What Lisa Marie Presley Was Doing In Her Final Days

Shocking music fans everywhere, Lisa Marie Presley has died. According to TMZ, she was found at home in cardiac arrest by her housekeeper. Shortly after, her ex-husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR until paramedics arrived. At the hospital, she was put into a medically-induced coma from which she never recovered, and she was pronounced dead late in the day on January 12, 2023, just a few weeks before her 55th birthday.
People

Lisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to 'Beloved' Son Benjamin

Presley died at age 54 on Thursday, over two years after her son Benjamin died at age 27 Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest next to her son Benjamin Keough at Graceland. "Lisa Marie's final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben," a statement from her daughter Riley Keough's rep to PEOPLE read. Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday at age 54 after she was rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest.  Her son Benjamin died by suicide in 2020 at...
MEMPHIS, TN
Margaret Minnicks

Lisa Marie Presley's 14-year-old twin daughters might be caught up in a custody battle

Lisa Marie Presley died from cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 54-year-old singer and songwriter was the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley. She was the sole heir to her father's estate. Her death occurred just two days after she attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards with her mother. Presley will be buried in Graceland alongside her father Elvis and son Benjamin.
OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley Was 'Entirely Heartbroken & Inconsolable' After Learning Of Son Benjamin's Suicide

When Lisa Marie Presley learned that her son, Benjamin, shot himself to death in July of 2020, her world forever changed. The singer, who died on Thursday, January 12, at 54 years old, was "entirely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated, but trying to stay strong for her twins, Finley and Harper, and her oldest daughter, Riley,” her rep said in a statement later that day. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”"I will forever be mourning the loss of my son," she later said. Two years later, Lisa Marie still had a tough time finding the...
Popculture

Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death: What We Know

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, hours after she was hospitalized. Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, was 54. Paramedics arrived at her home to respond to a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. Her cause of death is pending a toxicology report.
CALABASAS, CA
OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley's Chilling Last Post Described 'Living In The Horrific Reality' Of Grief Before Tragic Death

Lisa Marie Presley candidly opened up about living with grief in her final Instagram post before her heartbreaking death on Thursday, January 12.In her last social media upload to mark "National Grief Awareness Day" in August 2022, the only daughter of Priscilla and Elvis Presley shared a photo of the essay she wrote for a news outlet discussing her son Benjamin's death after he took his own life on July 12, 2020. He was 27 years old.Alongside the post, Presley penned, "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day , I wrote an essay about Grief...
New York Post

Footage of Lisa Marie Presley celebrating Elvis’ birthday shared days before her death

Footage of Lisa Marie Presley celebrating her late father’s birthday was posted just a few days before her passing. Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday at 54. In the video shared by “Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann, Presley is seen with friends and family at a party for Elvis’ birthday, who was born January, 8, 1935 and died August 16, 1977 at 42. “It was so great to share ELVIS’ birthday with Lisa Marie Presley, Riley (Keough), friends, family and all those that, in the spirit of ELVIS went out to the theatres,” Luhrmann, 60, captioned the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Eerie Premonition: Lisa Marie Presley Showed Friend Where She'd Be Buried 'Someday' Days Before Tragic Death

Days before Lisa Marie Presley took her last breath, she visited the burial site of her dad, Elvis Presley, and son, Benjamin Keough, at the King of Rock and Roll's beloved Graceland estate in Memphis, Tenn.David Kessler, whom Lisa Marie befriended following her son's death by suicide at 27 in 2020, recalled his final days with the late singer at the property's Meditation Garden, where Elvis and Benjamin are buried, to a news outlet, saying: "We sat there mostly in silence by Ben's grave.""She showed me where she'd be buried someday, right across from her father's grave," the author and...
MEMPHIS, TN
