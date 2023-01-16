ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

757Teamz boys basketball Top 15: King’s Fork, Menchville remain at top two spots. Kecoughtan and Norview make moves after big wins.

By Larry Rubama, The Virginian-Pilot
 5 days ago
Menchville's A.J. Clark tries to drive past Woodside's Jermaine Detrick on Dec. 13 in a Peninsula District showdown in Newport News. The unbeaten Monarchs beat the Wolverines 54-44. Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

King’s Fork and unbeaten Menchville remain at the top two spots in the 757Teamz boys basketball Top 15.

But there was much movement elsewhere.

King’s Fork (8-3) beat then-No. 3 Maury on Saturday. All three of the Bulldogs’ losses have come against teams outside of Virginia, including nationally ranked Imhotep Charter of Philadelphia.

The Bulldogs play host to unbeaten and No. 3 Oscar Smith on Tuesday in a huge Southeastern District matchup.

Kecoughtan rose three spots to No. 8 after beating then-No. 5 Woodside and then-No. 13 Hampton.

Norview had a very impressive week as the Pilots jumped four spots after beating then-No. 8 Lake Taylor and then-No. 10 Cape Henry last week.

No. 12 Smithfield remains unbeaten in the Bay Rivers District at 11-0, but the Packers are 1-3 out of district, including a loss to Lake Taylor.

NOTE: These rankings are based on results reported to The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press before Monday’s games. To report your score, email sports@pilotonline.com

School, record, previous ranking

1. King’s Fork, 8-3, 1

2. Menchville, 11-0, 2

3. Oscar Smith, 12-0, 4

4. Landstown, 10-4, 6

5. Maury, 8-2, 3

6. Catholic, 16-2, 7

7. Peninsula Catholic, 17-4, 9

8. Kecoughtan, 10-2, 11

9. Woodside, 9-4, 5

10. Lake Taylor, 8-2, 8

11. Norview, 9-4, 15

12. Smithfield 12-3, 12

13. Princess Anne, 10-4, 14

14. Cape Henry, 8-3, 10

15. Hampton, 7-5, 13

The next five: Cox (9-3), Booker T. Washington (6-1), Nansemond River (7-2), Churchland (8-5), Great Bridge (8-3).

Larry Rubama, 757-575-6449, larry.rubama@pilotonline.com Follow @LHRubama on Twitter.

