Quincy, MA

whdh.com

Car catches fire during storm on Route 128 in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A car caught fire during Friday’s winter storm on Route 128 in Wakefield. Firefighters were seen dousing a burning car with water. The car was badly damaged. There is no word if anyone was injured. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material...
WAKEFIELD, MA
capecod.com

Large amount of fuel spilled on Route 6 ramp

YARMOUTH – A large quantity of fuel was reportedly spilled on the Exit 72 offramp from Route 6 westbound to Willow Street sometime after 4 PM Thursday. Fire officials called for a sander to cover the spill. Traffic was delayed in the area. It was not immediately clear where the fuel came from.
YARMOUTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

WEATHER ALERT

Clouds will increase Thursday with dry weather lasting through early afternoon. Showers will approach from the south and west mid-late afternoon. The evening commute will just be wet in most spots. Later in the evening a change to snow will occur in northern MA with several inches of accumulation through the overnight hours, especially around the RT 2 area. Heavy rain will fall elsewhere in MA, including both Boston and Worcester. Gradually the rain-snow line will migrate south, allowing for smaller accumulations in the Boston area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY starts at noon Thursday and continues through the storm Friday for areas north and west of I128. Light snow will continue on Friday, though the worst will have fallen. A WINTER STORM WATCH is in place for southern and central New Hampshire, as well as parts of Maine for heavier snow accumulations.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Many Massachusetts cities and towns get first few inches of snow

SHARON - It finally feels and looks like winter in Massachusetts. Many cities and towns saw their first few inches of snow Monday, including Sharon. "I was out driving around, the roads are slushy," said Assistant DPW supervisor David Poch. Sharon picked up 2 inches of snow from the storm. Fortunately though, roads weren't too crowded with the holiday, making cleanup easier for DPW crews.CHECK: Snow totals for January 16 storm"We're sanding every street," said Poch. Trucks were busy loading up on sand and salt for hours to treat town roadways. DPW workers in Sharon started pre-treating...
SHARON, MA
Boston Globe

Where to find the best bagels around Boston

Nearly 2,000 readers shared their favorite places to get bagels. Bagel options are infinite. You can order one toasted or cold, with all the fixings or plain with cream cheese, or sandwiched or apart. However, one thing Bostonians can agree on is that our city has some delicious choices when it comes to bagels.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Car crashes into Sutton business, knocking building off foundation

SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business in Sutton, causing serious damage and knocking the building off its foundation. The driver told police he wasn’t used to driving in the area and accidentally turned off the turnpike right into the storefront of Skip’s Outdoor Accents.
SUTTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts

Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Winter storm brings several inches of snow to parts of MA

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of southeastern Massachusetts as a storm system moves through the region Monday, bringing snow, rain, and gusting winds. As of 9 a.m., southern Plymouth County has several inches of snow on the ground, with communities such as...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Team redeveloping vacant lot in Roxbury hopes to bring new energy to neighborhood

BOSTON - Last fall, WBZ first told you about the steps being taken to develop Parcel P-3 in Roxbury. That's also when HYM Investment Group and My City at Peace received the endorsement from The Roxbury Strategic Masterplan Oversight Committee. The property includes nearly eight acres of land that's been a part of development discussions in Boston for decades. On Thursday afternoon, the Boston Planning and Development Agency Board voted to tentatively designate HYM Investment Group and My City at Peace to redevelop Parcel P3 in Roxbury. WBZ-TV's Courtney Cole met with two members of the team at OnyxGroup...
BOSTON, MA
quincyquarry.com

Quincy fraudsters sentenced

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News involving Quincy Massachusetts covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Two Quincy men have been sentenced this week by federal judges in Boston. One scofflaw was sentenced for a forty-one...
QUINCY, MA
newportdispatch.com

Nashua, Hudson police arrest 12 in coordinated round-up

NASHUA — Police say 12 individuals were arrested for various crimes as part of a coordinated round-up by the Hudson Police Department, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Nashua Police Department’s Narcotics Intelligence Division. These individuals were as follows:. Shawnda Tuff, age 25, of Hudson, New Hampshire, was arrested...
NASHUA, NH
whdh.com

Police ask for help in search for East Boston woman last seen in November

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help as they work to locate Reina Morales Rojas, 41, of East Boston. She is described as being a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Morales Rojas was last seen getting into a motor vehicle in the area of Bennington Street, East Boston on Nov. 26 and was dropped off in Somerville.
BOSTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Businesses damaged in Boston Post Road East fire

MARLBOROUGH – Several businesses were impacted by a fire in Marlborough over the weekend. In the early morning hours of Jan. 15, the Marlborough Fire Department responded to a fire in a commercial structure at 42 Boston Post Road East. The initial alarm response included Engine 5, Engine 1,...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Seacoast Current

Did You Know New England Only Has One Sears Store Left?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I remember the days of going to Sears for back-to-school shopping. Please, let's be honest Sears was even a fun place to hang out when in high school. You know what I'm talking about, the time when we went to the mall after school or on the weekend with friends.
BRAINTREE, MA

