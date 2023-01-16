ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPY

Should You Update to the iPhone 14?

By Erin Lawrence
SPY
SPY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z5aNi_0kGOdIL600

Table of Contents

View More

It’s the question every Apple phone owner (and some Android users, no doubt) grapple with every year; should we update to the latest and greatest iPhone? While it’s easy to make a case for owning the newest and shiniest of anything, smartphones, and particularly flagship smart phones like the Apple iPhone 14 , are not inexpensive.

Upgrading to a new phone can cost as much as rent in some cases so it’s not in the cards for all of us. What then does make upgrading worth it? Is it a certain feature? An overall aesthetic? Faster speeds or better guts? Or is it all of the above? In this post we’ll take a look at some of the factors to consider when thinking about upgrading to the iPhone 14 . It’s no surprise that Apple’s iPhones are widely considered some of the best smartphones around.

We’ll also offer this caveat; we’re going to evaluate this decision making with an eye towards evaluating this choice as an average user who doesn’t spend a lot of time in the smartphone spec trenches. If you want to check specs, compare speed tests and create spreadsheets with all the nitty gritty, we can do that… just not here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xfuDb_0kGOdIL600

Apple iPhone 14

Buy Now At Best Buy

$799.99
Buy Now

$829 at Visible

Buy Now

From $22/month at walmart

Buy Now

Factors to Consider for Updating to iPhone 14

If your old phone is damaged

Let’s get this one out of the way really quick: if your old phone is damaged or otherwise not functioning up to its full potential, it’s always a good time to upgrade. A smashed screen, or outdated operating system can contribute to operating problems (slow download speeds) and if we’re being honest, it makes a phone a lot less fun and useful. Repairing a dead screen or replacing a battery costs less than a whole new phone, sure, but factor in the other upgrades you’d be getting with a new phone and it might be worth it. (And get a proper case, already!)

You’re more than 3-4 phones behind

There can be a lot of really good reasons to have a current phone. If you’ve ever heard the term ‘brick’ and know it intimately, you know what we mean. Older phones can struggle with newer software and operating systems, plus their batteries can degrade after thousands of charging cycles. Then there’s apps; some apps just don’t work so well on older handsets.

Generally speaking a new phone like iPhone 14 would be faster for things like uploading social posts, downloading Netflix videos, and switching between apps and tasks. While we’re really talking about fractions of seconds here, we likely all know how frustrating a laggy phone can be. If you tend to put your phone down and go pour a coffee while waiting for it to complete a task, you might be ready for a new phone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kInFM_0kGOdIL600

Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Buy Now At Best Buy

$899.99
Buy Now

$929 at Visible

Buy Now

From $24/month at walmart

Buy Now

Improvements that make upgrading to iPhone 14 worthwhile

A New Battery is a Strong Battery

Apple markets the battery life in the iPhone 14 as, “our longest battery life ever”. On the iPhone 14 there’s 20 hours of use and the iPhone 14 Pro boasts 26 hours but Apple doesn’t spell out the actual milliamp hours (mAh) in any place you can find it easily. Maybe that’s because at 4,323 mAh it’s technically smaller than something like the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a battery rated at 4323 milliamp hours (mAh), which is actually lower than the 4352 mAh of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. If you’re a heavy iPhone user and always trying to squeeze the last drops of juice from your phone, having a new and powerful battery might be worth it.

Always-on Display

Android users have long enjoyed the convenience of an always on display, but Apple has balked at adding this feature. While it does make an appearance in the iPhone 14 lineup, it’s not available on every phone. To enjoy the ease of glancing down at your phone to see the clock, weather and other instant info you must upgrade to the iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max versions.

If you use your camera for work

If part of your work or daily life involves using your camera for things like TikTok videos, YouTube shorts, or Instagram photos, you know how important it is to have a camera you can rely on even in less than ideal situations. While a few generations back Apple didn’t seem to be taking its phone features seriously, (resulting in Google getting a massive leg up on the smartphone camera market with its Pixel phone lineup . Many of us have frequently use the iPhone for work but brought along a Pixel phone to take any photos that were actually important (it’s massively closed the gap in recent years).

Apple continues to make improvements in its phone system and the iPhone 14 is no exception. Where smartphone cameras have often fallen down is in low light situations, so Apple has said that the iPhone 14 ’s ability to take low light photos is now up to two times better. Plus it boasts a new TrueDepth front camera with auto-focus and a larger aperture.

Also added is the ability to record 4K video at 24 frames per second, which is the same frame rate you see in the movies. Plus there’s Action Mode which stabilizes shaky video better though it requires brighter light to work correctly. Video stabilization is by no means new technology but as more and more of us demand better from our smartphone photos and video, it’s becoming table stakes, so Apple is wise to include some version of it.

You Work Alone, or Work Remotely

Another reason you might consider updating to the Apple iPhone 14 is for some of its emergency assistance features. Not to belabor this point, but emergency assistance features have been standard on Android phones for some time, much to the chagrin of many an iPhone user.

In the iPhone 14, Apple adds Crash Detection which uses the phone’s accelerometer to detect sudden speed changes, or direction changes, the phone’s built in barometer to measure pressure changes, like those caused by inflating airbags, and the microphone to piuck up loud sounds. If any of these are detected, the phone can initiate a call to emergency services unless you tell it otherwise.

There’s also the option of using satellites to text for help if you’re in an area where there’s no Wi-Fi or cell service, and your phone’s GPS can also share your location.

Dynamic Island

Sometimes the success or failure of a feature is in a name. With that said, I don’t know what the future has in store for Apple’s Dynamic Island. When it was called The Notch, it was extremely unpopular. So will rebranding help?

On its own, it’s a lofty sounding but meaningless term that is likely not helping to sell more phones. But if you’re doing any research into the iPhone 14 lineup you may already know what it does.

Dynamic Island essentially re-brands the notch as a living breathing “island”— a now deliberate feature instead of empty space; one that’s capable of adjusting its size based on its interaction with apps and features of the phone. For example it can moor a FaceTime camera icon on the island if you’re on a call, or dock your phone call info there for quick reference. How the island reacts is a bit dependent on the app you might be using.

It’s a bit of a clever way to repurpose that space, but we’ll have to see if Apple users are ready to board that yacht.

In short, there are some really good reasons to upgrade to an iPhone 14. Whether or not these reasons apply to you may help you make your decision.

Apple iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14

A lot of phone users don’t think it’s worth it to upgrade to the newest phone when the one they have is only about a year old. But if you need a new phone for one of the reasons we noted above, it probably makes a lot of sense to just go for it since the newest iPhone 14 is only a little more expensive.

The iPhone 13 starts at $599 and the iPhone 14 is $799.

The differences between these phones are truly incremental; the camera in the iPhone 14 is only marginally improved, listed as an “advanced “ dual cameras system as sompared to the iPhone 13’s mere dual camera system. The Bluetooth has been upgraded and the battery is s smidge better. One main difference for some travelers: the iPhone 13 uses both a traditional SIM card and an e-SIM, while the 14 is 100% e-SIM, so if for some reason you need to stick with an analogue SIM card, you’ll need to stay put.

Reasons to Upgrade to iPhone 14:

  • SOS and Crash Detection
  • New colors
  • Slight improvements to memory, chipset

Bottom line, upgrading to the iPhone 14 probably only makes sense for those currently running a much older smartphone—or for those with some cash burning a hole in the pocket.

Apple iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro

A legitimate debate regarding the new iPhone is whether you should get the iPhone 4, or the iPhone 4 Pro. On the surface it seems this is just a debate over a slightly larger screen and larger form factor. But there are good reasons to on either phone.

The iPhone 14 starts at $799 and the iPhone 14 Pro is $999.

The iPhone 14 Pro, for example uses the new (to Apple) Always-on Display. It’s made from a seemingly more durable surgical-grade stainless steel, while the iPhone 14 is an aluminum build. The 14 Pro also boasts extra battery life, lasting up to about 23 hours.

When it comes to those photography and video features, there’s even more reasons to upgrade and pay more for the iPhone 14 Pro:

Reasons to Upgrade to iPhone 14 Pro:

  • Apple ProRAW format available
  • ProRes video recording up to 4K at 30 fps (1080p at 30 fps)
  • Macro video recording
  • 6x optical zoom range, digital zoom up to 15x

The 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are also the only phones that have rolled out the aforementioned Dynamic Island, so if you want to play in that sandbox, there’s only one series of iPhone for you.

If you’re a heavy smartphone user and you take your photography or videos seriously in any way, the additional $200 you’ll pay for the pro version will absolutely seem worth the splurge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZOAph_0kGOdIL600

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Buy Now At Best Buy

$999.99
Buy Now

$999 at Visible

Buy Now

From $26/month at walmart

Buy Now

Best iPhone 14 Cases

Naturally if you’re investing this kind of money in a brand-new smart phone, it makes sense to protect it with some insurance, in this instance, a reliable case. Cases are obviously very personal; after all some of us want a case that says a lot about who we are (Ted Lasso iPhone case? Okay…) while others want all that glass and steel to show through (after all, why pay $999 for a phone only to cover it up?).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rtgmU_0kGOdIL600

Ampere Biodegradable Case for iPhone

Buy Now

$19 $49
Buy Now

We love the Ampere Biodegradable case since it just makes sense your case shouldn’t last in a landfill longer than you even have the phone, right?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zwZed_0kGOdIL600

OTTERBOX DEFENDER SERIES

Buy Now On Amazon

$27.22 $59.95
Buy Now

The OtterBox Defender series is the only way to go for serious butterfingers types, while Nomad’s modern leather wrap is a professional looking option. We picked out the best iPhone 14 cases in this roundup, so be sure to check out our top picks.

Best iPhone 14 Deals

It’s tough to get a deal on a brand new gadget that’s just come on the market. After all, everybody wants that shiny new toy, and supply chain issues mean sometimes items like smart phones are in short supply. Even so, if you’re wondering, ‘where can I find the lowest prices on the iPhone 14, is possible to find some sweet deals. We’ve written up all the tips, tricks and hacks for you to find the best iPhone 14 deals, so check out our article .

Best iPhone 14 Accessories

Part of the fun of getting a new phone is tricking it out with just the right accessories. While you will definitely get a proper charging cable with your new phone, there are a few other things you might want to consider; primarily a MagSafe charger. If none of these work for you, check out our full post on the best iPhone accessories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nUgO1_0kGOdIL600

Apple MagSafe Charger

Buy Now On Amazon

$37.90
Buy Now

Apple’s MagSafe charging puck is the original and best and it’s extremely convenient for quickly and easily charging your shiny new phone. Do yourself a favor and just add this to your cart without giving it too much thought

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Ex98_0kGOdIL600

Satechi Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand

Buy Now On Amazon

$59.99
Buy Now

The other option that utilizes MagSafe is a sleek charging stand that keeps your phone propped up and in view at all times. This option from Satechi is ideal for the bedside, and the base will even charge your AirPods Pro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rw5tI_0kGOdIL600

Anker PowerDrive

Buy Now On Amazon

$24.59 $30.18
Buy Now

If you’re always on the go, stash one of these in your bag for extra juice anytime you’re in the car; whether it’s your car or your pals. The new Anker power drive car charger has both a USB and USB-C connector meaning it’s compatible with pretty much any device out there, not just your new iPhone 14.

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Apple’s New HomePod Smart Speaker Can Now Alert You When It Hears Alarms and Sirens in Your Home

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. After a hard lesson learned, it seemed unlikely Apple would ever dare to tackle the premium smart speaker space again. Given how the HomePod Mini had a better reception among critics and consumers, we didn’t think a successor to the original HomePod speaker would ever be in the pipeline. Still, it looks like Apple loves a good challenge. Four years after the original, Apple quietly announced the HomePod (2nd Generation). From a cursory look, it doesn’t look like much has changed with the...
SPY

Nearly Half the Cost of the Newest Model, the 9th Gen Apple iPad Is a Steal at Under $250

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Tablets have been with us for quite a while, and now, they’re more useful than ever. You can use your tablet for gaming, watching movies on the go, helping your child get a head start on learning, and even working.  If you’ve been looking for a good tablet, you’re in luck! Best Buy is having a flash sale on a 64 GB iPad for $80.00 off its original price. This deal won’t last long, so act fast if you’re interested. There are plenty of...
SPY

My Friends Keep Buying These Boots After Seeing Me Wear Them

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. I can’t tell you how many different kinds of boots I’ve worn in the last handful of years but it’s upwards of three dozen. And the thing is, many of them are good, but only a handful of them are really special — and when it comes to footwear, special is what makes an impression. Through all the Chelsea boots, the combat boots, and even the sneaker sole boots I’ve received, I keep coming back to the Beckett Simonon Dowler Boots in the...
SPY

Tired Of Expensive Cable TV? Secret Coupon Code Shaves 64% Off this HDTV Antenna For Free TV

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. In the age of streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, many people have opted to forgo traditional cable TV altogether. There are still plenty of us, however, that either prefer old-school TV or like to have it in addition to our favorite streaming subscriptions. It’s nice to come home at the end of the day and flip on the local news or maybe an NFL game, but the cost of cable is often outrageous, let alone justifiable. That’s why we were so...
SPY

Reviewed: The Amazon Fire TV (3rd Gen) is a Smart Upgrade, But Only For Some

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The sheer volume of smart home Amazon devices can be hard to parse, but there are plenty among them that are worth both your attention and money. One of the areas in which they have quite well-covered is the smart streaming devices like the Amazon Fire TV Cube, and we’ve had a lot of time with the 3rd Gen iteration of this device, and we’ve got thoughts on it. The Amazon Fire TV Cube has ranked among some of the best streaming...
SPY

Say Goodbye to Dryness and Hello to Smooth, Radiant Skin With The Best Exfoliating Gloves For 2023

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Body exfoliating is an important step in self-care, and what better way to smooth your skin than with the best pair of exfoliating gloves? Exfoliating removes dead cells from the outer layer of your skin. It helps unclog pores, brighten skin, and helps products like lotion and self tanner penetrate the skin. A great pair of exfoliating gloves makes it easy to buff off these dead skin cells, revealing a smoother and more radiant beneath. They are also beneficial for treating ingrown hairs...
SPY

Reolink’s New Security Camera Lets You See Two Feeds Simultaneously With Its Wide And Telephoto Lenses

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. In 2022, crime was one of the top concerns of many people in the United States, so it’s only logical to start the new year with a renewed sense of safety. Improving your home’s security can’t change the world around you, but it can deter crime and give you some essential peace of mind.  This year at CES, we’ve seen some fantastic new home security products that are set to hit the market throughout 2023, including a few from security company Reolink. We’ve featured...
SPY

We’ll See Samsung’s Next Flagship Phones At Unpacked 2023, But You Can Get Up To $100 Off It Right Now

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Samsung Phones had a big year in 2022, mostly thanks to the overwhelming might of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which we named phone of the year, and also sits atop our list of the best smartphones out there. As such, we’ve got great expectations from the tech giant this year, and it looks as though we’ll be getting a glimpse of the new Samsung Galaxy S23 mobile phone soon. Samsung Unpacked 2023: What To Expect In fact, Samsung has just announced that...
SPY

Apple‘s New MacBook Pro Models Feature New Silicon Chips and Insane Battery Life

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. In this day and age, it’s difficult to imagine a more crucial possession than a laptop. It’s where we work, where we learn, and for many of us, where we watch movies and TV. We use our laptops for everything, and we owe it to ourselves to upgrade them every now and then as the technology and capabilities improve. We heard a lot of exciting news out of CES this year, including announcements of some great new PC laptops. For many of us,...
SPY

Constantly Losing Your Glasses? This EyeBuyDirect Deal Is For You

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. There’s never been a better time to be the kind of person who sits on their glasses. That’s because there are a ton of cheap places to buy glasses, including Zenni, GlassesUSA, and Warby Parker. One of our favorites is EyeBuyDirect, which has a wide range of styles and handy features like a virtual try-on tool. Right now, the already affordable brand is offering great discounts on all of its styles for its Buy More, Save More event. You’ll get 20% off...
SPY

Mill Takes Away The Gross and Inconvenient Parts of Composting, For a Price

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Let’s be honest, composting is gross. We all know we’re supposed to do it but the tiny bins don’t mask smell nearly as well as they should and the thin compostable baggies never feel durable enough to shoulder the repulsive sludge that’s developed in them by week’s end. This experience has evidently become so universal, in conjunction with the rising need to properly recycle food waste, that an SF-based startup Mill has decided to step in and, hopefully, improve the process. Mill,...
SPY

Get In Here Plant Lovers — Indoor Plants Are Up To 49% Off Today

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Nothing makes your house feel more like a home than a beautiful indoor plant. Indoor plants are not only a great addition to your decor, but they also have been proven to purify the air in a room and improve your mood. Right now, interested shoppers can get select Costa Indoor Plants up to 49% off. This is a stellar deal and a great way to spruce your home up in the new year. This sale includes many popular types of indoor plants, many...
SPY

Shake off the Seasonal Blue With a Trip to One of the Best Winter Dude Ranches

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. While it would make a fantastic vacation for just dudes looking for the perfect guys’ trip, in reality, a dude ranch is just a cattle range, typically in the western US, that’s been converted to a vacation resort (or is still a working ranch) with a ton of cool cowboy-style stays. The word “dude” had a different slang meaning in the early 1900s, and it was how cowboys and cattle ranchers referred to big-shot city slickers back in the day. Initially a free...
COLORADO STATE
SPY

Reviewed: I Refuse to Workout Without These 5-Star Gym Shorts

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. It wasn’t until recently that I stopped wearing the same gym shorts that I’ve been wearing since high school during my workouts. I’ve gone far too long considering 12-year-old gym shorts my “best gym shorts” and considering any raggedy t-shirt I found in my closet the “best t-shirt” to wear to the gym. I genuinely didn’t find any need to purchase a more expensive piece of workout clothing solely for sweating and, in my mind, ruining. This thought process changed back in 2022...
SPY

Celebrate National Popcorn Day With Opopop’s New Peel + Pour Popcorn Cups

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. If you’re reading this on January 19, 2023, we’ve got some information to share with you: today is National Popcorn Day. It’s time to celebrate. Whether you’re the microwavable popcorn type or prefer a store-bought bag like Kelly Clarkson’s new popcorn collab with the Jonas Brothers and Rob’s Backstage Popcorn, you have to admit that popcorn is singlehandedly one of the best snacks on the planet. It’s an essential movie theatre must-have, one of the best Super Bowl snacks and an easy deskside...
SPY

Best of CES 2023: All the Coolest Tech Gadgets We’re Itching To Get Our Hands On

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The dust has settled once again. Another CES has concluded, but what made this most recent one memorable was that it was back in full force. We were on the ground living, experiencing, and scoping out all of the coolest tech gadgets that are expected to define 2023. Now that CES 2023 is finally over, we’re wrapping up tech’s biggest show of the year with SPY’s Best of CES 2023 Awards. An annual tradition, we’ve curated devices that we’ve had the chance to...
SPY

This $30 Planner Has Kept My Life on Track For the Past 5 Years

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Let’s be honest, conventional daily planners are boring. They help keep track of key dates, milestones and to-do’s but they lack a certain pizazz I want brought to my daily on-paper organizer. I don’t love organizing my calendar digitally, but I also wasn’t sure paper planners were for me until I met the InnerGuide. Read More: The Best Undated Planners of 2023 InnerGuide 2023 Planner Buy Now On Amazon Buy Now The InnerGuide Planner comes in a few different cover options and are all constructed with...
SPY

Aluminum-Free Deodorant for Men Fights Moisture and Body Odor Without Blocking Sweat

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. If you don’t like the idea of something physically stopping you from sweating, then you need an aluminum-free deodorant for men. Even though natural deodorants and aluminum-free deodorants aren’t as effective at stopping sweat as antiperspirants (which rely on aluminum compounds), thanks to innovative formulas in recent years, they’re a lot better than they used to be and just as good at covering up body odor. How does aluminum-free deodorant work? Aluminum-free deodorant can work many different ways, depending on the active ingredients. First,...
SPY

The Best Products for Hyperpigmentation I Use to Fight My Annoying Patchiness

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Table of Contents Different Ways to Fight Hyperpigmentation Related to Aging Prioritize Vitamin C in the Morning Prioritize Retinol in the Evening Do a Monthly Peel and Weekly Exfoliation Incorporate LED Therapy Try Spot Treatments Use SPF Every. Single. Day. Different Ways to Fight Hyperpigmentation Related to Aging Prioritize Vitamin C in the Morning Prioritize Retinol in the Evening Do a Monthly Peel and Weekly Exfoliation View More There are many joys that come with aging, like wisdom, perspective, and maybe even a padded savings account. But there is also a fair share of agony...
SPY

Stay Up-To-Date Watching Live News With This Simple Hack For Amazon Echo Show Smart Displays

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. It’s always nice to stay up to date on what’s going on in your local area. Having a general idea of the happenings in your community can change your day-to-day routine or your general outline for the days to come. This information could be as simple as changing your route to work or something more drastic.  In helping you keep up to date on your surroundings, there’s Amazon Alexa. You can now watch local news on your Echo Show smart display to stay...
SPY

SPY

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy