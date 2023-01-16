ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
okcfox.com

Oklahoma lawmaker files bills aiming to reform election laws in the Sooner State

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rep. Andy Fugate announced on Friday that he filed a series of bills that he says would improve election laws in Oklahoma. House Bill 1902, a carryover bill from the 2022 Legislative Session, would allow absentee voters to cast provisional ballots to correct absentee ballot errors. Legally cast votes are currently discarded when a voter makes a clerical error on their absentee ballot. Fugate’s bill would allow voters to cast a provisional ballot on election day that would be counted only if their absentee ballot is rejected.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Massive amount of Oklahoma legislation could create issues

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma lawmakers have written an astounding amount of legislation for consideration in 2023. There are few people better to ask about state politics than Rodger Randle, a University of Oklahoma professor and former President Pro Tempore of the Oklahoma Senate. “We’ve had an extraordinarily big...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Tweaking Oklahoma's abortion law for organ donation

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — If abortion is the fatal ending of a pregnancy, what if you trigger the birth of a fetus which has a fatal condition? Is that considered abortion?. That's the central question at the heart of House Bill 2088, and the lawmaker behind the bill, Rep. Jon Echols, who is pro-life, says the measure will end up saving lives.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma lawmaker unveils plan for teacher shortage response, education reforms

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Senate Education Committee Chairman Adam Pugh (R-Edmond) unveiled his plan to address the teacher shortage and reform public education during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. The proposals total approximately $541 million, according to Sen. Pugh. When formulating the measures, the state senator...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Bills introduced as next steps to ensure 1931 Michigan abortion ban is not enforced

LANSING, Mich. (WWMT) — Michigan House Democrats introduced two new bills Wednesday, inching closer to making the state's 1931 abortion ban unenforceable. House Bill 4031, sponsored by state Rep. Felicia Brabec, D-Pittsfield, would remove the felony abortion law from the Michigan Corrections Code of 1953, according to Michigan House Democrats.
MICHIGAN STATE
okcfox.com

SB 131 would allow parents to sue schools over parents' bill of rights

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A state lawmaker wants Oklahomans to be able to file lawsuits against schools if their rights as parents are violated. Supporters say it would empower parents but those against it say it could scare off teachers. Successful lawsuits could result in monetary damages or injunctions...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

First-of-its-kind 'weapons detection system' planned for Utah schools

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A first-of-its-kind "weapons detection system" is in the works for some Utah schools. The Salt Lake City School District in Utah plans to install the system at East, West and Highland High Schools. The Granite District is also planning a "pilot" system at Hunter High, which was stunned by the shooting deaths of two students near the school a year ago.
UTAH STATE
okcfox.com

Open houses planned for those looking to run restaurants at Oklahoma state parks

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department announced on Friday that it will release a Request for Information (RFI) to gather responses from people interested in providing restaurant services at Oklahoma State Parks. The announcement comes amid an ongoing investigation involving Swadley's, the former provider of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Man accused of spying on woman in bathroom stall at Ohio restaurant

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) — A man pleaded not guilty to spying on a woman in the women's restroom at an Ohio business. Lamont Cottingham was accused of going into the restroom at an IHOP in Miami Township and standing on the toilet in one stall to look at a woman in the next stall on Jan. 15.
OHIO STATE
okcfox.com

Suspected meteor lights up Oklahoma skies

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Viewers across Green Country have reported seeing a bright flash of light appearing in the sky followed by a loud boom around 3:39 a.m. Friday morning. Videos that captured the event suggest a meteor burning up in the atmosphere above Green Country, but no official reports have confirmed that as the object.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy