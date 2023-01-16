Read full article on original website
Pine Bluff company opening doors for aspiring welders
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Central Moloney has partnered with Watson Chapel High School in Pine Bluff to train students to become welders. Central Moloney CEO Chris Hart said the partnership could address some gaps in the organization. "One of the deepest needs in terms of skilled labor that we've...
Construction costs create problems for Watson Chapel School District
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Construction that was planned for the Watson Chapel School District has run into some issues, and Tom Wilson, Superintendent of the district said a rise in costs is to blame. Last August, voters in Watson Chapel approved $5.7 million to help fund a new high...
Water shutoff scheduled at Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas Water confirmed that a water shutoff is scheduled for the second time at the Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock. An official notice was issued to tenants by Central Arkansas Water (CAW) on January 9 stating that they will end water services at the complex on March 1, 2023, and have no plans to resume water services beyond that point in time.
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp Reviews
Arkansas is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
Little Rock School District considering looking outside U.S. to fill open teaching positions
As school districts across the state continue to combat the teacher shortage, the Little Rock School District is considering looking outside the country.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
December City Business Report: After November dip, sales tax collections up in December; downtown pop-up park construction waiting on agreeable weather
Stuttgart’s Economic Development Coordinator David Leech presented his December report to the city, the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce, the Stuttgart Industrial Development Commission (SIDC), and Stuttgart Unlimited, urging SIDC and Stuttgart Unlimited to work together with local businesses on a plan to cover the cost of interest of streets, utilities, and land development, paving the way for more affordable housing in the city; and sharing the good news that the planned pop-up park in downtown Stuttgart is sitting on go while contractors wait for good weather.
KATV
'This is not fair:' Big Country Chateau residents water expected to be shut off for good
Little Rock (KATV) — A Little Rock apartment complex could be on the verge of having its water completely shut off for good by March 1. More than a week ago people who live at Big Country Chateau found a notice from Central Arkansas Water about services being cut off.
Was The Old Mill really used as a movie set in this classic film?
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One of, if not the most recognizable landmarks in Arkansas, is the Old Mill in North Little Rock. Sandra Taylor Smith is the director of the North Little Rock History Commission and said that the landmark is one of the most memorable places in the entire state.
aymag.com
David’s Burgers in West Little Rock is Relocating
David’s Burgers located at 101 S. Bowman Road in Little Rock is moving to a new location across the street, in front of JJ’s. According to David’s Burgers Creative Director Ryan Rooney, the new locations will provide a better parking and drive-thru experience for customers. An opening...
Remembering reporter Haven Hughes
It is an extremely hard day for everyone at FOX 16 News as last night a tragedy none of us were prepared for hit home with the death of reporter Haven Hughes.
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schools
The first month of the New Year has brought no respite for the political Colosseum, where arduous battles rage. George Santos stands triumphant amidst the crumbling Democratic defenses that vainly try to chip away at his lies. Kevin McCarthy stands even firmer in the face of the Radical Right's onslaught, refusing to bow and accepting every challenge with unyielding resilience.
Tim's Tavern | Where BBQ, mac-and-cheese, and good people all meet
BENTON, Ark. — There’s something so special about hole-in-the-wall restaurants, especially here in Arkansas. Often it’s at these locations where our community meets, business is conducted, and relationships are made. That's why we’re always looking for a good hole-in-the-wall to learn about, and this week we may have outdone ourselves!
Remembering KARK 4 News Producer Chris Scott
For weeks, the team at KARK 4 News has been praying for Chris Scott, a key member of our newsroom, as he fought illness. Sadly, Chris passed away earlier Tuesday.
KATV
LRSD faces teacher shortage; considers hiring from outside the country
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock School District is exploring options to fill teacher vaccancies for the 2023-2024 school year through International Alliance Group (IAG). Dr. Jermall Wright, superintendent of Little Rock School District, said there are vacant positions in special education, math and science that have not been empty since the begining of the school year.
Arkansas House committee forwards bill that would require taxpayer-bought flags to be made in America
A bill that would require any flags bought by Arkansas taxpayer money to be made in America passed a House committee on Wednesday. The bill's sponsor said he anticipates easy passage in both chambers when the time comes.
Mother of Brock Welch remembers son as kind and compassionate
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Few bonds are as tight as that of a family— and even fewer are as close as a mother and son. To see that bond, you'd have to look no further than Marcy Welch and her 27-year-old son, Brock Welch who tragically lost his life a few weeks ago.
Family and friends remember the life of Little Rock woman killed Monday
The family and friends of Stacy Petty shed light on her legacy and life following her death on Monday night.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Derek Rinauld Mason-Owens of Stuttgart
My Ray of Sunshine, Derek Rinauld Mason-Owens, known by those who love him simply as, “Dookie,” departed this life on Jan. 9, 2023. Dookie was born on March 10, 1983, in Stuttgart to Dallas Owens, Jr. and Delores Mason. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Mr. Dallas Sr. and Mrs. Leora Owens, and Mrs. L.V., and Mrs. Bobbie Bradley.
arkadelphian.com
Rev. A. William Terry: The Arkadelphia pastor who marched with King
Five years before Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his iconic “I have a Dream” speech before 200,000 Americans, the late civil rights leader received an invitation to speak at a commencement ceremony at a college that would later become the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. In those...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: It’s cold & windy, and it will get colder
Strong west winds of 15-25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph will go on this afternoon until around 5:00. Then the wind will start to die down. This wind is behind a cold front, so temperatures will not rise too much this afternoon. Little Rock will only have a high temperature of 54°. A few clouds will filter in tonight.
