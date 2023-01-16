ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Farm Share to hand out food during distribution event in Palatka

PALATKA, Fla. – Farm Share, Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Jenkins Middle School. Fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods will be handed out. Distributions are drive-thru only...
PALATKA, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville police arrest couple wanted in Alabama ‘Jane Doe’ murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office task force arrested a husband and wife linked to the mysterious death of a young girl in central Alabama. The case of “Opelika Jane Doe” has garnered national attention, leaving investigators without answers for 11 years. The FBI and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, or NCMEC, worked with local authorities to get leads on the case.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

City leaders propose multiple bills to stop messages of hate, antisemitism in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – City leaders in Jacksonville are making moves to ban the projection of images onto someone else’s buildings or property without permission. Two bills have been filed in response to a series of hate messages — the most recent a swastika and an outline of an antisemitic cartoon apparently displayed on the CSX building over the weekend during the Jaguars’ game.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Report: City says USS Orleck has 3 months to move from riverfront

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The USS Orleck has three months to relocate from its current spot at the Hyatt Regency, according to News4JAX news partner the Jacksonville Daily Record. The floating naval museum has been docked at the Jacksonville Riverfront since March of last year, but the location was never...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Palatka police make arrest in deadly 2022 stabbing

PALATKA, Fla. – The Palatka Police Department on Wednesday announced an arrest in a deadly stabbing that was reported in May 2022. According to the incident report narrative, officers were dispatched to South 14th Street in reference to a stabbing. That’s where police found the body of a 22-year-old man, who they said had been stabbed multiple times.
PALATKA, FL
News4Jax.com

1 dead, another injured following double shooting on Emerson Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead and a woman was injured following a targeted shooting Thursday morning on Emerson Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to JSO Lt. Mike Silcox, police were called to a local business on Emerson Street near St. Augustine Road just...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

The Young Dubliners coming to Jacksonville

Internationally renowned band, The Young Dubliners, have chosen Jacksonville as the place to launch their next tour. They will be playing at the Stout Snug which was voted News4Jax Jax Best Pub presented by Visit Jacksonville in 2022. Rance spoke with singer Keith Roberts to find out what the Jacksonville community can expect when the band rolls into town Jan. 25th - 27th. Tickets are available at www.thestoutsnug.com.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

