Minnesota Vikings Fire CoachOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
The family of Bryce Borca is offering a reward for any information leading to his whereabouts.Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Miami Marlins And Minnesota Twins Complete Massive TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
Marlins and Twins Reportedly Discussing Major TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
The Prom Ballroom on University Avenue (1941 - 1987)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Yardbarker
Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
FOX Sports
Sean Payton to the Denver Broncos is 'lining up' per reports | THE HERD
A report has surfaced, from Denver reporter Mike Klis, that Sean Payton was impressed with the Denver Broncos during his head coaching interview Monday. Colin Cowherd explains the Broncos would be a great fit for Payton because the defense is good, and because they know they need to clean up the offensive line. Colin then dives into the issues with Russell Wilson and believes Payton will be able to mend relationships between Wilson and the younger players in the locker room.
FOX Sports
Bills' Damar Hamlin reportedly faces long recovery
Remarkable as Damar Hamlin’s recovery has been, the Buffalo Bills safety still faces a lengthy rehabilitation some three weeks after going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati, his marketing representative told The Associated Press on Thursday night. "Damar still...
FOX Sports
Jalen Hurts vs. Daniel Jones: Nick's most difficult pick of the Divisional Round? | What's Wright?
Daniel Jones and the Giants face Jalen Hurts and the Eagles for the third time this season. With three teams from the NFC East making the Divisional Round Nick Wright explains this is the most difficult pick of the weekend. Nick ultimately takes the points and explains the Eagles are not as good as their record suggests and Brian Daboll’s coaching will give the Eagles a run for their money. Nick isn’t too confident in the Giants but takes the points.
FOX Sports
NFL divisional round odds: 49ers to cover against Cowboys, other best bets
The divisional round of the NFL playoffs is always my favorite weekend because of the matchups. Like last weekend's wild-card games, we can all anticipate some really compelling games ahead. From a betting perspective, you can really find some edges if you do your homework. I researched so you don't...
NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet
Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
FOX Sports
Will Eagles beat Giants for the third time this season? | UNDISPUTED
The Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants tomorrow in an NFC East clash in the Divisional Round. According to FOX Bet Sportsbook, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are (-7.5) favorites in this one. Skip Bayless explains why he is 'jumping on the Giants' bandwagon' against the Eagles.
FOX Sports
Daniel Jones receiving too much praise after Giants advance to Divisional Round? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Mark Schlereth and Chris Broussard discuss whether Daniel Jones is overrated or underrated this season. Fellow Giants teammate Saquon Barkley addressed the New York media and spoke on Daniel Jones and said, ‘I know we have an elite quarterback,’ he said ‘he’s shown that multiple times.’ Chris Broussard agrees with Barkley’s comments to an extent but explains there might be an overreaction to Jones’ performance against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Round.
FOX Sports
Has Aaron Rodgers become more talk than substance in Green Bay?
Aaron Rodgers is back in the news. The reigning MVP quarterback was eliminated from playoff contention in Green Bay's heartbreaking Week 17 loss to Detroit, and though he's done suiting up for the season, he's far from finished when it comes to talking about his game. His latest comments came...
FOX Sports
NFL divisional round odds: How to bet Giants-Eagles
The Giants and the Eagles will face off in a must-see match between NFC East foes in the NFL Divisional Round on FOX. The New York Giants defeated the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 in Wild Card weekend. The Philadelphia Eagles, on the other hand, earned the top seed in the NFC and a bye for the first week of playoffs.
FOX Sports
Cowboys look for playoff redemption vs. 49ers in epic Divisional Round showdown | UNDISPUTED
On Sunday Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys head to San Francisco to face the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict the outcome of the big game.
FOX Sports
Trevor Lawrence outranks Dak Prescott in Colin's Top QB's in playoffs | THE HERD
Ahead of the Divisional Round matchups, Colin Cowherd and Jason Mcintyre take a look at the remaining quarterbacks playing in the playoffs, and rank them from best to worst. There's no argument when Colin places a certain AFC quarterback at No. 1, but the two begin to get stuck when weighing Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence against Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott. Watch as Colin breaks down his rankings, and decides which QB is the worst of the bunch.
FOX Sports
Nick is taking Joe Burrow & Bengals over Bills in 'Game of the Year' rematch | What's Wright?
The Bengals haven’t lost a game since Halloween but are 5.5-point underdogs heading into Buffalo against the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. Nick believes the emotions will be high with a possible appearance from Damar Hamlin but explains the Bills should be concerned with their defensive struggles as of late. Nick weighs in on Josh Allen’s turnover issue and explains he favors the Bengals over the Bills in this ‘Game of the Year’ rematch.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Divisional round betting trends featuring Cowboys, Patrick Mahomes
The divisional round of the NFL playoffs is finally here! Many call this the best weekend of the season, and looking at the matchups, this weekend should live up to the billing. As for last week, Super Wild Card Weekend was full of surprises. The Jacksonville Jaguars upset the Los...
FOX Sports
NFL Divisional Round: Can Jalen Hurts and the Eagles cover against the rolling New York Giants?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P discusses the NFL Divisional Round matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants. See what bets he thinks you should take!
FOX Sports
Give Trevor's Jags any chance of beating Mahomes' Chiefs? | THE CARTON SHOW
The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into Arrowhead to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, and while many are writing them off as underdogs right away, head coach Doug Pederson is telling his team not to worry about the expectations, and to have fun. Craig Carton isn't buying this rhetoric, and tells Mark Schlereth and Cody Decker whether he believes the Jags have any chance of beating the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.
FOX Sports
Can Joe Burrow's Bengals overcome injuries to offensive line in AFC Divisional Round? | THE HERD
TJ Houshmandzadeh joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss whether Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will be able to overcome injuries to their offensive line in the AFC Divisional Round. Houshmandzadeh explains he is not worried about the offensive line injuries because backup Jackson Carman is projected to come off the bench and prove he can carry his own against the Buffalo Bills.
FOX Sports
The AFC is under good hands with Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow at QB | THE HERD
This season is the first playoffs without Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Ben Roethlisberger in nearly two decades. However, the future now consists of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence. Colin Cowherd explains why the AFC is in good hands at the QB position.
FOX Sports
Cowboys vs. 49ers preview, prediction: A historic rivalry reignited
It's starting to feel an awful lot like the ‘90s in the NFC playoffs. For the second consecutive season, we're setting up for a Cowboys-49ers showdown. The only way this could feel more vintage is if this was the NFC Championship Game, rather than the divisional round. Still, we'll take what we can get — and with postseason meetings in consecutive years, maybe we're truly seeing this classic rivalry renewing after so many years off.
