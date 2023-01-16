Read full article on original website
Emporia City Commissioners amend intended bond amount for proposed development project Wednesday
A planned improvement project is expanding as is support from the Emporia City Commission. During their regular meeting Wednesday morning, commissioners approved amending a resolution, originally passed in December, declaring the city’s intent to issue industrial revenue bonds totaling just over $3.5 million to support the construction of 12 duplexes through Capitol Holdings LLC. Wednesday’s amendment increases the IRB total to just over $4.6 million as Capitol Holdings is planning to construct four additional duplexes.
Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce launches into 2023 with 125th Annual Meeting
The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce noted 125 years of staying power with its Annual Meeting on Friday night at the Emporia State Memorial Union Webb Hall. Chamber President and CEO Jeanine McKenna says there is a lot of momentum heading into this year. Part of the evening involved a...
County Commissioners approve purchase of new audio/video equipment for Bowyer Community Building Thursday
The Bowyer Community Building will be receiving updated audio and video equipment following approval by Lyon County Commissioners Thursday morning. Commissioners approved the purchase of updated equipment through Neal Nurnberg for just under $10,000 by a vote of 2-1. Lyon County Controller Dan Williams says the updated equipment will make the building’s system fully wireless, much like the system at the Anderson Building.
LYON COUNTY ANIMAL QUARANTINE: Humane Society offers last-minute ‘good faith’ contract adjustment
There is at least a chance the Humane Society of the flint Hills’ animal quarantine contract with Lyon County may go beyond Jan. 27. On Thursday, the Humane Society said it declined an extension of the current contract with Lyon County after extensive negotiations. Late Friday, Humane Society Director Stephanie Achille said the agency offered a “good faith” alteration to its proposed contract involving additional funding and the use of two quarantine court-hold kennels.
NWS Wichita announces spotter training sessions for Chase, Greenwood counties
Snow is possible over the next week, but the National Weather Service is starting to schedule its spring severe weather training sessions. NWS Wichita has announced Kansas SKYWARN Storm Identification and Safety training sessions, including two for its counties in the KVOE listening area. The Chase County session will be at 6:30 pm Feb. 28 at the Cottonwood Falls Community Building, while the Greenwood County session will be at 6:30 pm March 5 at the Eureka High Auditorium.
Audio – Wednesday – 01-18-23
Newsmaker: Incoming Lyon County Commissioner Ken Duft. Live Call-In: Managing Your Money w/ ESB Financial. Newsmaker 2: Angela Anderson and Lauren Campbell discuss a recent joint meeting of the Neosho and Verdigris Regional Action Committees. Lyon County History Center Director Greg Jordon makes his bi-weekly appearance. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Emporia State vs...
Emporia State men 1st and women 2nd at UCM Invitational
The Emporia State track and field teams resumed the indoor season at the Central Missouri Invitational Friday, the men came home with a 1st place finish and the women finished in 2nd place in the 6-team meet. Individually for the men, Jack Watson had the fastest time in the 200-meter...
WEATHER: Drought remains stable areawide
Another week, another stable report from the US Drought Monitor. The latest weekly map still has Lyon, Chase and Osage counties in moderate drought, along with northwest Coffey, southeast Morris and southeast Wabaunsee counties. Greenwood County still ranges from moderate drought north of Madison to exceptional drought along and south of US Highway 54.
Wreck near Emporia causes small power outages
A wreck near Emporia caused two small power outages Friday night. Lyon County deputies, Kansas Highway Patrol troopers, Emporia Fire and Evergy were all called to Road 170 and G shortly before 10:30 pm after a truck crashed into a power pole. The crash cut the pole in half and brought several power lines down near the wreck site.
Flint Hills Shoot Out down to final day
At the Flint Hills Shoot Out Friday, Lyndon and Osage City advanced to the boys’ championship game. Lyndon defeated Mission Valley 61-40. Osage City outscored Chase County 56-43. On the consolation side of the bracket, West Franklin defeated Northern Heights 66-46. Central Heights outscored Council Grove 61-51. Saturday’s schedule...
Trio of Emporia Spartan Boxers to compete in Hutchinson Saturday and Sunday
Emporia Spartan Boxing is back to action Saturday and Sunday in Hutchinson. Junior Robles (139 lbs) and Mercedes Silvey (145 lbs) will be competing in the Kansas Golden Gloves state tournament Saturday afternoon. This will be Robles’ 13th bout and Silvey’s fourth. With a win, Robles will advance...
LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Pleas accepted in cases of SUV use as deadly weapon, drug distribution
Sentencing is coming in late March for a Montana man accused of trying to use an SUV as a deadly weapon during an incident near Emporia last month. Jacob Culver, age 39 of Great Falls, pleaded no contest to aggravated assault as part of a hearing this week. Other counts, including speeding, criminal damage, failure to stop at a wreck causing injury or damage and reckless driving, were all dismissed.
Emporia Land Bank considering acquisition of Urbanside Park to spur additional future development
The Emporia Land Bank is looking to foster additional local development with the potential acquisition of a local park. During the Emporia City Commission’s regular meeting Wednesday, City Community Development Coordinator Jeff Lynch delivered the annual land bank report. Lynch noted that in 2022 the land bank managed to sell off three different properties.
WEATHER: Seasonal driving conditions reported across KVOE listening area with wintry precipitation underway
Wintry precipitation is now underway in the KVOE listening area and is leading to some minor travel impacts. Seasonal driving conditions are being reported on most major highways including US Highways 50 and 56 and Kansas Highways 150 and 177. US 56 from Council Grove to Herrington is partially covered according to Kandrive.org.
Drivers wanted: USD 253 providing assistance for CDL bus driver training
USD 253 Emporia is calling for any and all residents interested in working for the district’s transportation department to apply now. During KVOE’s Talk of Emporia Friday, District Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Rob Scheib stated the district is somewhat low when it comes to available school route and activity bus drivers. Scheib says the shortage is due to a number of factors including resignations, a low applicant pool and lower wages.
Emporia State baseball 9th in MIAA preseason poll
The MIAA preseason baseball poll has been released. Emporia State is picked 9th in the Coaches poll. Central Missouri is the unanimous pick to finish in 1st place. Pittsburg State is second followed by Northeastern State, Central Oklahoma, Washburn, Missouri Southern, Rogers State, and Northwest Missouri State. Newman, Missouri Western,...
FOUR SEASONS FIRE: All impacted have short-term living arrangements; Red Cross offers financial aid to affected residents
Ultimately, there may not be much in the way of actual fire damage at 2230 Prairie Street, one of the Four Seasons Apartments buildings. However, there is significant smoke damage from the basement to the third floor and about $100,000 worth of damage to apartment units and personal belongings — meaning 16 families may be officially displaced through the weekend or quite a bit longer, depending on when apartment management gives the all-clear. Having said that, though, Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage tells KVOE News the situation could have been much worse.
Emporia High boys swimming and diving travels to Campus
The Emporia High boys swimming and diving team travels to Campus on Thursday. Logan Woydziak says the Spartans want to keep improving times in their events. After Thursday’s meet, the Spartans will host their fourth meet of the season next Saturday.
Pomona man arrested following late night pursuit in Osage and Franklin counties Wednesday
A vehicle pursuit that began in Osage County concluded in Franklin County with the arrest of a Pomona man on multiple charges Wednesday night. According to Sheriff Chris Wells, a deputy initiated a traffic stop at 5th and Pine in Quenemo just after 11:30 pm. The vehicle fled during the stop initiating a pursuit that ended at an undisclosed residence in Pomona.
Emporia High boys basketball to open Ralph Miller Classic against Coffeyville
The Emporia High boys basketball team opens up the Ralph Miller Classic Thursday afternoon against Coffeyville. It’ll be the first meeting between the two teams since the 2017-18 season. Emporia High is 8-2, while Coffeyville is 4-4. Coach Lee Baldwin says they need to have a fast start. Senior...
