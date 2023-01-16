Read full article on original website
Braves sign outfielder who could take playing time away from Marcell Ozuna
The Atlanta Braves have signed an outfielder who could potentially take playing time away from Marcell Ozuna. The Atlanta Braves‘ roster was essentially set in stone throughout the offseason, minus the team acquiring catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics and losing shortstop Dansby Swanson to the Chicago Cubs in free agency. When looking at their outfield, it’s virtually set with Ronald Acuña Jr. and Michael Harris II. When it comes to left field, it’s likely to be split between Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna, the latter of whom had a rough 2022 season.
5 St. Louis Cardinals who don’t deserve to make the 40-man roster
These five St. Louis Cardinals players don’t deserve their current spot on the 40-man roster. Every MLB team has at least a few players on the 40-man roster undeserving of their place. The St. Louis Cardinals are no exception. Unfortunately, contractual obligations and other MLB rules may prevent teams...
Cardinals rumors: 3 elite prospects to trade, 1 to keep
The St. Louis Cardinals are still in the market to improve their roster. Some of their elite prospects may be on the trade block to get those deals completed. Even with the St. Louis Cardinals‘ top trade target Pablo Lopez off the market with the Marlins trade with the Twins involving Luis Arraez, the team will still look to improve. The Cardinals have several elite prospects they could move to seal a prospective deal.
Rob Gronkowski apologized to the Dallas Cowboys … kind of
Rob Gronkowski was forced to eat his words after the Cowboys took care of business on Monday. The last of the NFL’s Super Wildcard Weekend’s games saw the Dallas Cowboys essentially obliterate Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The final score, 31-14, didn’t even showcase how badly Tampa Bay was beaten.
NFL Twitter has incredible theories for how Giants hotel water got shut off
The New York Giants hotel was briefly without water before their game against the Philadelphia Eagles. NFL Twitter had thoughts. The New York Giants were briefly without water in their hotel on Saturday morning ahead of their primetime divisional round NFL Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles. That meant the...
Braves: Spencer Strider’s new jersey number is the epitome of Stache N Gas
Atlanta Braves star Spencer Strider rocks a jersey number on par with his radar gun exploits. Spencer Strider sports an Atlanta Braves jersey number to show he is a Major League pitcher now. Atlanta’s Wild Thing made Braves Country’s heart sing with absolutely explosive Stache N Gas-ed excellence all summer...
NFL World Wants Prominent Analyst To Be Fired
The NFL World has had it with prominent analyst Tony Dungy on Wednesday night. Following his less-than-stellar performance in the Jaguars vs. Chargers game, Dungy is now taking some heat for a much more troubling reason. Dungy, a Hall of Fame head coach turned NFL analyst, tweeted out a ...
Kevin O’Connell reveals Vikings’ current plan for Ed Donatell
Minnesota Vikings fans want defensive coordinator Ed Donatell fired after an embarrassing playoff exit. This season was a tale of two units for the Minnesota Vikings, whose campaign ended last weekend in a loss to the New York Giants. Now, the Vikings enter an offseason full of questions. On one...
Giants vs Eagles: Here’s who experts think will win
The Giants and Eagles will face off on Saturday night to clarify one of the teams to appear in the NFC Championship. A divisional face-off in the NFL Playoffs? You’ve got to love that. The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles will go up against one another for a third time this season.
Nolan Arenado completely disrespected in latest third base rankings
MLB Network got its recent third baseman rankings completely wrong with its placement of Cardinals 3B Nolan Arenado. The MLB Network’s Top 10 Third Basemen Right Now ranking disrespects Nolan Arenado. The network’s ranking, released Thursday evening, places Arenado in fifth place amongst today’s third basemen. Arenado...
Braves insider reveals easy solution to questions at shortstop, left field
Atlanta Braves insider Mark Bowman revealed a solution for two of the team’s biggest remaining problems — shortstop and left field. Atlanta lost Dansby Swanson via free agency to the Chicago Cubs, leaving a hole at the shortstop position moving forward. While the Braves could make a trade or free-agent signing to counteract losing the former No.1 overall pick, they’ve elected instead to promote from within.
Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams fire 5 assistant coaches
Sean McVay’s decision to return for a seventh season as the Los Angeles Rams’ head coach was somewhat surprising. Not
Three 49ers Players Limited At Practice On Wednesday
In just a few days, the San Francisco 49ers will host the Dallas Cowboys with a spot in the NFC title game on the line. Before the game kicks off, there were a few notable items on the team's injury report. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings, along with defensive linemen Samson Ebukam and Javon Kinlaw ...
NFL Playoffs: 5 bold predictions for Eagles vs Giants
The Eagles got to sit back and watch the playoffs last week, but here are five predictions on how they’ll perform against the Giants on Saturday night. The New York Giants head to Philadelphia on Saturday night free of expectations. In sharp contrast, the Philadelphia Eagles need to knock New York out of the postseason if their season is going to be deemed a success. That puts Nick Sirianni’s team in a precarious position when this Divisional Round matchup kicks off on Saturday night.
3 Tom Brady replacement options that could get Bucs back to Super Bowl
Tom Brady seems to be done with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If that’s true, these quarterbacks could prolong the Super Bowl expectation era. Based on some new rumors related to Tom Brady’s offseason decision, he’s probably done with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Look, the man could be...
Steve Kerr provides updates on Jonathan Kuminga, JaMychal Green
Warriors coach Steve Kerr joined 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” Wednesday and provided injury updates on forwards Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green.
