FTR’s Hiatus From AEW
As PWMania.com previously reported, FTR’s AEW contracts are set to expire in April 2023. AEW President Tony Khan addressed FTR’s absence from AEW during an appearance on the In the Kliq podcast. “I do hope to see FTR back. They do need some time to recover from what...
PWMania
Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card, New Names Added to the Royal Rumble Match
New entrants for the WWE Royal Rumble have been announced following Friday night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. On Friday night’s SmackDown, Shayna Baszler and Zelina Vega declared their intentions to compete in the 30-woman Royal Rumble Match. The Women’s Royal Rumble now has 24 open spots. Baszler and Vega join Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez as confirmed participants in the match.
PWMania
Hiroshi Tanahashi Signs New Contract With NJPW
NJPW has signed Hiroshi Tanahashi to a new contract. Tanahashi revealed in a recent blog post that he visited the New Japan offices to sign a new contract with the company. The deal’s terms were not disclosed. Tanahashi made his NJPW debut in 1999, rising through the ranks to...
PWMania
Backstage News and Producers/Coaches from This Week’s AEW Dynamite
As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE Superstar Summer Rae was backstage at this week’s AEW Dynamite from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. According to Fightful Select, Wednesday’s Dynamite went off mostly as planned. Several people were flown in on short notice for the Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life event, which was taped immediately following Rampage. AEW President Tony Khan reportedly “did all he could” for Briscoe at the show, but it appeared his hands were tied in terms of the Dynamite tribute show. We previously stated that WarnerMedia prevented any significant Briscoe tribute from occurring with Dynamite.
PWMania
Former AEW Women’s Champion Reveals Plans To Return On The Road With The Company
The former AEW Women’s Champion is on her way back. During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio for an interview, Thunder Rosa revealed her plans to return to the road with All Elite Wrestling in the near future. “Since we’re talking about AEW, I’m probably going to be...
PWMania
WWE Royal Rumble Store Details Announced
WWE has released details of their Royal Rumble Store. Ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2023, the company issued the following press release to formally make the announcement. The WWE Universe will have an opportunity to get their hands on exclusive WWE gear at the Royal Rumble Superstore presented by Credit One at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. From Jan. 26-29, the Royal Rumble Superstore will be open and feature items such as championship replica titles, Money in the Bank briefcases, Superstar merchandise, Royal Rumble apparel and so much more! The Royal Rumble Superstore is free and open to the public.
PWMania
Several Top WWE Names Now Confirmed for WWE RAW is XXX, Brock Lesnar Latest
WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has been confirmed for the RAW 30th Anniversary special. We previously reported that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair mentioned on his podcast that Hogan said he’d be at RAW 30 the following Monday. The RAW 30 DVD cover art for the UK also indicated at The Hulkster’s presence.
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown (1/20/23)
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will take place from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. According to WrestleTix, 10,692 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (1/16/23), leaving 1,227 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 11,919. Here is the updated...
PWMania
Kota Ibushi Names 3 WWE Stars He Wants To Share The Ring With Before He Retires
Kota Ibushi is widely considered among the best in-ring performers in the pro wrestling business today. Who does the Japanese star consider to be on the same list?. During a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, the NJPW icon revealed three specific WWE Superstars he hopes to share the squared circle with before he hangs up his wrestling boots and retires.
PWMania
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (1/18/2023)
The AEW hot streak continues with another good Dynamite this week in the wake of the tragic passing of Jay Briscoe, with a graphic for him at the start of the show along with numerous wrestlers paying tribute on the show as well. But on the show we had some great matches, and further story with the women.
