Hamburg, NY

WGRZ TV

PHOTOS: WNY RV Show 2023

35th annual WNY RV Show rolls into town. The 10-day show runs from Friday, January 20 through Sunday, January 29 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds.
HAMBURG, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Power Outage Darkens Jamestown Area Thursday Morning

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A mid-morning power outage is impacting the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities territory. Just before 9 a.m. Thursday many households and businesses reported a loss of power. While the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities is investigating a cause, most of Jamestown and the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

24 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2ND. REVOKE PRESUMPTIVE RELEASE, PAROLE, COND RELEASE, PRS STATUS. DWI: PREVIOUS CONVICTION DESIGNATED OFFENSE WITHIN 10 YEARS. DWI: PREVIOUS CONVICTION DESIGNATED OFFENSE WITHIN 10 YEARS. Bail Amount: None Listed. 11. Besse, Collin James. Booking Date/Time: 01/13/2023 11:23:11. CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND. Bail Amount: $2,500.00. Booking Date/Time: 01/13/2023 11:23:11.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
WGRZ TV

Local college basketball roundup: Buffalo, Canisius, Niagara all lose

AMHERST, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo men's basketball team fell to 9-10 on the season and 3-3 in the Mid-American Conference with an 86-77 loss hosting Toledo. Laquill Hardnett led the Bulls with 18 points on the night. Niagara at Rider. Dwight Murray Jr. scored 19 points as...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Police: Lockport woman tried to steal $75,000 from previous employer

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman is facing a larceny charge after police allege that she stole around $75,000 from a previous employer, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Dawn Miceli, 55, was charged with one count of attempted grand larceny. The previous employer was not identified by the Sheriff’s Office. Miceli was arraigned […]
LOCKPORT, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo house fire causes $210k in damages

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Fire officials say a two-alarm house fire at 468 Busti Ave. caused an estimated $210,000 in damages. Officials say the fire began in the rear of the vacant, under renovation structure and began around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. In addition to the $210,000 in damage to the house, an additional […]
BUFFALO, NY

