FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star SluggerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Three-Time NBA Champion DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Police Cruiser Designed By Students Is RevealedDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
5 Must-Try All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in MassachusettsEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Just Announced: SNAP & HIP Food Boxes Delivered To Your Door By Local Farm-to-Table Grocery StoreDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
quincyquarry.com
Snow Team Six ready for the storm but the rest of Quincy not so much? #mayorkoch #Quincydepartmentofpublicworkd
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Snow Team Six ready for the storm but the rest of Quincy apparently not so much. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. While out and about looking for the news...
whdh.com
Car catches fire during storm on Route 128 in Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A car caught fire during Friday’s winter storm on Route 128 in Wakefield. Firefighters were seen dousing a burning car with water. The car was badly damaged. There is no word if anyone was injured. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material...
capecod.com
Large amount of fuel spilled on Route 6 ramp
YARMOUTH – A large quantity of fuel was reportedly spilled on the Exit 72 offramp from Route 6 westbound to Willow Street sometime after 4 PM Thursday. Fire officials called for a sander to cover the spill. Traffic was delayed in the area. It was not immediately clear where the fuel came from.
WEATHER ALERT
Clouds will increase Thursday with dry weather lasting through early afternoon. Showers will approach from the south and west mid-late afternoon. The evening commute will just be wet in most spots. Later in the evening a change to snow will occur in northern MA with several inches of accumulation through the overnight hours, especially around the RT 2 area. Heavy rain will fall elsewhere in MA, including both Boston and Worcester. Gradually the rain-snow line will migrate south, allowing for smaller accumulations in the Boston area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY starts at noon Thursday and continues through the storm Friday for areas north and west of I128. Light snow will continue on Friday, though the worst will have fallen. A WINTER STORM WATCH is in place for southern and central New Hampshire, as well as parts of Maine for heavier snow accumulations.
nbcboston.com
NEW SNOWFALL MAPS: Here's How Much Snow Will Fall in Mass., Northern New England
An incoming storm is expected to bring rain and snow on Thursday night into Friday, and 30 miles could determine whether you get 6 inches of snow or none at all by Friday morning. Winter weather warnings and advisories have already been issued for parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire,...
Many Massachusetts cities and towns get first few inches of snow
SHARON - It finally feels and looks like winter in Massachusetts. Many cities and towns saw their first few inches of snow Monday, including Sharon. "I was out driving around, the roads are slushy," said Assistant DPW supervisor David Poch. Sharon picked up 2 inches of snow from the storm. Fortunately though, roads weren't too crowded with the holiday, making cleanup easier for DPW crews.CHECK: Snow totals for January 16 storm"We're sanding every street," said Poch. Trucks were busy loading up on sand and salt for hours to treat town roadways. DPW workers in Sharon started pre-treating...
Where is winter? Why has it been so mild? Where is the snow?
Climatologically, the coldest part of winter is the next couple of weeks. Through Tuesday, however, this winter has been the 13th warmest on record.
Boston Globe
Where to find the best bagels around Boston
Nearly 2,000 readers shared their favorite places to get bagels. Bagel options are infinite. You can order one toasted or cold, with all the fixings or plain with cream cheese, or sandwiched or apart. However, one thing Bostonians can agree on is that our city has some delicious choices when it comes to bagels.
whdh.com
Car crashes into Sutton business, knocking building off foundation
SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business in Sutton, causing serious damage and knocking the building off its foundation. The driver told police he wasn’t used to driving in the area and accidentally turned off the turnpike right into the storefront of Skip’s Outdoor Accents.
Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts
Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
caughtindot.com
The Shopping Center on Morrissey Blvd. that includes Lambert’s Market and Puritan Plaza is on the market
According to the Dorchester Reporter, the Morrissey Blvd shopping center that includes Lambert’s Rainbow Market and the Puritan Plaza shopping center is on the market. According to a local listing, the property at 777 Morrissey Blvd. and the Lambert’s in Westwood are for sale. These properties are owned by the Lambert family trust.
whdh.com
Winter storm brings several inches of snow to parts of MA
ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of southeastern Massachusetts as a storm system moves through the region Monday, bringing snow, rain, and gusting winds. As of 9 a.m., southern Plymouth County has several inches of snow on the ground, with communities such as...
Team redeveloping vacant lot in Roxbury hopes to bring new energy to neighborhood
BOSTON - Last fall, WBZ first told you about the steps being taken to develop Parcel P-3 in Roxbury. That's also when HYM Investment Group and My City at Peace received the endorsement from The Roxbury Strategic Masterplan Oversight Committee. The property includes nearly eight acres of land that's been a part of development discussions in Boston for decades. On Thursday afternoon, the Boston Planning and Development Agency Board voted to tentatively designate HYM Investment Group and My City at Peace to redevelop Parcel P3 in Roxbury. WBZ-TV's Courtney Cole met with two members of the team at OnyxGroup...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy fraudsters sentenced
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News involving Quincy Massachusetts covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Two Quincy men have been sentenced this week by federal judges in Boston. One scofflaw was sentenced for a forty-one...
newportdispatch.com
Nashua, Hudson police arrest 12 in coordinated round-up
NASHUA — Police say 12 individuals were arrested for various crimes as part of a coordinated round-up by the Hudson Police Department, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Nashua Police Department’s Narcotics Intelligence Division. These individuals were as follows:. Shawnda Tuff, age 25, of Hudson, New Hampshire, was arrested...
Chain Restaurant Wants To Open Its 13th Location in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – A chain restaurant wants to open its 13th location in Shoppers World in Framingham. Tavern in the Square is seeking to open at the former John Harvard’s restaurant spot at 1 Worcester Road in Shoppers World, according to the agenda for the Framingham License Commission. the...
whdh.com
Police ask for help in search for East Boston woman last seen in November
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help as they work to locate Reina Morales Rojas, 41, of East Boston. She is described as being a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Morales Rojas was last seen getting into a motor vehicle in the area of Bennington Street, East Boston on Nov. 26 and was dropped off in Somerville.
What Boston meteorologists are saying about the timing and impacts of this week’s inclement weather
Eric Fisher, WBZ: ‘The lack of cold around will continue to make pure snow events difficult to come by…but some will pick up a fresh blanket Thursday night/Friday’
communityadvocate.com
Businesses damaged in Boston Post Road East fire
MARLBOROUGH – Several businesses were impacted by a fire in Marlborough over the weekend. In the early morning hours of Jan. 15, the Marlborough Fire Department responded to a fire in a commercial structure at 42 Boston Post Road East. The initial alarm response included Engine 5, Engine 1,...
Did You Know New England Only Has One Sears Store Left?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I remember the days of going to Sears for back-to-school shopping. Please, let's be honest Sears was even a fun place to hang out when in high school. You know what I'm talking about, the time when we went to the mall after school or on the weekend with friends.
