NBC Sports
Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence as questionable for Saturday
While Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been dealing with a toe injury for weeks, he has not missed any playing time because of it. Nevertheless, Lawrence is once again listed as questionable on Jacksonville’s final injury report heading into its divisional-round matchup with Kansas City. Lawrence was limited in...
NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet
Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
NBC Sports
Bucs fire assistant DL coach Lori Locust
The coaching staff changes in Tampa are not limited to the offensive side of the ball. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bucs have fired assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. The word comes after the team dispatched offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, and running backs coach Todd McNair. Quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen is retiring in another change to the staff.
Yardbarker
Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid
Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
NBC Sports
Teammates say Tom Brady indicated after Monday’s game that he won’t return to Tampa Bay
After the Buccaneers were bounced out of the playoffs on Monday night, Tom Brady said only that he would take it one day at a time in determining his future. But teammates think he’s done in Tampa Bay. NFL Media reports that “several” Buccaneers players felt after their interactions...
NBC Sports
Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to Roger Goodell to rescind fake injury fine
The entire Saints organization was unified in insisting that they had been wrongly disciplined for a fake injury, and Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about the matter. Benson got personally involved and sent a strongly worded letter to Goodell denying any wrongdoing by the...
NBC Sports
Eagles injury report: Johnson limited, Graham sick
Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was limited on Wednesday for the Eagles’ first real practice of the week before Saturday’s divisional round game against the Giants. He was also listed as limited after Tuesday’s walkthrough. Johnson, 32, is going to attempt to play through a torn adductor...
WATCH: Deion Sanders consoles, lifts Ed Reed up following news of Bethune-Cookman ouster
Ed Reed had hoped to follow in the footsteps of Deion Sanders, using his coaching talent and football knowledge to rebuild an HBCU program. Sanders did it at Jackson State, and Reed was thought to takeover Bethune-Cookman following a 2-9 season in 2022. However, it’s no longer coming to fruition,...
NBC Sports
Shanahan jokes his feedback in 49ers' film room causes 'crickets'
Kyle Shanahan's coaching style occasionally leaves his players speechless. The 49ers coach explained to reporters Wednesday his strategy of deciding to call out a specific player or not during film sessions. "I think most of it just happens," Shanahan said. "I think maybe how you do it can sometimes be...
Former NFL player kills huge mountain lion in Colorado
A former Denver Broncos player is getting a lot of attention on social media after he killed a huge mountain lion — and posted a picture to prove it.
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh: Ravens have established our offensive identity and will carry it forward
The Ravens are in the market for a new offensive coordinator after the departure of Greg Roman, but head coach John Harbaugh says he doesn’t expect major changes. After insisting that Lamar Jackson will be back as the starting quarterback and will have input into the next offensive coordinator, Harbaugh said the last thing the Ravens want to do is reinvent the wheel.
NBC Sports
Eagles veteran safety elevated for playoff game vs. Giants
The Eagles on Friday elevated Anthony Harris from their practice squad and will have him active for Saturday’s divisional round playoff matchup against the Giants. Harris, 31, will play for the Eagles for the first time this season on Saturday night. In 2021, Harris was a starting safety with...
NBC Sports
Brock Purdy stays grounded in not viewing himself as “just a quarterback”
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has gone from unknown third-stringer to starter who has been directly responsible for the last seven San Francisco victories. On Thursday, he was asked how he has remained grounded through his run of success. “It’s been football, man,” Purdy told reporters. “I don’t try to make...
NBC Sports
Kenny Golladay on staying engaged: I wouldn’t be able to look myself in the mirror if I checked out
Giants receiver Kenny Golladay complained earlier this season about a lack of playing time. Now, he’s a quiet contributor who has accepted his role, whatever that is. Golladay played only four snaps Sunday, but he left an imprint with a crushing block on Vikings cornerback Duke Shelley that knocked out Shelley’s mouth guard. It sprung Saquon Barkley for a 10-yard catch-and-run.
NBC Sports
Biggest differences between Eagles and Giants from Week 14
The Eagles beat the Giants twice in the regular season but that Week 18 game was a weird one. The Giants rested their starters and the Eagles did the bare minimum to win and earn the No. 1 seed. So the first meeting between these two teams ahead of their...
NBC Sports
How Purdy keeps level head while experiencing success, stardom
SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy’s celebrity status has grown over the past two months. The 49ers had a four-game win streak on the line when Purdy entered the lineup in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo sustained a fractured foot, and they now have pushed it to 11 consecutive wins entering Sunday’s NFC Divisional Playoff against the Dallas Cowboys. And Purdy has emerged from obscurity to play a starring role as a rookie.
NBC Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Daniel Jeremiah predicts Patriots take 'Bama star
Much of the debate and discussion over fixing the New England Patriots entering the offseason has centered around the offense, and it makes sense. The offense took a step back during the 2022 season. Starting quarterback Mac Jones didn't make the expected Year 2 leap. The offensive line didn't pass protect well enough and suffered through multiple injuries, the tight ends didn't make a meaningful impact on a consistent basis and the wide receiver group lacked explosiveness.
Shannon Sharpe should've been ejected in petty altercation with Grizzlies | Opinion
If you like your NBA with a side of WWE, then Friday’s Memphis-Los Angeles Lakers game was for you.
