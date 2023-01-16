Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Anonymous Chinese Donors Funneled Millions into the Penn Biden Center Since Biden Took Office in January of 2021: ReportWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
45-Year Old Major U.S. Mall Closing at the End of March; Plans Include Demolition and Residential Housing in its Place.Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
SFGate
Martin Luther King Jr. statue in Boston draws online mockery, disdain
The road to online mockery is paved with good intentions. On Friday, a collection of civic organizations unveiled a 22-foot-tall bronze statue in Boston Common, the nation's oldest public park, honoring the relationship between the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King. Sculptor Hank Willis Thomas found inspiration in a photograph of the civil rights pioneers embracing after King learned he had won the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize.
CBS News
Embrace memorial honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King unveiled on Boston Common
BOSTON - A new sculpture honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Coretta Scott King and their legacy in Boston was unveiled Friday afternoon. The 22-foot tall Embrace Memorial was formally unveiled on Boston Common, near the Parkman Bandstand. This is the first new monument on the Common in more than...
Martin Luther King Jr.'s son defends new monument amid criticism
Martin Luther King III, the eldest son of civil rights leaders Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, defended a new monument that honors his parents following criticism of the recently unveiled sculpture.The monument, which is called "The Embrace," represents the hug Dr. King and Coretta Scott King shared after he won the Nobel Peace Price in 1964. The $10 million bronze sculpture, designed by Hank Willis Thomas and MASS Design Group, has garnered mixed reactions since its unveiling last week in the Boston Common.King III told CNN's Don Lemon on Monday, which marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day,...
WATCH: The View host says Martin Luther King Jr. was a 'radical' who wanted 'reparations'
According to The View's Sunny Hostin, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a "radical" who believed in the redistribution of wealth and reparations for black people.
9 Images Of Martin Luther King Jr. At Home With The Kids
While Martin Luther King Jr.’s most iconic moments include delivering soaring rhetoric that roused the conscience of a nation and leading a movement that changed the course of history, he was passing the string beans as a father of 4. But despite the earth-moving nature of his day job, King’s family life includedmany moments that were relatably ordinary.
Facts You May Not Have Known About Martin Luther King Jr.
Every January, the U.S. observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day, in honor of the life of iconic civil rights activist and reverend. Martin Luther King Jr. is best known for his powerful speeches, his leadership in the movement for racial equality, and his use of nonviolent civil disobedience as activism. That said, there is so much to learn about King — so in honor of the annual holiday, here are some interesting facts about Martin Luther King Jr.
Rev. Bernice King is 'exhausted' by lawmakers who quote MLK but won't 'set aside politics' for change
Politicians may like to quote Martin Luther King Jr., his youngest daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, said on Monday, but they aren't actually doing the work necessary to bring about the change he sought. "We love to quote King in and around the holiday, but then we refuse to live King 365 days of the year," she said during an address at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where her father was once a pastor. King said she is "exhausted, exasperated, and, frankly, disappointed" to hear elected officials repeat her father's words but "not set aside politics" to end police brutality and...
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Had a Spiritual Brother Their Friendship Helped Shape the World.
In 1965, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. faced a problem. He personally and deeply opposed the Vietnam War, but coming out against it publicly could alienate President Lyndon Johnson, who had staked much of his credibility on it. Condemning the war could put cherished civil rights legislation at home at risk. What was the way forward?
In Style
Remembering Dorothy Pitman Hughes, an Icon of Black Feminism
On December 1, 2022, the world lost an icon. Dorothy Pitman Hughes passed away at the age of 84 after a long, active life spent advocating for equality and human rights for all people. Known as a pioneering feminist activist, Hughes devoted her time and resources to serving people with the greatest needs. From providing safe havens for survivors of domestic violence to communities in developing sustainable food options, Hughes helped to make the world a better place and hers should be a household name.
waldina.com
Happy 96th Birthday Eartha Kitt
Today is the 96th birthday of the singer/actress/batman villain/diva Eartha Kitt. She was performing in a show years ago in Seattle and we would cross paths almost every evening, she on her way to the theatre and me on my way home. We would pass and I would nod and she would nod. The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left.
