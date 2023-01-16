Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
BYU Ballet Students Presented Swan Lake in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
Park Record
Park City Mountain development application withdrawn, ending nearly three years of difficult talks
The Provo firm that spent nearly three years entangled in difficult discussions with a City Hall panel about a proposal for a major development at the Park City-side base of Park City Mountain withdrew the application on Thursday, a decision that creates uncertainty regarding the future of the land. PEG...
Park Record
Sundance starts — and some Park City businesses brace for their first fest
Tina’s Bakery opened in the Gateway Center, just off Main Street, in the middle of December, in time for the holiday crowds and, now, for the Sundance Film Festival. It is an Argentinian bakery with a menu that includes foodstuffs and beverages that, it seems, will appeal to the fast-moving festival crowds.
Park Record
Sundance spending is a subplot in festival’s return to Park City
Sundance Film Festival attendees could spend $1,000-plus a night on a hotel room, then drop hundreds of dollars on meals before hiring a shuttle, for hundreds of more dollars, to get them to a screening or a party and then back to a hotel. As Sundance returns for the first...
Park Record
Developer withdraws application for major Park City Mountain project
The Provo developer pursuing a major project at the base of Park City Mountain said on Thursday that it has opted to withdraw its application. PEG Companies said in a statement that it needed more time to take into account the effects of the paid parking and reservation systems implemented at the resort this ski season. The firm added that it looks “forward to continuing to collaborate with Park City Mountain on the next steps for this important project.”
Park Record
Sundance crowds spend lots of money in Park City
The Sundance Film Festival in 2020 closed in the weeks before the novel coronavirus pandemic roiled the globe, providing a boost to Park City businesses shortly before the economic convulsions that spring and summer. A report issued in June of 2020 detailed the economic impact of that year’s festival. This...
Park Record
Guest editorial: High Valley Transit responds
We are writing in response to a letter to the editor in last week’s paper titled “Hold High Valley Transit accountable.” As members of the board of High Valley Transit, we welcome dialogue with the community and in that regard appreciated the letter. All of us at...
Park Record
[PHOTOS] Raising the curtain on Sundance Film Festival 2023
Welcome to Park City! We’ve been expecting you. It’s opening day for Sundance Film Festival 2023. The event schedule: super hot. The weather: definitely not. The temperature may be frosty, but nothing will dampen the spirits of this year’s festival-goers. So let’s ‘raise the curtain,’ ‘roll film,’ and ‘buckle up’ for a long-awaited cinematic and wildly artistic ride.
LDS Church applies to change Wasatch County dark sky rules
As part of the plan to build a temple near Heber City, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wants Wasatch County to relax its rules against light pollution. The LDS Church is planning a new temple in the Heber Valley and wants to change Wasatch County’s outdoor lighting code so it can light it up.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Elk travel through residential neighborhood in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Neighborhoods around the Wasatch Front have reported seeing wildlife passing through in recent days. In one residential area of Salt Lake City, people have reported seeing elk. On Sunday, police and wildlife officials worked on a plan so they could tranquilize and relocate the elk on Monday.
Pair of bull elk spotted in Salt Lake City
Residents on the east side of Salt Lake City were treated to a sight that's not so common in those parts.
Park Record
Park City skates away with tie on senior night
After winning 12 straight games, the Park City Red hockey team had to settle for a tie against Brighton Navy for senior night on Wednesday at the Park City Ice Arena. The Miners carried a 2-1 lead into the third period, but a game-tying goal for Brighton in the that period was the final tally of the night in a 2-2 stalemate.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: SLC woman bought a car, then discovered it wasn’t legal to drive
SUNSET, Utah — Imagine paying thousands of dollars for a car, only to find out you cannot get license plates to drive it legally. When it happened to a Salt Lake City woman, she decided to Get Gephardt. “This is the car that I was supposed to get, or...
Mobile home residents frustrated as deadline to move approaches
Jason Williams has lived in Lesley's Mobile Home Park for 22 years, his mother lived here before that. He says he knew the evictions were coming but it doesn't make it any easier.
ABC 4
Utah’s first Taco Truck is growing into a sit down restaurant
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Katy with Taste Utah got to sit down and talk about how the First Original Street taco Stand in Utah since 1998 has gone from your go-to Taco Stand, to a Taco Truck to a sit down Taco Shop – Tacos Dan Rafa!
Wanted felon arrested at Salt Lake City motel after SWAT standoff
A wanted felon who officers believed had access to guns was arrested overnight following a standoff that led to a partial evacuation of a Salt Lake City motel.
9 abandoned puppies rescued from snowy road in northern Utah
Nine abandoned puppies were rescued from a snowy road late Tuesday night near I-15 in northern Utah by two good Samaritans.
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man discovered in stolen vehicle, charged with burglary in Silver Creek
A 33-year-old Tooele man was arrested Friday night following a string of crimes in Silver Creek. Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies initially arrested the man after he was found inside a stolen vehicle that was located in a gas station parking lot, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The car was impounded and the man was transported to the Summit County Jail.
kslnewsradio.com
A deal for mobile home owners in Riverdale, if they leave quickly
RIVERDALE, Utah — People living at a Riverdale mobile home park could be well compensated if they move out early. But they’ll need to move quickly. Lesley’s Mobile Home park at 671 West 4400 South in Riverdale is closing, and the owner has given residents until the end of May 2023 to move out. But, if residents can move out by March 1, the owner has offered to give them $1,500.
utahstories.com
Homeless Population Forces Prominent Business to Leave Downtown Salt Lake City
Linda Southam called the police “again” one morning to dislodge a passed-out homeless man who wouldn’t budge from the entrance. The founder and co-owner of Southam Gallery told the officer, “You need to be a little more mean so they don’t come back.” The officer replied, “Ma’am, I have to do this a hundred times a day. I can’t be mean every time.”
Park Record
Park City wrestling honors seniors
Park City High School’s wrestling team honored its seniors for its Wednesday night meet against Orem. “We seem like we’re constantly in rebuilding mode here a little bit with the wrestling program, but I think because of these seniors and because of the leadership, the numbers are bigger this year than they have been (and) the numbers of people that stayed,” Park City coach Curt Futch said. “We’ve had very little attrition, which is good. And I think that is a testament to the team and to the leadership within the team. It’s not the coaches doing that, it’s the other wrestlers that are holding themselves accountable and encouraging them to come to practice and compete.”
Comments / 0