WDBJ7.com
Four residents displaced after early morning house fire along Purcell Ave. NE
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Emergency crews responded to an early morning house fire in Northeast Roanoke. Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 1300 block of Purcell Avenue NE. The first arriving units found flames showing from the roof where one civilian was also trapped, according to fire officials. Fire-EMS personnel...
WDBJ7.com
Four people displaced after early morning house fire in NE Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Emergency crews responded to an early morning house fire in Northeast Roanoke Saturday. Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 1300 block of Purcell Avenue NE. Units found flames showing from the roof, where one person was trapped, according to fire officials. Fire-EMS personnel rescued the trapped...
WDBJ7.com
Two arrested for early-morning Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have arrested two people for a shooting early Friday. Samuel Christopher Reeves and Da’quan Jymere Hunt have been charged. At 2:31 a.m. January 20, 2023, LPD officers responded to the 6000 block of Edgewood Avenue for reports of shots being fired. Officers found a man with what police are calling non-life-threatening injuries to a leg. Officers and detectives also found an occupied home and several unoccupied vehicles that had been hit by gunfire. No one inside the home was hurt.
timesvirginian.com
Leads still sought in hit-and-run death of Concord man
Virginia State Police is still seeking information on a fatal hit and run crash that took the life of Aaron Collins, 26, of Concord, on Sept. 21. The crash occurred on Route 460, four tenths of a mile west of Route 811 in Bedford County, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Collins...
WDBJ7.com
Two additional suspects charged in Lynchburg apartment shootings
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - More charges have been brought forward after a malicious wounding case at the Timbers Apartments along Old Forest Road Wednesday night. Police say evidence points to two groups of people shooting at each other in a parking lot at the apartments. A man and woman who were victims have since been treated and released.
WHSV
Man arrested after body found in George Washington National Forest
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Buckingham County man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter for the death of a man found dead in George Washington National Forest. Joseph F. Cunningham, 43, is being held at the Amherst County Adult Detention Center without bond. January 19, 2023, Amherst County Sheriff’s...
WSLS
South Boston Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run
Authorities in South Boston are asking for the community’s help to find the driver involved in a hit-and-run on Jan. 19. At 11:57 a.m. on Thursday, the South Boston Police Department said they responded to the area of Dollar Tree located on Old Halifax Road for a woman that had been hit by a vehicle.
wfxrtv.com
Two charged in shots fired incident in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department has charged two men in a shooting incident that happened on Friday, Jan. 20. Lynchburg Police said they responded to the 6000 block of Edgewood Avenue around 2:31 a.m. for reports of shots fired. When officers got to the scene they found 23-year-old Samuel Christopher Reeves with a non-life-threatening injury to his leg.
WSET
2 men charged after shootout on Edgewood Avenue, 1 hospitalized: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police are investigating a shooting and wounding that took place in the 6000-block Edgewood Avenue early Friday morning. At approximately 2:30 a.m., LPD officers responded to reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found one adult male with non-life-threatening injuries, to the leg. Officers and detectives also found an occupied home and several unoccupied cars hit by gunfire during this incident. No one inside the home was injured.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Head-on collision occurs on Hardy Road
A head-on collision occurred in the morning of Thursday, Jan. 12, on Hardy Road in Franklin County, shutting down a single lane of the road. The incident occurred on the 7600 block of Hardy Road, near Edwardsville Road. The Hardy Volunteer Fire Company, along with several other units, were dispatched...
WDBJ7.com
Chesterfield Police: Missing teen found safe and unharmed
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police say a teen girl who was reported missing has been found unharmed. Earlier Thursday afternoon, police had said the girl, Allison Brady, may have been in the Roanoke area with 18-year-old Adam Fazar. There was no information released about where the teen was...
WSLS
Man arrested, charged after authorities seize drugs, gun, stolen trailer in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man is now in custody after authorities seized drugs, a gun, and a stolen trailer during a traffic stop, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 10, authorities conducted the traffic stop at 11619 Lee Jackson Highway in Bedford County. During...
WSLS
Danville Fire Department responds to record number of calls in 2022
DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Fire Department responded to a record number of calls in 2022. Firefighter crews responded to a total of 9,592 calls, the highest call volume for the department since the 1884 founding, averaging 26 calls per day. The department says in 2022, over $10,000,000 worth...
Virginia State Police investigating Botetourt County fatal crash
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (VR) – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday (Jan 15) at 5:59 p.m. on Frontage Road, nine tenths of a mile north of Arcadia Road in Botetourt County. A 2018 Toyota RAV4 was traveling north on Frontage Road and slowed to make a left turn into a driveway, when it was struck by a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle, which was also traveling north. The driver of the Harley Davidson, Mark Lee Braford, 63, of Natural Bridge Station, was wearing his safety helmet and died at the scene. The driver of the Toyota was not injured. The crash remains under investigation. The post Virginia State Police investigating Botetourt County fatal crash appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WSET
No suspects named 2 years after Lynchburg woman was killed in 'random' shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Two years later and there are still no answers on who shot and killed Samantha Robinson. "Our detectives have spent countless hours following up on numerous leads over several months after the incident. They're continuing to follow up on leads as they come in. Unfortunately, we've not had a lot of new leads as of lately," said Ryan Zuidema, the Chief of Police at the City of Lynchburg Police Department.
WSLS
State Police, family of Bedford County hit-and-run victim still looking for answers
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – State Police are still searching for answers to a hit-and-run that left a Concord man dead. Police say Aaron Collins was walking westbound on Route 460 in Bedford County when he was killed in a hit-and-run accident. Aaron’s mother, Shannon Collins, made a plea to...
WBTM
Henry County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Suspect
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help on the whereabouts of Levin Reeves Stokes, who is wanted for Felony Eluding from Law Enforcement. If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the Martinsville/ Henry County 911 Communications Center at 276-638-8751.
WSLS
One dead, one hospitalized following vehicle crash in Southwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. One man is dead and another is in the hospital following a major crash in Southwest Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Authorities believe speed may have been a factor in the crash, which happened Monday morning in the 4000 block of Brandon Ave.
wfxrtv.com
Homicide suspect from MN taken into custody in Forest
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — A homicide suspect from Minnesota was taken into custody in Bedford County on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says they received information from the Brooklyn Park Police Department (BPPD) in Minnesota about the location of a homicide suspect. BPPD advised Bedford Co. Deputies that the suspect, Benjamin Richardson III may be located in the 5000 block of Waterlick Rd in Forest.
22-year-old dies after two-vehicle crash in Halifax Co.
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — One man is dead after a car crash in Halifax County on Route 58 on Monday morning, according to officials. Virginia State Police say that the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 16. Troopers say a tractor-trailer was stopped in the right eastbound lane because of a tree that […]
