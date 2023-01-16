ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Record

Developer withdraws application for major Park City Mountain project

The Provo developer pursuing a major project at the base of Park City Mountain said on Thursday that it has opted to withdraw its application. PEG Companies said in a statement that it needed more time to take into account the effects of the paid parking and reservation systems implemented at the resort this ski season. The firm added that it looks “forward to continuing to collaborate with Park City Mountain on the next steps for this important project.”
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Sundance crowds spend lots of money in Park City

The Sundance Film Festival in 2020 closed in the weeks before the novel coronavirus pandemic roiled the globe, providing a boost to Park City businesses shortly before the economic convulsions that spring and summer. A report issued in June of 2020 detailed the economic impact of that year’s festival. This...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Guest editorial: High Valley Transit responds

We are writing in response to a letter to the editor in last week’s paper titled “Hold High Valley Transit accountable.” As members of the board of High Valley Transit, we welcome dialogue with the community and in that regard appreciated the letter. All of us at...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

[PHOTOS] Raising the curtain on Sundance Film Festival 2023

Welcome to Park City! We’ve been expecting you. It’s opening day for Sundance Film Festival 2023. The event schedule: super hot. The weather: definitely not. The temperature may be frosty, but nothing will dampen the spirits of this year’s festival-goers. So let’s ‘raise the curtain,’ ‘roll film,’ and ‘buckle up’ for a long-awaited cinematic and wildly artistic ride.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

LDS Church applies to change Wasatch County dark sky rules

As part of the plan to build a temple near Heber City, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wants Wasatch County to relax its rules against light pollution. The LDS Church is planning a new temple in the Heber Valley and wants to change Wasatch County’s outdoor lighting code so it can light it up.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

GALLERY: Elk travel through residential neighborhood in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Neighborhoods around the Wasatch Front have reported seeing wildlife passing through in recent days. In one residential area of Salt Lake City, people have reported seeing elk. On Sunday, police and wildlife officials worked on a plan so they could tranquilize and relocate the elk on Monday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

Park City skates away with tie on senior night

After winning 12 straight games, the Park City Red hockey team had to settle for a tie against Brighton Navy for senior night on Wednesday at the Park City Ice Arena. The Miners carried a 2-1 lead into the third period, but a game-tying goal for Brighton in the that period was the final tally of the night in a 2-2 stalemate.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man discovered in stolen vehicle, charged with burglary in Silver Creek

A 33-year-old Tooele man was arrested Friday night following a string of crimes in Silver Creek. Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies initially arrested the man after he was found inside a stolen vehicle that was located in a gas station parking lot, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The car was impounded and the man was transported to the Summit County Jail.
TOOELE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

A deal for mobile home owners in Riverdale, if they leave quickly

RIVERDALE, Utah — People living at a Riverdale mobile home park could be well compensated if they move out early. But they’ll need to move quickly. Lesley’s Mobile Home park at 671 West 4400 South in Riverdale is closing, and the owner has given residents until the end of May 2023 to move out. But, if residents can move out by March 1, the owner has offered to give them $1,500.
RIVERDALE, UT
utahstories.com

Homeless Population Forces Prominent Business to Leave Downtown Salt Lake City

Linda Southam called the police “again” one morning to dislodge a passed-out homeless man who wouldn’t budge from the entrance. The founder and co-owner of Southam Gallery told the officer, “You need to be a little more mean so they don’t come back.” The officer replied, “Ma’am, I have to do this a hundred times a day. I can’t be mean every time.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

Park City wrestling honors seniors

Park City High School’s wrestling team honored its seniors for its Wednesday night meet against Orem. “We seem like we’re constantly in rebuilding mode here a little bit with the wrestling program, but I think because of these seniors and because of the leadership, the numbers are bigger this year than they have been (and) the numbers of people that stayed,” Park City coach Curt Futch said. “We’ve had very little attrition, which is good. And I think that is a testament to the team and to the leadership within the team. It’s not the coaches doing that, it’s the other wrestlers that are holding themselves accountable and encouraging them to come to practice and compete.”
