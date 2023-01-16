Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
NBC Sports
Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence as questionable for Saturday
While Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been dealing with a toe injury for weeks, he has not missed any playing time because of it. Nevertheless, Lawrence is once again listed as questionable on Jacksonville’s final injury report heading into its divisional-round matchup with Kansas City. Lawrence was limited in...
NBC Sports
Bucs fire assistant DL coach Lori Locust
The coaching staff changes in Tampa are not limited to the offensive side of the ball. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bucs have fired assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. The word comes after the team dispatched offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, and running backs coach Todd McNair. Quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen is retiring in another change to the staff.
NBC Sports
Teammates say Tom Brady indicated after Monday’s game that he won’t return to Tampa Bay
After the Buccaneers were bounced out of the playoffs on Monday night, Tom Brady said only that he would take it one day at a time in determining his future. But teammates think he’s done in Tampa Bay. NFL Media reports that “several” Buccaneers players felt after their interactions...
NBC Sports
Steph's text to KD shows Warriors star's unique selflessness
Steph Curry is one of the most unselfish superstars the NBA has ever seen, and his part in recruiting Kevin Durant to the Warriors portrayed exactly that. The idea of sharing the spotlight with another superstar while in the prime of your career could be intimidating to any star. That's why the conversation understandably is often deflected.
NBC Sports
Kerr explains snapping at Poole; Steph defends exchange
Jordan Poole has experienced a lot during his four NBA seasons. Nonetheless, he still has quite a bit of learning to do, and that's something Warriors coach Steve Kerr continuously is trying to get through to his young guard. During the Warriors' 120-114 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday...
NBC Sports
Ex-Giant Belt cracks cruel joke on almost signing with Dodgers
If there’s anything worse than the Giants parting ways with the only remaining player from their 2012 and 2014 World Series title teams, it’s having that player sign with their rival Los Angeles Dodgers. After a long, chaotic free agency process, Brandon Belt explained how close he was...
NBC Sports
Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to Roger Goodell to rescind fake injury fine
The entire Saints organization was unified in insisting that they had been wrongly disciplined for a fake injury, and Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about the matter. Benson got personally involved and sent a strongly worded letter to Goodell denying any wrongdoing by the...
Former NFL player kills huge mountain lion in Colorado
A former Denver Broncos player is getting a lot of attention on social media after he killed a huge mountain lion — and posted a picture to prove it.
NBC Sports
Eagles injury report: Johnson limited, Graham sick
Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was limited on Wednesday for the Eagles’ first real practice of the week before Saturday’s divisional round game against the Giants. He was also listed as limited after Tuesday’s walkthrough. Johnson, 32, is going to attempt to play through a torn adductor...
NBC Sports
What NFL playoff games are on today? Divisional round schedule for Saturday
It’s time for round two of the NFL playoffs. The final eight teams left standing will compete this weekend for spots in the NFC and AFC championship games. There will be doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday during what many consider to be the best weekend of the football postseason.
NBC Sports
Vikings request interview with Brian Flores
Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores’ name has come up in conjunction with a number of jobs since the end of the regular season and we can add Vikings defensive coordinator to the list. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Vikings have requested an interview with Flores as...
Philadelphia greeted Eli Manning with a double bird salute on a billboard ahead of the Eagles and Giants game
The rivalry between the Giants and Eagles goes back a long way, but you already knew that. Eli Manning played a pretty big part in that for a long time throughout his 16 seasons in the NFL. He was the face of the Eagles’ biggest rival for a very long time.
NBC Sports
Rob Gronkowski blasts Aaron Rodgers for 'MVP' comments
Aaron Rodgers' recent remarks about the MVP award have stirred up some strong reactions, including criticism from Rob Gronkowski. On Tuesday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers was asked whether he believes he can still play at a high level. “Of course. Of course," the Green Bay Packers quarterback...
NBC Sports
Report: Jets requested interview with Bill Callahan, but he signed an extension with Browns
Bill Callahan is staying with the Browns. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Jets recently requested permission to speak with Callahan about their offensive coordinator vacancy, but that Callahan will be remaining in Cleveland after signing an extension with the team. Callahan has been the offensive line coach...
NBC Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Daniel Jeremiah predicts Patriots take 'Bama star
Much of the debate and discussion over fixing the New England Patriots entering the offseason has centered around the offense, and it makes sense. The offense took a step back during the 2022 season. Starting quarterback Mac Jones didn't make the expected Year 2 leap. The offensive line didn't pass protect well enough and suffered through multiple injuries, the tight ends didn't make a meaningful impact on a consistent basis and the wide receiver group lacked explosiveness.
NBC Sports
Eagles veteran safety elevated for playoff game vs. Giants
The Eagles on Friday elevated Anthony Harris from their practice squad and will have him active for Saturday’s divisional round playoff matchup against the Giants. Harris, 31, will play for the Eagles for the first time this season on Saturday night. In 2021, Harris was a starting safety with...
NBC Sports
Shanahan jokes his feedback in 49ers' film room causes 'crickets'
Kyle Shanahan's coaching style occasionally leaves his players speechless. The 49ers coach explained to reporters Wednesday his strategy of deciding to call out a specific player or not during film sessions. "I think most of it just happens," Shanahan said. "I think maybe how you do it can sometimes be...
NBC Sports
Kittle unbothered by Shanahan's response to his positivity
George Kittle and the word "positivity" are synonymous, but not everyone is on board with the 49ers tight end's upbeat outlook on life -- and football. Coach Kyle Shanahan has spoken out about Kittle's fun-loving attitude in the past, saying that sometimes, he can be too positive in certain situations.
NBC Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots address major need by landing elite OT
It's that time of year, friends. Mock-draft season is upon us. Sure, there's still plenty to happen between now and draft weekend that will shape team needs and desires. But these exercises are always helpful in getting us familiar with prospects, familiar with how clubs are constructed for 2023, and familiar with how the draft may shake out around the time the Patriots are scheduled to pick -- this year that's at No. 14 overall.
