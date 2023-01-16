Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Alton Woman, Passenger Taken To Hospital After Accident Near Hull
Alton, Iowa — An Alton woman and her passenger were taken to the hospital after an accident near Hull on Thursday, January 19th. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 4:20 p.m., 77-year-old Pearl Kellen of Alton was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Highway 75, two miles southwest of Hull, when she lost control of the pickup, which entered the west ditch and rolled.
kiwaradio.com
Two From Sioux Center And One From Ireton Taken To Hospital After Crash
Sioux Center, Iowa– A Sioux Center man and woman and an Ireton man were taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center recently. The Sioux Center Police Department reports that 81-year-old Marvin Wielard of Sioux Center was driving a 2016 Toyota SUV northbound on 13th Avenue Northeast, at the northeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits. They tell us that 50-year-old Brady Van Sloten of Ireton was eastbound on 20th Street Northeast in a 2007 Peterbilt truck.
kiwaradio.com
Storm Lake Man Faces Felony OWI, Drug Charges After Rock Rapids Traffic Stop
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Storm Lake man has been arrested on felony OWI and drug charges after a traffic stop in Rock Rapids earlier this week. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 32-year-old Joel Angelo Rivera of Storm Lake is accused of doing drugs and driving under the influence. He was arrested on Sunday.
kiwaradio.com
Two Taken To Area Hospitals After Saturday Morning Crash
Hull, Iowa — Two Sioux Center residents were taken to area hospitals in the aftermath of a Saturday morning rollover crash near Hull. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap took place at 10:14 Saturday morning on Highway 18, three miles northwest of Hull. Deputies say...
Police investigating stabbing incident at Sioux City west side
Sioux City Police Department arrested a woman who allegedly stabbed a woman at Sioux City's west side area Wednesday afternoon.
KELOLAND TV
Major drug bust, shooting investigation, EAB spreads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Friday on First@4. Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Attorney General and Division of Criminal Investigations are now looking into yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.
KELOLAND TV
Local car lot vandalized over the weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a case of vandalism at a Sioux Falls car lot over the weekend. It happened on the 800 block of East 10th Street. Police say 7 vehicles had windows broken out. “The manager or owner had left Saturday afternoon and then...
nwestiowa.com
Orange City Vision 2023
ORANGE CITY—Residents and visitors to Orange City will continue to be able to “Experience the vibrant life” — the community’s motto in 2023 with plans that will enhance the Sioux County seat’s offerings as a location to work, live and play. A recent workforce...
nwestiowa.com
Man sentenced for burglary by Larchwood
LARCHWOOD—A 41-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man has been sentenced in connection with a burglary near Larchwood in May. The case against Ricky Lee Blekestad stemmed from authorities being called about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, to a farm place northwest of Larchwood for a burglary in progress, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
KETV.com
Sioux City woman died while calling 911
A Sioux City woman died after being shot while calling 911 for help. Police say 31-year-old Sarah Zoelle was on the phone with dispatchers Sunday when a gunshot could be heard. She was shot in the stomach and died later at a local hospital. Austyn Self, 23, is charged with...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley needs to increase sewer rates, report finds
SIBLEY—Sibley City Council members heard good news and bad news regarding water and sewer rates on Monday, Jan. 9. Dave Berg, a consultant from Rosemount, MN, started with the good news. “In general, when I look at the water rates and look at the projections, there’s no concerns from...
nwestiowa.com
Osceola County’s museums seeking more public funds
SIBLEY—Three Osceola County museums were the main topic of the board of supervisors meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10. Janet Stofferan, curator of McCallum Museum in Sibley, made a general request of $4,000 for each museum — an increase from $3,000 each received last year — before explaining how her facility would use any funds received. DeBoer Grocery Museum in Ashton and Tracy House Museum in Ocheyedan were the other two petitioning groups.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center teen leads ice fishing clinic
SIOUX CENTER—Dressed head to toe in cold weather gear, Rowan Oostra plants his knees into the snow next to his fourth hole in the ice during a recent visit to the frozen water at Sandy Hollow Recreation Area. There, he drops in his fish finder to see if anything...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City metro has heaviest snow in 5 years
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Heavy snow has blanketed a big chunk of Siouxland. Dry air kept some of the heaviest snow rates from materializing, but Sioux City still received the heaviest snow since 2018. The last time Sioux City has had seven or more inches of snow was January...
stormlakeradio.com
Local and Area Snowfall Amounts
The National Weather Service out of Sioux Falls, and meteorologist Peter Rogers, says several inches of snow fell across northwest Iowa last (Wed) night into this (Thur) morning...(audio clip below) Six-and-a-half inches of snow were measured outside the Storm Lake Radio stations, with 89-hundredths of an inch precipitation. Elsewhere, Rogers...
nwestiowa.com
Ireton Council is 'all in' with Ireton Clinic expansion
IRETON—The Ireton City Council was joined by Jason Pullman from Hawarden Regional Healthcare on Monday to discuss possible expansion of the Ireton Clinic. Hawarden Regional Healthcare currently rents a portion on the east side of the city office building at 318 Main St. for its Ireton clinic. This summer...
KELOLAND TV
Police investigating gunshots at Sioux Falls apartment
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Early Sunday morning, Sioux Falls police responded to a report of gunshots at an apartment building near the 1800 block of east 5th street. Police report that they found 6 shell casings outside the apartment building. One bullet was reported to have gone through...
Former KCAU Anchor Dave Nixon passes away at 83
Former KCAU 9 Anchor Dave Nixon has died at the age of 83.
nwestiowa.com
Falcon school board votes on snow makeup dates
HAWARDEN—A total of 15 minutes to the school day will be added to the West Sioux School District daily to help makeup hours missed due to inclement weather. Five minutes will be added to the start of the school day and 10 to the end of the day, meaning 15 minutes will be added into the core times of the educational day.
Siouxland communities brace for winter storm
Local governments are preparing for the largest snowstorm of the year so far by checking out their equipment and pre-treating roadways.
