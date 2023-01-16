ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Representatives from Glenville State, Marshall to meet

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Representatives from Glenville State University and Marshall University are planning to meet this week to discuss future collaborations. Officials have scheduled the meeting for Friday at Glenville State. “I believe that our two institutions, Glenville State University and Marshall, already have a fantastic working relationship. The...
W.Va. National Guard retires beloved aircraft from service

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five members of the West Virginia National Guard’s Counter Drug Program boarded a beloved aircraft in Bridgeport for its final retirement flight. The beloved RC-26 Condor has been a primary fixed wing asset for multiple Air National Guard units around the nation, including West Virginia.
First at 4 Forum: Dr. Lee B. Smith and Joe Klass

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Lee B. Smith and Joe Klass with the Monongalia County Quick Response Team joined First at 4 on Friday. They talked about a recent award they won, tactics used to prevent drug overdoses, and how the award helps the Monongalia County Quick Response Team. You...
Students involved in crash near North Marion High School

FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash involving students near North Marion High School shut down the roadway for nearly an hour Friday afternoon, officials said. The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. near North Marion High School during dismissal, according to the Marion County 911 Center. Marion County Schools Superintendent Donna...
Spotlight on Business: Riversong Spa

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited Riversong Spa in Bridgeport for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
First at 4 Forum: Clarksburg Community Baby Shower

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deaonna and Diana with the Clarksburg Community Baby Shower joined First at 4 on Friday. Deaonna and Diana talked about the Clarksburg Community Baby Shower happening on Saturday and other groups involved in the event. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at...
Homes for Harrison searching for volunteers for county-wide census

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Homes for Harrison is searching for volunteers to help end homelessness in the area. The nonprofit organization is gearing up for its annual Point-In-Time Count. The count is a county-wide census of people and families experiencing homelessness. Executive Director Mendi Scott said the organization counts in...
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Jan. 19

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses ibonds. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Clarksburg seeking downtown parking solutions

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Clarksburg is looking at some solutions to improve parking downtown. A study was launched after complaints and conflicts arose from the air garage paid parking behind the courthouse. The parking meters downtown generate revenue, but aren’t for long-term parking and Jackson Square is...
House introduces bill to repeal motorcycle helmet requirement

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The House of Delegates introduced more than 50 bills on Friday. Of those bills, House Bill 282 would get rid of helmet requirements for motorcyclists. As of this article’s publication a comment from lead sponsor Delegate Sheedy, from Marshall County, on what prompted him to introduce...
Former Taylor County principal indicted

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County Grand Jury has handed down an indictment against a former Taylor County principal. 49-year-old Brian Scott Hage, of Grafton, and former principal of Taylor County Middle School, was charged with one county of domestic battery, two counts of felony child neglect, one count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and one count of domestic assault.
Buckhannon to begin booting cars for outstanding parking violations

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Buckhannon is cracking down on unpaid fines. Starting next month, people with outstanding parking violations will be getting the boot. At the last city council meeting, councilors voted unanimously to pass an ordinance that will boot cars until their fines are paid. Most...
First at 4 Forum: Jerry Thomas

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jerry Thomas, President of WV Toughman, joined First at 4 on Thursday. He talked about WV Toughman returning to Clarksburg this weekend, notable matchups, and how WV Toughman history will be made this weekend. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4...
