Cincinnati, OH

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Sean Payton to the Denver Broncos is 'lining up' per reports | THE HERD

A report has surfaced, from Denver reporter Mike Klis, that Sean Payton was impressed with the Denver Broncos during his head coaching interview Monday. Colin Cowherd explains the Broncos would be a great fit for Payton because the defense is good, and because they know they need to clean up the offensive line. Colin then dives into the issues with Russell Wilson and believes Payton will be able to mend relationships between Wilson and the younger players in the locker room.
DENVER, CO
Bills' Damar Hamlin reportedly faces long recovery

Remarkable as Damar Hamlin’s recovery has been, the Buffalo Bills safety still faces a lengthy rehabilitation some three weeks after going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati, his marketing representative told The Associated Press on Thursday night. "Damar still...
BUFFALO, NY
Jalen Hurts vs. Daniel Jones: Nick's most difficult pick of the Divisional Round? | What's Wright?

Daniel Jones and the Giants face Jalen Hurts and the Eagles for the third time this season. With three teams from the NFC East making the Divisional Round Nick Wright explains this is the most difficult pick of the weekend. Nick ultimately takes the points and explains the Eagles are not as good as their record suggests and Brian Daboll’s coaching will give the Eagles a run for their money. Nick isn’t too confident in the Giants but takes the points.
WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, PA
Nick foresees a re-match of last year's AFC title game ahead of Bills-Bengals duel | What's Wright?

Josh Allen’s Bills and Joe Burrow’s Bengals both nearly escaped elimination in the AFC Wild Card Round last weekend. Since Week 17’s cancelled game between these two the Bengals have taken hits to their offensive line and the Bills have suffered injuries to their defense. Nick believes the neutral site scenario for the AFC Championship game will not come into play because the Bengals will win outright and force a re-match of last year’s AFC Championship Game. Nick has little faith in Allen’s ability to protect the ball and likes Cincinnati to cover the 5.5-points.
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL divisional round odds: How to bet Giants-Eagles

The Giants and the Eagles will face off in a must-see match between NFC East foes in the NFL Divisional Round on FOX. The New York Giants defeated the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 in Wild Card weekend. The Philadelphia Eagles, on the other hand, earned the top seed in the NFC and a bye for the first week of playoffs.
Ed Reed won't serve as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Ed Reed is not yet joining the head coaching ranks after all. The legendary safety announced Saturday that Bethune-Cookman "won't be ratifying my contract and won't make good on the agreement we had in principle." "I was committed to coaching and cultivating a relationship with the university, players, community and...
GEORGIA STATE
Giants vs. Eagles: who wins this NFC Divisional Battle Royale? | THE CARTON SHOW

Craig Carton is calling for a Battle Royale! Together with Mark Schlereth and Cody Decker, Craig decides who will win these matchups in the Divisional Round. They start with the New York Giants Dexter Lawrence, who is looking to increase his already record number of sacks this season. He's up against Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles, who Craig says has stolen upwards of 13 yards by moving the ball forward this season. Watch as they decide who has the advantage in this matchup.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Has Aaron Rodgers become more talk than substance in Green Bay?

Aaron Rodgers is back in the news. The reigning MVP quarterback was eliminated from playoff contention in Green Bay's heartbreaking Week 17 loss to Detroit, and though he's done suiting up for the season, he's far from finished when it comes to talking about his game. His latest comments came...
GREEN BAY, WI
Trevor Lawrence outranks Dak Prescott in Colin's Top QB's in playoffs | THE HERD

Ahead of the Divisional Round matchups, Colin Cowherd and Jason Mcintyre take a look at the remaining quarterbacks playing in the playoffs, and rank them from best to worst. There's no argument when Colin places a certain AFC quarterback at No. 1, but the two begin to get stuck when weighing Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence against Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott. Watch as Colin breaks down his rankings, and decides which QB is the worst of the bunch.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Daniel Jones receiving too much praise after Giants advance to Divisional Round? | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Mark Schlereth and Chris Broussard discuss whether Daniel Jones is overrated or underrated this season. Fellow Giants teammate Saquon Barkley addressed the New York media and spoke on Daniel Jones and said, ‘I know we have an elite quarterback,’ he said ‘he’s shown that multiple times.’ Chris Broussard agrees with Barkley’s comments to an extent but explains there might be an overreaction to Jones’ performance against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Round.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nick is taking Joe Burrow & Bengals over Bills in 'Game of the Year' rematch | What's Wright?

The Bengals haven’t lost a game since Halloween but are 5.5-point underdogs heading into Buffalo against the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. Nick believes the emotions will be high with a possible appearance from Damar Hamlin but explains the Bills should be concerned with their defensive struggles as of late. Nick weighs in on Josh Allen’s turnover issue and explains he favors the Bengals over the Bills in this ‘Game of the Year’ rematch.
CINCINNATI, OH

