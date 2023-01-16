Read full article on original website
Oklahoma lawmaker files bills aiming to reform election laws in the Sooner State
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rep. Andy Fugate announced on Friday that he filed a series of bills that he says would improve election laws in Oklahoma. House Bill 1902, a carryover bill from the 2022 Legislative Session, would allow absentee voters to cast provisional ballots to correct absentee ballot errors. Legally cast votes are currently discarded when a voter makes a clerical error on their absentee ballot. Fugate’s bill would allow voters to cast a provisional ballot on election day that would be counted only if their absentee ballot is rejected.
Massive amount of Oklahoma legislation could create issues
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma lawmakers have written an astounding amount of legislation for consideration in 2023. There are few people better to ask about state politics than Rodger Randle, a University of Oklahoma professor and former President Pro Tempore of the Oklahoma Senate. “We’ve had an extraordinarily big...
'It's time to empower Oklahoma parents': Lawmakers file school choice legislation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State Sens. Julie Daniels and Shane Jett have filed school choice legislation that they say would benefit children in all corners of the state. Senate Bill 822 would provide parents the option of tapping into a portion of their child’s education dollars to pay for a variety of education services, including tuition.
Tweaking Oklahoma's abortion law for organ donation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — If abortion is the fatal ending of a pregnancy, what if you trigger the birth of a fetus which has a fatal condition? Is that considered abortion?. That's the central question at the heart of House Bill 2088, and the lawmaker behind the bill, Rep. Jon Echols, who is pro-life, says the measure will end up saving lives.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt appoints Calvin Prince to Pardon and Parole Board
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Calvin Prince to the state's Pardon and Parole Board on Friday. Prince had been serving on the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Board of Directors since 2019. Prince also spent time as an administrator for the Pontotoc County Specialty Courts. He...
Oklahoma lawmaker unveils plan for teacher shortage response, education reforms
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Senate Education Committee Chairman Adam Pugh (R-Edmond) unveiled his plan to address the teacher shortage and reform public education during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. The proposals total approximately $541 million, according to Sen. Pugh. When formulating the measures, the state senator...
Bills introduced as next steps to ensure 1931 Michigan abortion ban is not enforced
LANSING, Mich. (WWMT) — Michigan House Democrats introduced two new bills Wednesday, inching closer to making the state's 1931 abortion ban unenforceable. House Bill 4031, sponsored by state Rep. Felicia Brabec, D-Pittsfield, would remove the felony abortion law from the Michigan Corrections Code of 1953, according to Michigan House Democrats.
SB 131 would allow parents to sue schools over parents' bill of rights
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A state lawmaker wants Oklahomans to be able to file lawsuits against schools if their rights as parents are violated. Supporters say it would empower parents but those against it say it could scare off teachers. Successful lawsuits could result in monetary damages or injunctions...
Ryan Walters says Oklahoma will have most 'expansive' school choice, stirring controversy
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new video from the state superintendent Ryan Walters declares that Oklahoma will have the most "expansive" school choice program in the country. Ryan Walters explained his point on Twitter Thursday morning. This means Walters wants Oklahomans to be able to use taxpayer money if...
Oklahoma could receive over $50M in federal funds from challenges to FCC broadband map
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Broadband Office has an update on their urgent request to check your service with the FCC broadband map. The maps shows all areas of Oklahoma have coverage, something that is misleading. For the last month, Mike Fina, the Chairman of the state's...
'An exciting trajectory': Oklahoma economy among fastest-growing in the United States
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma's economy is growing at one of the fastest clips in the country, new data shows. From the second to the third quarter of 2022, Oklahoma's gross domestic product (GDP) increased at a rate of 5.5%, making it the third fastest-growing economy in the nation.
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond seeking more time between executions
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed a motion with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals requesting that seven impending executions be carried out with more time between each event. Oklahoma has had four executions over nearly five months, with 21 more pending. Drummond personally attended...
First-of-its-kind 'weapons detection system' planned for Utah schools
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A first-of-its-kind "weapons detection system" is in the works for some Utah schools. The Salt Lake City School District in Utah plans to install the system at East, West and Highland High Schools. The Granite District is also planning a "pilot" system at Hunter High, which was stunned by the shooting deaths of two students near the school a year ago.
Open houses planned for those looking to run restaurants at Oklahoma state parks
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department announced on Friday that it will release a Request for Information (RFI) to gather responses from people interested in providing restaurant services at Oklahoma State Parks. The announcement comes amid an ongoing investigation involving Swadley's, the former provider of...
Oklahoma lawmaker seeking to require mental health wellness training for first responders
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State Sen. Julie Daniels has filed a bill that would require mental health wellness training for first responders. Senate Bill 379 would require eight hours of mental and behavioral health wellness training as part of peace officer certification. Daniels, a Republican, also proposes including that...
Ivon Adams, man accused of killing Athena Brownfield, arrives back in Oklahoma
CADDO COUNTY (KOKH) — UPDATE:. According to Caddo County Jail records, Ivon Adams was booked just before 9 p.m. Thursday on multiple charges including first-degree murder. Ivon Adams, the man who allegedly killed missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, is being extradited to Oklahoma on Thursday. Adams was released from the...
Utah parents support social media ban after video of child's attack posted online
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Kylee and Adam Taylor said their daughter was brutally attacked at her own Utah school twice, and in one instance, video of the assault made the rounds on Instagram and TikTok. Now, the Taylors strongly support Congressman Chris Stewart’s proposal for a federal ban...
Man accused of spying on woman in bathroom stall at Ohio restaurant
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) — A man pleaded not guilty to spying on a woman in the women's restroom at an Ohio business. Lamont Cottingham was accused of going into the restroom at an IHOP in Miami Township and standing on the toilet in one stall to look at a woman in the next stall on Jan. 15.
Suspected meteor lights up Oklahoma skies
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Viewers across Green Country have reported seeing a bright flash of light appearing in the sky followed by a loud boom around 3:39 a.m. Friday morning. Videos that captured the event suggest a meteor burning up in the atmosphere above Green Country, but no official reports have confirmed that as the object.
University admits calling professor 'Islamophobic' for showing pics of Muhammad was 'flawed'
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (TND) — Following outcry and a lawsuit, Hamline University is walking back its decision to label a now-fired professor "Islamophobic" for showing students images of the prophet Muhammad. Former adjunct professor Erika López Prater was teaching a class focused on Islamic art at Hamline during the...
