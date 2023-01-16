ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two from Union Make SNHU's Fall 2022 Dean's List

By Kathy Cryan
 5 days ago

MANCHESTER, NH - Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) has congratulated students, including two from Union, for being named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List. The fall terms run from September to December.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.  Those from Union are:

Gilda Sinvil
Erin Lloyd

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with a 90-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 170,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as one of the "Most Innovative" regional universities by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.

