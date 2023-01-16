The Atlanta Braves have signed an outfielder who could potentially take playing time away from Marcell Ozuna. The Atlanta Braves‘ roster was essentially set in stone throughout the offseason, minus the team acquiring catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics and losing shortstop Dansby Swanson to the Chicago Cubs in free agency. When looking at their outfield, it’s virtually set with Ronald Acuña Jr. and Michael Harris II. When it comes to left field, it’s likely to be split between Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna, the latter of whom had a rough 2022 season.

2 DAYS AGO