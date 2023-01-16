Read full article on original website
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
FOX Sports
Sean Payton to the Denver Broncos is 'lining up' per reports | THE HERD
A report has surfaced, from Denver reporter Mike Klis, that Sean Payton was impressed with the Denver Broncos during his head coaching interview Monday. Colin Cowherd explains the Broncos would be a great fit for Payton because the defense is good, and because they know they need to clean up the offensive line. Colin then dives into the issues with Russell Wilson and believes Payton will be able to mend relationships between Wilson and the younger players in the locker room.
FOX Sports
NFL divisional round odds: 49ers to cover against Cowboys, other best bets
The divisional round of the NFL playoffs is always my favorite weekend because of the matchups. Like last weekend's wild-card games, we can all anticipate some really compelling games ahead. From a betting perspective, you can really find some edges if you do your homework. I researched so you don't...
FOX Sports
Bills' Damar Hamlin reportedly faces long recovery
Remarkable as Damar Hamlin’s recovery has been, the Buffalo Bills safety still faces a lengthy rehabilitation some three weeks after going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati, his marketing representative told The Associated Press on Thursday night. "Damar still...
FOX Sports
Will Eagles beat Giants for the third time this season? | UNDISPUTED
The Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants tomorrow in an NFC East clash in the Divisional Round. According to FOX Bet Sportsbook, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are (-7.5) favorites in this one. Skip Bayless explains why he is 'jumping on the Giants' bandwagon' against the Eagles.
FOX Sports
Jalen Hurts vs. Daniel Jones: Nick's most difficult pick of the Divisional Round? | What's Wright?
Daniel Jones and the Giants face Jalen Hurts and the Eagles for the third time this season. With three teams from the NFC East making the Divisional Round Nick Wright explains this is the most difficult pick of the weekend. Nick ultimately takes the points and explains the Eagles are not as good as their record suggests and Brian Daboll’s coaching will give the Eagles a run for their money. Nick isn’t too confident in the Giants but takes the points.
FOX Sports
Nick foresees a re-match of last year's AFC title game ahead of Bills-Bengals duel | What's Wright?
Josh Allen’s Bills and Joe Burrow’s Bengals both nearly escaped elimination in the AFC Wild Card Round last weekend. Since Week 17’s cancelled game between these two the Bengals have taken hits to their offensive line and the Bills have suffered injuries to their defense. Nick believes the neutral site scenario for the AFC Championship game will not come into play because the Bengals will win outright and force a re-match of last year’s AFC Championship Game. Nick has little faith in Allen’s ability to protect the ball and likes Cincinnati to cover the 5.5-points.
Philadelphia greeted Eli Manning with a double bird salute on a billboard ahead of the Eagles and Giants game
The rivalry between the Giants and Eagles goes back a long way, but you already knew that. Eli Manning played a pretty big part in that for a long time throughout his 16 seasons in the NFL. He was the face of the Eagles’ biggest rival for a very long time.
FOX Sports
Who truly won the Mike McCarthy-Aaron Rodgers divorce? | THE HERD
The Dallas Cowboys will square off against the San Francisco 49ers in the Bay Area. The Cowboys streak re-introduces a question regarding the Mike McCarthy-Aaron Rodgers divorce. Watch as Colin Cowherd breaks down the actual winner if America's Team upsets the Niners.
FOX Sports
NFL divisional round odds: How to bet Giants-Eagles
The Giants and the Eagles will face off in a must-see match between NFC East foes in the NFL Divisional Round on FOX. The New York Giants defeated the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 in Wild Card weekend. The Philadelphia Eagles, on the other hand, earned the top seed in the NFC and a bye for the first week of playoffs.
FOX Sports
Cowboys look for playoff redemption vs. 49ers in epic Divisional Round showdown | UNDISPUTED
On Sunday Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys head to San Francisco to face the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict the outcome of the big game.
FOX Sports
Ed Reed won't serve as Bethune-Cookman head coach
Ed Reed is not yet joining the head coaching ranks after all. The legendary safety announced Saturday that Bethune-Cookman "won't be ratifying my contract and won't make good on the agreement we had in principle." "I was committed to coaching and cultivating a relationship with the university, players, community and...
FOX Sports
Giants vs. Eagles: who wins this NFC Divisional Battle Royale? | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton is calling for a Battle Royale! Together with Mark Schlereth and Cody Decker, Craig decides who will win these matchups in the Divisional Round. They start with the New York Giants Dexter Lawrence, who is looking to increase his already record number of sacks this season. He's up against Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles, who Craig says has stolen upwards of 13 yards by moving the ball forward this season. Watch as they decide who has the advantage in this matchup.
FOX Sports
Has Aaron Rodgers become more talk than substance in Green Bay?
Aaron Rodgers is back in the news. The reigning MVP quarterback was eliminated from playoff contention in Green Bay's heartbreaking Week 17 loss to Detroit, and though he's done suiting up for the season, he's far from finished when it comes to talking about his game. His latest comments came...
FOX Sports
49ers RB Christian McCaffrey draws comparisons to Stephen Curry | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes and Chris Broussard discuss the Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round matchup. The group also discuss The Athletic's claim that Christian McCaffrey is the 49ers Stephen Curry.
FOX Sports
Druski on Terrell Owens returning to the NFL after playing Fan Controlled Football | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Druski talk Terrell Owens and Fan Control Football. When asked if Terrell Owens can make a return to the NFL Druski said: “Playing the same position I don’t know, these boys are quick. But I think he can get off playing Tight End.”
FOX Sports
Trevor Lawrence outranks Dak Prescott in Colin's Top QB's in playoffs | THE HERD
Ahead of the Divisional Round matchups, Colin Cowherd and Jason Mcintyre take a look at the remaining quarterbacks playing in the playoffs, and rank them from best to worst. There's no argument when Colin places a certain AFC quarterback at No. 1, but the two begin to get stuck when weighing Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence against Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott. Watch as Colin breaks down his rankings, and decides which QB is the worst of the bunch.
FOX Sports
Daniel Jones receiving too much praise after Giants advance to Divisional Round? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Mark Schlereth and Chris Broussard discuss whether Daniel Jones is overrated or underrated this season. Fellow Giants teammate Saquon Barkley addressed the New York media and spoke on Daniel Jones and said, ‘I know we have an elite quarterback,’ he said ‘he’s shown that multiple times.’ Chris Broussard agrees with Barkley’s comments to an extent but explains there might be an overreaction to Jones’ performance against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Round.
FOX Sports
Vitali: Can the Packers contend next season? Not under Aaron Rodgers' blueprint
The 2022 Green Bay Packers failed to meet expectations. There's no way around that. They missed out on double-digit wins and a playoff spot for the first time under coach Matt LaFleur, letting the latter slip through their fingers on the last game of the season. There has been plenty...
FOX Sports
Nick is taking Joe Burrow & Bengals over Bills in 'Game of the Year' rematch | What's Wright?
The Bengals haven’t lost a game since Halloween but are 5.5-point underdogs heading into Buffalo against the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. Nick believes the emotions will be high with a possible appearance from Damar Hamlin but explains the Bills should be concerned with their defensive struggles as of late. Nick weighs in on Josh Allen’s turnover issue and explains he favors the Bengals over the Bills in this ‘Game of the Year’ rematch.
