Pine Bluff, AR

THV11

Pine Bluff company opening doors for aspiring welders

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Central Moloney has partnered with Watson Chapel High School in Pine Bluff to train students to become welders. Central Moloney CEO Chris Hart said the partnership could address some gaps in the organization. "One of the deepest needs in terms of skilled labor that we've...
PINE BLUFF, AR
THV11

Water shutoff scheduled at Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas Water confirmed that a water shutoff is scheduled for the second time at the Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock. An official notice was issued to tenants by Central Arkansas Water (CAW) on January 9 stating that they will end water services at the complex on March 1, 2023, and have no plans to resume water services beyond that point in time.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

December City Business Report: After November dip, sales tax collections up in December; downtown pop-up park construction waiting on agreeable weather

Stuttgart’s Economic Development Coordinator David Leech presented his December report to the city, the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce, the Stuttgart Industrial Development Commission (SIDC), and Stuttgart Unlimited, urging SIDC and Stuttgart Unlimited to work together with local businesses on a plan to cover the cost of interest of streets, utilities, and land development, paving the way for more affordable housing in the city; and sharing the good news that the planned pop-up park in downtown Stuttgart is sitting on go while contractors wait for good weather.
STUTTGART, AR
aymag.com

David’s Burgers in West Little Rock is Relocating

David’s Burgers located at 101 S. Bowman Road in Little Rock is moving to a new location across the street, in front of JJ’s. According to David’s Burgers Creative Director Ryan Rooney, the new locations will provide a better parking and drive-thru experience for customers. An opening...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Edy Zoo

Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schools

The first month of the New Year has brought no respite for the political Colosseum, where arduous battles rage. George Santos stands triumphant amidst the crumbling Democratic defenses that vainly try to chip away at his lies. Kevin McCarthy stands even firmer in the face of the Radical Right's onslaught, refusing to bow and accepting every challenge with unyielding resilience.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Tim's Tavern | Where BBQ, mac-and-cheese, and good people all meet

BENTON, Ark. — There’s something so special about hole-in-the-wall restaurants, especially here in Arkansas. Often it’s at these locations where our community meets, business is conducted, and relationships are made. That's why we’re always looking for a good hole-in-the-wall to learn about, and this week we may have outdone ourselves!
BENTON, AR
KATV

LRSD faces teacher shortage; considers hiring from outside the country

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock School District is exploring options to fill teacher vaccancies for the 2023-2024 school year through International Alliance Group (IAG). Dr. Jermall Wright, superintendent of Little Rock School District, said there are vacant positions in special education, math and science that have not been empty since the begining of the school year.
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Derek Rinauld Mason-Owens of Stuttgart

My Ray of Sunshine, Derek Rinauld Mason-Owens, known by those who love him simply as, “Dookie,” departed this life on Jan. 9, 2023. Dookie was born on March 10, 1983, in Stuttgart to Dallas Owens, Jr. and Delores Mason. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Mr. Dallas Sr. and Mrs. Leora Owens, and Mrs. L.V., and Mrs. Bobbie Bradley.
STUTTGART, AR
arkadelphian.com

Rev. A. William Terry: The Arkadelphia pastor who marched with King

Five years before Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his iconic “I have a Dream” speech before 200,000 Americans, the late civil rights leader received an invitation to speak at a commencement ceremony at a college that would later become the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. In those...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: It’s cold & windy, and it will get colder

Strong west winds of 15-25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph will go on this afternoon until around 5:00. Then the wind will start to die down. This wind is behind a cold front, so temperatures will not rise too much this afternoon. Little Rock will only have a high temperature of 54°. A few clouds will filter in tonight.
ARKANSAS STATE

