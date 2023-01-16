Read full article on original website
Shops At Oak Brook | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
To the west of Chicago and very close to the Oakbrook Center is another smaller but still good option to go shopping, Shops at Oak Brook. It has few stores, but they are some of the best to buy cheap in Chicago like TJMaxx and Nordstrom Rack. There is also the Nike outlet store, a great option if you want to buy discount sports shoes and clothing and don't want to go to one of the Chicago outlets.
Aldi eyes growth in Chicago area with new store opening next week
Fast-growing German discount grocery chain Aldi will open a new store in the Chicago area next Thursday, with more store expansion already underway in the Windy City. Aldi will open its newest store on the northwest side of Chicago in North Riverside, Illinois, at 7517 W. Cermak Rd., which will replace the store located at 2000 Harlem Ave., as that store is set to officially close on Wednesday.
Regal Cinemas closing 2 Chicago area theaters
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Regal Cinemas is closing almost 40 more theaters, including two in the Chicago area.Regal is the second-largest U.S. theater chain. Its parent company filed for bankruptcy protection four months ago.As part of the new round of closures, Bolingbrook Stadium 12 and Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 are shutting down. The closings start next month.Regal shuttered 12 other cinemas last year. Around 500 Regal Theaters will stay open.
Regal Cinemas closing 39 more movie theaters, including in Chicago suburbs | See list
The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.
Gurnee Mills | Luxury Shopping mall in Gurnee, Illinois
Long before the Fashion Outlets of Chicago expansion came near O'Hare Airport was Gurnee Mills. It's 45 miles north of Chicago and offers something for everyone, at low prices. For kids, attractions include the Reptile Zoo, Rainforest Cafe, Disney Store, Rink Side Sports, and the cineplex. And, of course, there are over 200 discount stores for adults. There are also a number of fast casual and sit-down restaurants. Gurnee Mills Outlet Mall is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Chicagoland.
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
More than 450 affordable senior housing units coming to Chicago, southwest suburb
A national affordable housing developer says it has acquired more than 450 units of affordable senior housing in the city and suburbs. Standard Communities says it has acquired the 145-unit Commonwealth Apartments on Kildeer Drive in Bolingbrook.
Party City Files For Bankruptcy–What It Means For Illinois Stores
Wasn't it just a few days back that we were learning about Bed Bath & Beyond closing more Illinois stores (and nationwide, too) after coming off a terrible year in 2022?. I guess we're going to go with that old adage "misery loves company" today, since Party City announced yesterday that they've filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after struggling with rising prices and a pullback in customer spending.
Did You Know Illinois is Home to the Largest Arcade in the United States?
Gamers from all over the country flock to the Galloping Ghost Arcade in Brookfield, Illinois for three very big reasons; the size, the vibe, and the deals!. This building located at 9415 Ogden Ave. in Brookfield, Illinois may not look like anything terribly exciting, but inside you will well over 800 arcade games and pinball machines!
‘Experts’ Claim the Best Illinois Steak is Here and Not Chicago
I'll say from the start that I don't automatically trust the internet to tell me where the best this or that is. However, there is one site that claims to be "experts" at finding the best steakhouse in Illinois. If they're right, you don't need to go to Chicago which I'll take as good news.
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Chicago IL
CHICAGO, IL - When visiting Chicago, IL, you should take advantage of some of the must-try hot dog spots. You'll find the best burgers, sausages, and cheeses in the city at these great locations. Below are a few of our favorite staff picks from The East Coast Traveler to get hot dogs in Chicago.
Circle K offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas at some Illinois stations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A heads-up for drivers: Circle K will be offering 40 cents off per gallon of fuel at participating Illinois stations. The deal applies between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday. The company said it is looking to give consumers some relief after the holiday spending season. You...
Chicago’s 5 Best Italian Restaurants
There’s room for both old-school red-sauce joints and new-school Italian fare in Chicago. Options abound — and among them, just a few standouts that are worth a visit. Each spot offers a unique experience, whether you’re after an intimate date night, a buzzy dinner or a relaxed family meal. Below, our short list of the best Italian spots in Chicago.
You Can Get 40 Cents Off Gallon At These Illinois Gas Stations
For only three hours today (Friday 1/20), there will be discounted gas for everyone at a chain of fuel stations in Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri. The Fuel Day promotion is back at your local Circle K store and beginning at 3 pm this afternoon, a discount of 40 cents off a gallon will be offered from 3 pm to 6 pm local time.
These 22 Bars Are The Friendliest in Northern Illinois
Tavern, lounge, and tap, if the bar you're hanging out at has one of those words in the name, chances are it's the friendly kind of place where everyone might know your name. It's where you go when taking your date to meet your friends, it's where you go when she breaks up with you. It's your joint for celebrating a child's birth and a fallen comrade's life. It's where you want to be to feel a sense of community—a comfortable place to be yourself and enjoy life, a good meal, and some delicious drinks.
Des Plaines Theatre CEO cancels conservative group's event amid controversy, threats
The CEO of the Des Plaines Theatre has canceled a controversial event sponsored by a conservative group and says he was getting threats and hate calls over the booking.
Cawley Chicago executes sale in Tinley Park as an industrial reuse asset
Cawley Chicago announces the recent sale of a 49,418-square-foot building at 18410 Crossing Drive in Tinley Park, Illinois. Principal Rawly Lantz, SIOR, and Senior Associate Justin Harris spearheaded a team in the innovative and visionary sale of this office to an industrial reuse facility. Cawley represented the private investor in the transaction. The buyer was a multi-national laboratory group, represented by a team at CBRE led by Ted Gates.
One of the 10 Biggest Eye Sores in the US is in Illinois
An iconic building in Illinois was just named to the list of the 10 Biggest Eye Sores in the USA. Which building is it...?. What is beautiful and what is ugly is subjective right? Well, according to buildworld.co.uk a building in Chicago is one of the 10 Biggest Eye Sores in the US, and that building is none other than the iconic Thompson Center (pictured below).
Illinois Goodwill Stores Do Not Accept These 17 Items
Getting an early start on spring cleaning? You should know some things before you take a box to a Goodwill in Illinois. My family isn't very good at getting rid of stuff and we recently cleaned out loads of things to donate. That definitely wasn't a highlight of the Christmas season. It was a massive undertaking from years of holding onto things (for whatever reason, sentimental or not) and a lot of "will they accept this though?" But it's cold outside and why shouldn't you be productive and actually get rid of some stuff?
