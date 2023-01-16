Read full article on original website
WDTV
Representatives from Glenville State, Marshall to meet
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Representatives from Glenville State University and Marshall University are planning to meet this week to discuss future collaborations. Officials have scheduled the meeting for Friday at Glenville State. “I believe that our two institutions, Glenville State University and Marshall, already have a fantastic working relationship. The...
WDTV
Clarksburg approves pay increases for interim city manager, deputy fire chief
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg City Council approved pay raises for two key people in the city on Thursday. Interim City Manager Steve Pulice and Deputy Fire Chief Jimmy Green are the recipients of the approved pay raises. Mayor James Marino said the new salaries are the same as...
WDTV
W.Va. National Guard retires beloved aircraft from service
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five members of the West Virginia National Guard’s Counter Drug Program boarded a beloved aircraft in Bridgeport for its final retirement flight. The beloved RC-26 Condor has been a primary fixed wing asset for multiple Air National Guard units around the nation, including West Virginia.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Dr. Lee B. Smith and Joe Klass
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Lee B. Smith and Joe Klass with the Monongalia County Quick Response Team joined First at 4 on Friday. They talked about a recent award they won, tactics used to prevent drug overdoses, and how the award helps the Monongalia County Quick Response Team. You...
WDTV
Students involved in crash near North Marion High School
FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash involving students near North Marion High School shut down the roadway for nearly an hour Friday afternoon, officials said. The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. near North Marion High School during dismissal, according to the Marion County 911 Center. Marion County Schools Superintendent Donna...
WDTV
Spotlight on Business: Riversong Spa
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited Riversong Spa in Bridgeport for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Clarksburg Community Baby Shower
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deaonna and Diana with the Clarksburg Community Baby Shower joined First at 4 on Friday. Deaonna and Diana talked about the Clarksburg Community Baby Shower happening on Saturday and other groups involved in the event. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at...
WDTV
Proposed bill would help small businesses affected by the pandemic
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - House bill 2030 is known as the “West Virginia small business covid relief act”. It was introduced by Cabell County delegate Sean Hornbuckle. The bill would allow small businesses to receive grants of up to $25 thousand to help them get back on their feet.
WDTV
Homes for Harrison searching for volunteers for county-wide census
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Homes for Harrison is searching for volunteers to help end homelessness in the area. The nonprofit organization is gearing up for its annual Point-In-Time Count. The count is a county-wide census of people and families experiencing homelessness. Executive Director Mendi Scott said the organization counts in...
Where to expect snow in West Virginia Friday
Snow is falling across parts of north central West Virginia, but will it affect roads?
WDTV
Bridgeport City Council to consider establishing fire dept. cost recovery fees
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new venture for the City of Bridgeport and the Fire Department will be considered for approval at Monday’s Council meeting with the first reading of an ordinance that would establish Fire Department cost recovery fees. In 2018, state legislation was passed to permit County...
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Jan. 19
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses ibonds. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
Clarksburg seeking downtown parking solutions
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Clarksburg is looking at some solutions to improve parking downtown. A study was launched after complaints and conflicts arose from the air garage paid parking behind the courthouse. The parking meters downtown generate revenue, but aren’t for long-term parking and Jackson Square is...
WDTV
House introduces bill to repeal motorcycle helmet requirement
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The House of Delegates introduced more than 50 bills on Friday. Of those bills, House Bill 282 would get rid of helmet requirements for motorcyclists. As of this article’s publication a comment from lead sponsor Delegate Sheedy, from Marshall County, on what prompted him to introduce...
North Charleroi mayor, four other officials resign
According to the Mon Valley Independent, the mayor, long-term borough solicitor and three council members all stepped down at last night’s meeting.
WDTV
Former Taylor County principal indicted
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County Grand Jury has handed down an indictment against a former Taylor County principal. 49-year-old Brian Scott Hage, of Grafton, and former principal of Taylor County Middle School, was charged with one county of domestic battery, two counts of felony child neglect, one count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and one count of domestic assault.
WDTV
Buckhannon to begin booting cars for outstanding parking violations
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Buckhannon is cracking down on unpaid fines. Starting next month, people with outstanding parking violations will be getting the boot. At the last city council meeting, councilors voted unanimously to pass an ordinance that will boot cars until their fines are paid. Most...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Jerry Thomas
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jerry Thomas, President of WV Toughman, joined First at 4 on Thursday. He talked about WV Toughman returning to Clarksburg this weekend, notable matchups, and how WV Toughman history will be made this weekend. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4...
WDTV
Kenly Rogers, Kyleigh Fridley look back on time with East Fairmont as head coach Beckman surpasses 100 wins
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont girl’s basketball is celebrating a milestone unlike many others this week. Head coach James Beckman recently surpassed the 100 career win mark, and since then, he’s taken time to reflect on what’s gotten him to this moment. “You always talk about...
WDTV
Grafton high school basketball honors Flemington high school with throwback uniforms in victory over Preston
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Grafton Bearcats wore Flemington Greyhounds jerseys on Thursday night that honored the former school. Flemington’s last class was in 1990, the same year in which the basketball team made the state tournament for the first time in school history. A closer look at the uniforms is below, and the full story can be seen above.
