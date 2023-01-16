Read full article on original website
Farm Share to hand out food during distribution event in Palatka
PALATKA, Fla. – Farm Share, Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Jenkins Middle School. Fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods will be handed out. Distributions are drive-thru only...
‘She was standing right there’: Springfield cat reportedly taken in November found by owner
Two months ago, a resident in the Springfield neighborhood recorded a man snatching a cat off his neighbor’s front porch, wrestling her to the ground and stuffing it into a tarp before walking away. Just recently, 5-year-old Ashi was reunited with her owner. The cat was feared dead as...
All parties identified in ‘suspicious incident’ on Westside, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office asked for information Friday after a woman told officers she observed a white van pull up next to a young girl and drive off with her. The Sheriff’s Office said it was reported along Jammes Road, just north of 103rd Street....
Officer investigating burglary grazed by bullet; suspect fatally shot, Jacksonville sheriff says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Units with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were investigating a residential burglary Friday night, when a man inside a car — identified as suspect vehicle — fired a shot that grazed an officer’s face, and police returned fire, killing that man, Sheriff T.K. Waters said.
Narcotics detectives shoot, kill man during operation on Northside, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Narcotics detectives, who on Thursday evening were conducting surveillance of a known drug dealer, shot and killed a man who they said attempted to flee from the scene and refused to drop a knife, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Chief Mark Romano, chief of...
Jacksonville police arrest couple wanted in Alabama ‘Jane Doe’ murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office task force arrested a husband and wife linked to the mysterious death of a young girl in central Alabama. The case of “Opelika Jane Doe” has garnered national attention, leaving investigators without answers for 11 years. The FBI and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, or NCMEC, worked with local authorities to get leads on the case.
Right before JSO killed a robbery suspect, an officer turned off his bodycam because of a ‘bright blinking light.’ Does that violate policy?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s pledge to be more transparent under Sheriff T.K. Waters is being challenged by a mother who still wants answers following her son’s death. Saturday will mark three years since Reginald Boston was shot and killed by JSO officers in...
JSO releases name of man killed in police shooting that led to narcotics arrest
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has identified Eric Nathaniel Thornton, 37, as the man killed by police during a narcotics investigation earlier this week. According to Mark Romano, chief of investigations with the Sheriff’s Office, detectives were watching someone they said is a known drug dealer,...
Video: Man crashes during high-speed chase after stealing pizza delivery driver’s car, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM uncovered new information Thursday about a man accused of carjacking a pizza delivery driver and leading police on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash with a police cruiser last week. Dashboard camera footage obtained by News4JAX captured the pursuit Jan. 11...
City leaders propose multiple bills to stop messages of hate, antisemitism in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – City leaders in Jacksonville are making moves to ban the projection of images onto someone else’s buildings or property without permission. Two bills have been filed in response to a series of hate messages — the most recent a swastika and an outline of an antisemitic cartoon apparently displayed on the CSX building over the weekend during the Jaguars’ game.
Documents detail arrests of man apprehended in JSO narcotics investigation that led to deadly shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man, who court records show is a convicted drug dealer, was arrested Thursday night during a narcotics investigation, which resulted in police shooting and killing another man who refused to drop a knife, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to Mark Romano, chief of...
Report: City says USS Orleck has 3 months to move from riverfront
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The USS Orleck has three months to relocate from its current spot at the Hyatt Regency, according to News4JAX news partner the Jacksonville Daily Record. The floating naval museum has been docked at the Jacksonville Riverfront since March of last year, but the location was never...
Palatka police make arrest in deadly 2022 stabbing
PALATKA, Fla. – The Palatka Police Department on Wednesday announced an arrest in a deadly stabbing that was reported in May 2022. According to the incident report narrative, officers were dispatched to South 14th Street in reference to a stabbing. That’s where police found the body of a 22-year-old man, who they said had been stabbed multiple times.
JSO report details what led to arrest of man charged in North Jacksonville triple murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An arrest report obtained Wednesday by News4JAX reveals new information in the arrest of Ja-Darrius Jones, the man who faces charges of second-degree murder in the deaths of three people whose bodies were found by Jacksonville police inside a home on the Northside. During a previous...
1 dead, another injured following double shooting on Emerson Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead and a woman was injured following a targeted shooting Thursday morning on Emerson Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to JSO Lt. Mike Silcox, police were called to a local business on Emerson Street near St. Augustine Road just...
The Young Dubliners coming to Jacksonville
Internationally renowned band, The Young Dubliners, have chosen Jacksonville as the place to launch their next tour. They will be playing at the Stout Snug which was voted News4Jax Jax Best Pub presented by Visit Jacksonville in 2022. Rance spoke with singer Keith Roberts to find out what the Jacksonville community can expect when the band rolls into town Jan. 25th - 27th. Tickets are available at www.thestoutsnug.com.
News4JAX boys soccer Super 6: Bartram Trail moves up, Bishop Kenny moves in to rankings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX boys soccer Super 6 rankings will be published each Friday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 19 games. Girls soccer rankings are published on Thursday. News4JAX boys soccer Super 6 rankings. Rank, school, record, classification. 1. (1) Mandarin (16-0-1, Class 7A) Notable...
