Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Two popular cinemas to close in Buffalo areaAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Man Breaks Into School To Help Save People From a Devastating Blizzard, Later Praised as a HeroIngram AtkinsonBuffalo, NY
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
WGRZ TV
PHOTOS: WNY RV Show 2023
35th annual WNY RV Show rolls into town. The 10-day show runs from Friday, January 20 through Sunday, January 29 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds.
WGRZ TV
Where's Erie County's inquiry into blizzard response?
Buffalo's Common Council has been looking into what worked and what didn't. Why hasn't the county done so?
WGRZ TV
UB Surgery Department Lecture Series Beyond the Knife: Racism, Gun Violence & How We Heal
BUFFALO, N.Y. — (THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY UBMD DEPARTMENT OF SURGERY) University at Buffalo's Department of Surgery Lecture Series: Beyond the Knife welcomes Keynote Speaker, Brian H. Williams, MD on Thursday, February 2nd at UB's Jacobs School of Medicine, M&T Lecture Hall, 5-8pm. This lecture and panel discussion...
WGRZ TV
AG James in Town for Mental Health Forum
Happening at the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library. She'll hear about first-hand experiences from residents, advocacy groups, and healthcare providers.
Water main break causes significant flooding in Buffalo
A water main break is causing significant flooding on Seneca Street and James P. Coppola Sr. Boulevard in Buffalo.
How you can help the family affected by a house fire in Wilson
A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after a house fire late Wednesday night, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.
wnynewsnow.com
Human Remains Recovered Along Lake Erie’s Shoreline In Chautauqua County
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Human remains were recovered along the Lake Erie shoreline in Chautauqua County. The Dunkirk Police Department and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office announced the discovery on Thursday afternoon. The deceased male was located near the shore of Lake Erie by Canadaway Creek in...
Town of Niagara officer shot at during burglary probe
Three men have been arrested in connection with a burglary investigation. Sheriff’s deputies say a Town of Niagara Police officer was shot at, but not wounded.
Niagara County SPCA advertises dog Ralphie as "terror," warns potential adopters
The Niagara County SPCA advertised one of its dogs up for adoption in a no-frills way in a Tuesday evening Facebook post.
Local pushback to state plan banning gas appliances: "The state is shockingly tone deaf with this plan"
Members of Erie County’s Republican caucus have introduced a resolution opposing the proposed state ban on natural gas heating and are hoping to draw bipartisan support for the measure. Legislator Chris Greene discussed the measure on WBEN Wednesday
wnynewsnow.com
Power Outage Darkens Jamestown Area Thursday Morning
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A mid-morning power outage is impacting the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities territory. Just before 9 a.m. Thursday many households and businesses reported a loss of power. While the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities is investigating a cause, most of Jamestown and the...
Why You Can’t Wear White In Buffalo, New York
You should never, ever wear white in Buffalo, and here are a few reasons why.
Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on alleged robbery suspect
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY announced Wednesday that it is now offering a reward in connection with the arrest of an alleged robbery suspect. The organization said Lonzell Wiley is wanted by the Buffalo Police Department on a 2nd-degree robbery complaint. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward...
24 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 2ND. REVOKE PRESUMPTIVE RELEASE, PAROLE, COND RELEASE, PRS STATUS. DWI: PREVIOUS CONVICTION DESIGNATED OFFENSE WITHIN 10 YEARS. DWI: PREVIOUS CONVICTION DESIGNATED OFFENSE WITHIN 10 YEARS. Bail Amount: None Listed. 11. Besse, Collin James. Booking Date/Time: 01/13/2023 11:23:11. CRIMINAL CONTEMPT 2ND. Bail Amount: $2,500.00. Booking Date/Time: 01/13/2023 11:23:11.
WGRZ TV
Local college basketball roundup: Buffalo, Canisius, Niagara all lose
AMHERST, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo men's basketball team fell to 9-10 on the season and 3-3 in the Mid-American Conference with an 86-77 loss hosting Toledo. Laquill Hardnett led the Bulls with 18 points on the night. Niagara at Rider. Dwight Murray Jr. scored 19 points as...
Police: Lockport woman tried to steal $75,000 from previous employer
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman is facing a larceny charge after police allege that she stole around $75,000 from a previous employer, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Dawn Miceli, 55, was charged with one count of attempted grand larceny. The previous employer was not identified by the Sheriff’s Office. Miceli was arraigned […]
Orchard Park police “confident nobody in distress” after male goes missing after Bills game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following Sunday’s Bills game, Orchard Park police asked for the public’s assistance in locating a male who may be in the area of Highmark Stadium after he was reported missing. As of 1:15 a.m. Monday, police said they are “confident nobody is currently in distress” after searching the ravine area […]
Sheriff's office investigating after body found near Canadaway Creek in Dunkirk
On Friday, the sheriff's office announced the man was identified as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake, Ohio.
Buffalo house fire causes $210k in damages
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Fire officials say a two-alarm house fire at 468 Busti Ave. caused an estimated $210,000 in damages. Officials say the fire began in the rear of the vacant, under renovation structure and began around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. In addition to the $210,000 in damage to the house, an additional […]
Comments / 0