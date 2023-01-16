Read full article on original website
Ukrainians learn how to clear landmines in Cambodia
Cambodia is still strewn with mines from three decades of war, while the problem in Ukraine is new since Russia invaded last year.
WSVN-TV
First Native American woman in space steps out on spacewalk
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The first Native American woman in space ventured out on a spacewalk Friday to prep the International Space Station for more solar panels. NASA astronaut Nicole Mann emerged alongside Japan’s Koichi Wakata, lugging an equipment bag. Their job was to install support struts and brackets for new solar panels launching this summer, part of a continuing effort by NASA to expand the space station’s power grid.
